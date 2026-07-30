Roosters flog Cowboys with most points since 1935

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Sydney Roosters sent a warning to the rest of the NRL about their premiership credentials with a 82-12 whipping of North Queensland in Townsville, the most points by a winning team in 91 years.

Halfback Sam Walker, in the midst of a multi-million dollar contract negotiation, showed why Roosters supremo Nick Politis wants to keep him at the club for life in a masterclass display.

This was a muscle flex of epic proportions as the visitors scored the equal most first half points in premiership history to lead 48-6 after 40 minutes.

The Rossters dominated the first half against the Cowboys. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

The Roosters scored eight first half tries with fullback James Tedesco and Walker both crossing twice. Walker's 24 points in the first half, including eight goals from as many attempts, was also the equal most points by an individual in an opening 40 minutes.

The team total of 82 was the most by a team since the Roosters beat Canterbury 87-7 in 1935. It was also the third-highest in premiership history.

Walker finished with 36 individual points and a hat-trick of tries, as did unstoppable winger Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Tedesco left the field at halftime with an ankle injury in a concern for the Tricolours.

The Roosters temporarily joined Penrith on 34 competition points at the top of the table in their most complete performance of the season.

It was their sixth win in a row and a sign that come September they will be in prime position to challenge their bogey team Penrith.

The Cowboys are hanging on in eighth position but will drop back to ninth if Canterbury beat Melbourne away on Friday night.

The nature of the thrashing will test Cowboys coach Todd Payten's ability to get an appropriate response

Captain Tedesco, fresh from a hat-trick of tries last week, started and finished the opening try and it was carnage from that moment.

Roosters forwards Naufahu Whyte and Salesi Foketi monstered the hosts early and the spine of Tedesco, Daly Cherry-Evans, Walker and Reece Robson ran riot.

Tedesco, also the NSW custodian, is making a compelling case to oust Reece Walsh from the fullback position for Australia at the World Cup later in the year.

The Cowboys levelled at six-all when halves Jake Clifford and Jaxon Purdue combined to put Braidon Burns over but that was the only moment the match was in the balance.

A brilliant interchange of passing between halfback Walker and Tedesco led to the No.7 slicing over.

Tedesco then laid on a try for centre Hugo Savala with a left-foot grubber and it was clear which way the match was heading. . Walker's left foot step on the last tackle to score his second was elite.

The dazzling half set up runaway Foketi for a 40m rampage to the line.

The last try of the match, scored by replacement fullback Cody Ramsey, featured Walker grubbering and then kicking the ball over the head of the last dismal line of Cowboys defence.