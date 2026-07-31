Wests Tigers closing in on Jayden Brailey deal

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The Wests Tigers are closing in on the signing of experienced hooker Jayden Brailey on a two-year deal from 2027, sources have told ESPN.

Brailey is eyeing a move back to Sydney as negotiations progress, with the veteran dummy-half set to add valuable experience, leadership and depth to Benji Marshall's squad.

Jayden Brailey will join Wests Tigers. Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

The 30-year-old is expected to play an important supporting role alongside captain Api Koroisau, providing the Tigers with another reliable option at hooker while helping mentor the club's younger players.

Brailey has made 170 NRL appearances across spells with the Cronulla Sharks, Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders, establishing himself as one of the competition's most experienced No. 9s despite overcoming several serious injuries throughout his career.

His arrival would continue the Tigers' roster build for 2027, with the club looking to bolster its spine depth and surround its emerging squad with experienced leaders following the departure of Jarome Luai.