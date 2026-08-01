Panthers stars shine in big win over Raiders

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Try-scoring sensation Tom Jenkins has penned another chapter in the NRL history books as Penrith took a giant stride towards the minor premiership with a 42-18 statement win over Canberra.

There was no "Miracle in Mudgee" for the Raiders this year as Jenkins and playmaking maestro Nathan Cleary stole the show in the two sides' much-anticipated 2026 sequel at Glen Willow Oval on Saturday.

A year after Kaeo Weekes completed a spectacular game-winning 95-metre try at the same venue, after Cleary's golden-point field goal attempt had struck the upright, the Panthers gained sweet revenge in the corresponding 2026 fixture.

Cleary fittingly, and typically, had a hand or boot in five of Penrith's seven four-pointers as the benchmark Panthers restored their four-point advantage over the Sydney Roosters at the top of the ladder.

Panthers players celebrate a Jaxen Edgar try against the Raiders. Mark Evans/Getty Images

While Cleary called the shots, Jenkins once again added to his fast-expanding highlights reel with another eye-catching and record-setting display.

The 25-year-old revelation bagged his 10th double of the season to equal prolific Newtown winger Ray Preston's benchmark of 12 multi-try performances from 1954.

A week after bettering Rhys "Lightning" Wesser's club-record 25 tries in a season, Jenkins crossed for a 27th and 28th time in 2026.

With an injury-free run and at least seven more games to play, or as many as nine if Penrith make the grand final, Jenkins remains a chance of eclipsing Dave Brown's once-untouchable tally of 38 tries for the Roosters back in 1935.

Jenkins wasn't the only Panther to jag a brace in the bush, with Liam Martin posting his first career double.

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"Yean, it felt good. I didn't have to do too much work so, no, it was good," Martin said after the Panthers recovered from 6-0 down to snap the Raiders' four-match winning streak.

"It was a really good performance, but there's still areas to improve on.

"At the start of the game, they sort of shocked us a bit there and that was the same as the week before, so we probably have to fix that up.

"But I thought we did really well to fight back and wrestle control of the game."

Penrith next have the chance to reduce the minor premiership battle to a race in two when they travel to Auckland to face the third-placed Warriors in a bumper showdown on Friday night.

"They're a top side, especially at home," Martin said.

"It's going to be really tough and it's always such a good match-up. I remember the last game against them was tough, so I expect the same."

For the Raiders, though, their finals hopes look all but over, with Ricky Stuart's 2025 minor premiers now stranded six points adrift of the top eight with only five rounds remaining.