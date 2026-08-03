Stocks: Storm passes, Roosters soar, Sharks circle

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We started the weekend with an almighty thumping, as the Roosters dismissed the Cowboys. We saw the Bulldogs end the Storm's season, the Broncos capitulate to the Knights and the Sharks impress once again against the Rabbitohs.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 22.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

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Brisbane Broncos

Stocks up: The season is almost over? I thought without any distractions of murmurs of a finals run, the shackles might be off and we might see this playing group play a few good games before the likes of Haas, Reynolds, and others leave. How wrong I was. At least the Xavier Willison cut shouldn't be too serious as long as he avoids infection.

Stocks down: This is shaping up as the worst title defence in history - another awful loss, only six points scored and their star player got sin binned for pulling someone's hair. What an absolute disaster.

- Matt Bungard

Canberra Raiders

Stocks up: Matt Timoko's early try gave Canberra the perfect start, and they at least kept competing after halftime rather than allowing the scoreline to become truly ugly.

Stocks down: Once Penrith found their rhythm, the Raiders simply couldn't stay with them. They conceded five first half tries, struggled to contain the Panthers' shape on both edges and were effectively out of the contest by the break. Canberra have produced some excellent football this year, but this was a fairly blunt reminder of the gap that remains between being a dangerous side and matching the competition's benchmark.

- Isaac Issa