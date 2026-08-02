Laurie Daley officially steps down as Blues coach

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Laurie Daley has ended months of speculation by officially quitting his role as NSW State of Origin coach.

The NSWRL on Monday paid tribute to "true blue" Daley while announcing he would be stepping down after NSW successfully won back the shield from Queensland following a turbulent 2026 campaign.

The Blues claimed the series 2-1 after becoming only the fourth team in Origin history to win a decider at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

In doing so, Daley became the only NSW representative to win a series decider in Brisbane as both a captain (1992, 1994) and a coach (2026).

But the Blues legend endured relentless criticism for his coaching style and selections throughout the series, raising serious doubts about his desire to carry on in 2027.

"NSWRL owes a massive debt of gratitude to Laurie for the service he has given to his state as both a player and a coach," NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said.

NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley with the shield he won twice in seven attempts. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever pulled on a sky blue jumper, becoming the first NSW captain to lead his state to three consecutive series wins in 1992-94.

"He has also led NSW to arguably two of the greatest Origin series wins of all time as a coach, after ending Queensland's eight-year winning streak in 2014 and overcoming adversity to steer the Blues home in 2026.

"Those wins transcended football. They lifted and reinvigorated the whole state. He deserves to leave the NSW Origin arena as the hero that he is."

Overall, Daley finished with two series wins from seven during two stints at the helm.

"I've always considered it an absolute honour and privilege to be involved with the NSW Blues State of Origin team, whether that was as a player or a coach, and I've always been ready to answer the call for my state whenever they needed me," he said.

"We faced plenty of challenges in the 2026 series and I'm proud of the way the players banded together to overcome them and save their best performance for game three in Brisbane to secure a memorable series win.

"I thank the fans for their passion and their support, and I can't think of a better way to move on with the Shield back where it belongs in NSW."