NRL Round 23: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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After Thursday's clash of the defenseless Queenslanders, Round 23 of the NRL season really hots up with one of the best Friday nights of football in memory. The Warriors host the Panthers before the Roosters take on the Bulldogs in two games full of consequence for all four teams.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, August 6

Cbus Super Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Dean Ieremia 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Josh Patston 16. Klese Haas 17. Cooper Bai 18. Sam Verrills 19. Adam Christensen 20. Jaylan De Groot 21. Sialetili Faeamani 22. Jett Liu

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Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jake Clifford 7. Jaxon Purdue 8. Griffin Neame 9. Soni Luke 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Kai O'Donnell 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Ethan King 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Matthew Lodge 17. Coen Hess 18. Sam McIntyre 19. Kaiden Lahrs 20. John Bateman 21. Liam Sutton 22. Ronald Philitoga

Officials

Referee: Touchies:

Bunker:

Prediction: Where to begin with this one? The Titans had been showing signs of improvement, until they ran into the Warriors last week, while the seemingly finals-bound Cowboys were belted by the Rooster in a humiliation the likes of which has not been witnessed since 1935. Which team can bounce back and win this one? The Cowboys certainly have more to play for, but what they served up last week was inexcusable. I'm still going to tip the Cowboys, but might hate myself for it on Friday morning.

Tip: Cowboys by 10

PointsBet odds: Titans $2.30 (+4.5 $1.83) Cowboys $1.60 (-4.5 $1.95)

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Friday, August 7

Go Media Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Leka Halasima 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith 16. Morgan Gannon 17. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 18. Luke Metcalf 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Riley Price 22. Makaia Tafua 23. Adam Pompey

Panthers: 1. Jaxen Edgar 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Izack Tago 5. Brian To'o 6. Jack Cogger 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Billy Scott 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Liam Henry 17. Billy Phillips 18. Jack Cole 19. Blaize Talagi 20. Jesse McLean 21. Luron Patea 22. Kalani Leuluai-going

Officials

Referee: Touchies:

Bunker:

Prediction: In a preview of what we can expect from this year's finals, the Warriors host the Panthers in what is sure to be a cracking game. The Warriors were back to their attacking best last week against a Titans team who had no answers, while the Panthers stomped all over the Raiders and their finals aspirations. The Panthers have had a few dusty weeks, but Ivan Cleary seems to have fixed some defeinsive issues by dropping Blaize Talagi. Sit back and enjoy this one.

Tip: Panthers by 6

PointsBet odds: Warriors $2.40 (+4.5 $1.88) Panthers $1.55 (-4.5 $1.88)

Cameron Munster returns. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Allianz Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Billy Smith 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Spencer Leniu 11. Salesi Foketi 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Lindsay Collins 16. Nat Butcher 17. Egan Butcher 18. Cody Ramsey 19. Tommy Talau 20. Rex Bassingthwaighte 21. Benaiah Ioelu 22. Delasalle Vaa

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Matt Burton 4. Enari Tuala 5. Jethro Rinakama 6. Stephen Crichton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Kurt Mann 15. Josh Curran 16. Harry Hayes 17. Sitili Tupouniua 19. Bronson Xerri 20. Jake Turpin 21. Alekolasimi Jones 22. Sean O'Sullivan 23. Jonathan Sua

Officials

Referee: Touchies:

Bunker:

Prediction: And if the Warriors-Panthers wasn't enough for you on a Friday night, we have this game to follow. The Roosters, fresh from their near-record breaking score against the Cowboys last week, face the gritty Bulldogs who are on a charge towards a place in the finals. The Roosters, who still have a shot at the Minor Premiership, would like nothing more than to knock the Bulldogs down the ladder. The Roosters won't enjoy the same freedom of movement they had last week, with the Bulldogs defence almost back to its best, but they still have more points in them than their opponent's attack.

Tip: Roosters by 8

PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.35 (-8.5 $1.83) Bulldogs $3.15 (+8.5 $1.88)