NRL Round 23: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

After Thursday's clash of the defenseless Queenslanders, Round 23 of the NRL season really hots up with one of the best Friday nights of football in memory. The Warriors host the Panthers before the Roosters take on the Bulldogs in two games full of consequence for all four teams.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, August 6
Gold Coast Titans vs. North Queensland Cowboys
Cbus Super Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Dean Ieremia 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Josh Patston 16. Klese Haas 17. Cooper Bai 18. Sam Verrills 19. Adam Christensen 20. Jaylan De Groot 21. Sialetili Faeamani 22. Jett Liu
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Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jake Clifford 7. Jaxon Purdue 8. Griffin Neame 9. Soni Luke 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Kai O'Donnell 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Ethan King 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Matthew Lodge 17. Coen Hess 18. Sam McIntyre 19. Kaiden Lahrs 20. John Bateman 21. Liam Sutton 22. Ronald Philitoga
Officials
Referee: Touchies:
Bunker:
Prediction: Where to begin with this one? The Titans had been showing signs of improvement, until they ran into the Warriors last week, while the seemingly finals-bound Cowboys were belted by the Rooster in a humiliation the likes of which has not been witnessed since 1935. Which team can bounce back and win this one? The Cowboys certainly have more to play for, but what they served up last week was inexcusable. I'm still going to tip the Cowboys, but might hate myself for it on Friday morning.
Tip: Cowboys by 10
PointsBet odds: Titans $2.30 (+4.5 $1.83) Cowboys $1.60 (-4.5 $1.95)
Friday, August 7
New Zealand Warriors vs. Penrith Panthers
Go Media Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Leka Halasima 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith 16. Morgan Gannon 17. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 18. Luke Metcalf 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Riley Price 22. Makaia Tafua 23. Adam Pompey
Panthers: 1. Jaxen Edgar 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Izack Tago 5. Brian To'o 6. Jack Cogger 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Billy Scott 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Liam Henry 17. Billy Phillips 18. Jack Cole 19. Blaize Talagi 20. Jesse McLean 21. Luron Patea 22. Kalani Leuluai-going
Officials
Referee: Touchies:
Bunker:
Prediction: In a preview of what we can expect from this year's finals, the Warriors host the Panthers in what is sure to be a cracking game. The Warriors were back to their attacking best last week against a Titans team who had no answers, while the Panthers stomped all over the Raiders and their finals aspirations. The Panthers have had a few dusty weeks, but Ivan Cleary seems to have fixed some defeinsive issues by dropping Blaize Talagi. Sit back and enjoy this one.
Tip: Panthers by 6
PointsBet odds: Warriors $2.40 (+4.5 $1.88) Panthers $1.55 (-4.5 $1.88)
Sydney Roosters vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
Allianz Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Billy Smith 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Spencer Leniu 11. Salesi Foketi 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Lindsay Collins 16. Nat Butcher 17. Egan Butcher 18. Cody Ramsey 19. Tommy Talau 20. Rex Bassingthwaighte 21. Benaiah Ioelu 22. Delasalle Vaa
Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Matt Burton 4. Enari Tuala 5. Jethro Rinakama 6. Stephen Crichton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Kurt Mann 15. Josh Curran 16. Harry Hayes 17. Sitili Tupouniua 19. Bronson Xerri 20. Jake Turpin 21. Alekolasimi Jones 22. Sean O'Sullivan 23. Jonathan Sua
Officials
Referee: Touchies:
Bunker:
Prediction: And if the Warriors-Panthers wasn't enough for you on a Friday night, we have this game to follow. The Roosters, fresh from their near-record breaking score against the Cowboys last week, face the gritty Bulldogs who are on a charge towards a place in the finals. The Roosters, who still have a shot at the Minor Premiership, would like nothing more than to knock the Bulldogs down the ladder. The Roosters won't enjoy the same freedom of movement they had last week, with the Bulldogs defence almost back to its best, but they still have more points in them than their opponent's attack.
Tip: Roosters by 8
PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.35 (-8.5 $1.83) Bulldogs $3.15 (+8.5 $1.88)
Saturday, August 8
Melbourne Storms vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
HBF Park, Perth, 3pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Moses Leo 6. Cameron Munster 7. Hayden Watson 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Tyran Wishart 10. Josh King 11. Cooper Clarke 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Trent Loiero 14. Trent Toelau 15. Shawn Blore 16. Davvy Moale 17. Angus Hinchey 18. Joe Chan 19. Jack Hetherington 20. Gabriel Satrick 21. Stanley Huen 22. Manaia Waitere
Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Blake Wilson 6. Joey Walsh 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Brandon Wakeham 10. Ethan Bullemor 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Corey Waddell 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Nathan Brown 16. Simione Laiafi 17. Fletcher Baker 18. Jackson Shereb 19. Josh Feledy 20. Onitoni Large 21. Nicholas Lenaz 22. Hugo Hart
Officials
Referee: Touchies:
Bunker:
Prediction: The heavily depleted Storm mixed it with the Bulldogs last week, but just couldn't hold them out for the full 80 minutes. The Sea Eagles had the week off, after tumbling from the Top 8 thanks to losing five out of their past six games. Interestingly, their last win was the Round 17, 30-4, thumping of the Storm at Brookvale. The Sea Eagles really, desperately, need to win this game, but are they playing well enough? Is there any Fozball magic left in the tank?
Tip: Storm by 4
PointsBet odds: Storm $2.30 (+4.5 $1.83) Sea Eagles $1.60 (-4.5 $1.95)
Dolphins vs. Brisbane Broncos
Suncorp Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jack Bostock 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Max Plath 16. Tom Gilbert 17. Felise Kaufusi 18. Sebastian Su'a 19. Brad Schneider 20. Brian Pouniu 21. Tevita Naufahu 22. Jake Averillo
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Deine Mariner 5. Grant Anderson 6. Ezra Mam 7. Thomas Duffy 8. Xavier Willison 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Jaiyden Hunt 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Ben Hunt 15. Va'a Semu 16. Ben Talty 17. Gehamat Shibasaki 18. Jack Gosiewski 19. Hayze Perham 20. Blake Mozer 21. Jesse Arthars 22. Aublix Tawha
Officials
Referee: Touchies:
Bunker:
Prediction: The Dolphins continued their somewhat inconsistent form last week when they struggled to put the Dragons away. The Broncos were expected to give the Knights a tough time, but it appears as though they are already on their end of season trip. The Broncos would love to upset the Dolphins' run towards their first finals appearance, but even if they do find some extra spark, it's doubtful they could execute sufficiently well enough to beat the Dolphins, who on a good day can run up a score against anyone.
Tip: Dolphins by 16
PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.42 (-7.5 $1.88) Broncos $2.80 (+7.5 $1.88)
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Parramatta Eels
Allianz Stadium, 7:45pm (AEST)
Rabbitohs: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Alex Johnston 3. Tallis Duncan 4. Jack Wighton 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Adam Elliott 13. Cameron Murray 14. Jye Gray 15. Lachlan Hubner 16. Sean Keppie 17. Jamie Humphreys 18. Jayden Sullivan 19. Thomas Fletcher 20. Liam Le Blanc 21. Moala Graham-Taufa 22. John Radel
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Brian Kelly 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Jordan Samrani 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Sam Tuivaiti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Luca Moretti 11. Jack Williams 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Jack de Belin 14. Saxon Pryke 15. Junior Paulo 16. Teancum Brown 17. Kelma Tuilagi 18. Joash Papali'i 19. Jezaiah Funa-Luta 20. Toni Mataele 21. Sean Russell 22. Ryley Smith
Officials
Referee: Touchies:
Bunker:
Prediction: The Rabbitohs scored some nice tries last week, but the Sharks toyed with them on the way to a big win. The Eels weren't very impressive against the Tigers, but showed enough determination to overcome their errors for a hard-fought victory. The Bunnies are hanging on to their finals dream by the skin of their teeth, and they really must win this game. It won't be easy, with the Eels always in the fight and ready to pounce on any team not playing at their best.
Tip: Rabbitohs by 10
PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $1.42 (-7.5 $1.88) Eels $2.80 (+7.5 $1.88)
Sunday, August 9
Canberra Raiders vs. Newcastle Knights
GIO Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Simi Sasagi 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Owen Pattie 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Zac Hosking 12. Ata Mariota 13. Morgan Smithies 14. Tom Starling 15. Joseph Roddy 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Daine Laurie 18. Savelio Tamale 19. Matt Nicholson 20. Coby Black 21. Mark Tuialii 22. Vena Patuki-Case
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Sandon Smith 8. Tyson Frizell 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Jermaine McEwen 12. Francis Manuleleua 13. Mathew Croker 14. Harrison Graham 15. Cody Hopwood 16. Lachlan Crouch 17. Thomas Cant 18. Fletcher Hunt 19. Brodie Jones 20. Toby Winter 21. Kyle McCarthy 22. Diesel Hagan
Officials
Referee: Touchies:
Bunker:
Prediction: The Raiders were not up to the task of taking on the Panthers last week, and would have been disappointed with their efforts in defence. The depleted Knights were expected to struggle against the Broncos, but they proved once again that they have plenty of depth to their side, which is proving vital in this long NRL season. It is desperation time for the Raiders and they should lift at home with their backs to the wall. Another tough one to pick, with the Knights possibly winning.
Tip: Knights by 4
PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.65 (-3.5 $1.88) Knights $2.20 (+3.5 $1.88)
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks
St George Venues Jubilee Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 9. Damien Cook 10. Emre Guler 11. Dylan Egan 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Ryan Couchman 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Josh Kerr 16. Jacob Halangahu 17. Jacob Webster 18. Daniel Atkinson 19. Mathew Feagai 20. Luciano Leilua 21. Christian Tuipulotu 22. Ryan Hutchinson
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Mawene Hiroti 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Jesse Colquhoun 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Hohepa Puru 15. Billy Burns 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Michael Gabrael 19. Braden Hamlin-Uele 20. Niwhai Puru 21. Samuel Stonestreet 22. Tuku Hau Tapuha
Officials
Referee: Touchies:
Bunker:
Prediction: The Dragons put in another fine effort last week against the Dolphins, but once again it wasn't quite enough to win. The Sharks were too good for the Rabbitohs, and continue to firm as likely premiership threats. The Dragons are due for an upset victory and will definitely lift at home for this derby clash, but the Sharks seem to have shaken the inconsistent effort levels that plagued them early in the season as they glide towards a Top 4 finish.
Tip: Sharks by 18
PointsBet odds: Dragons $4.40 (+14.5 $1.88) Sharks $1.20 (-14.5 $1.88)
BYE:
Tigers
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.