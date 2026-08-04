NRL Round 23 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

This round has some of the toughest games of the season when it comes to determining winners. Which Queensland team carries the fewest scars into the clash between the Titans and Cowboys? Can the Warriors prove they are premiership threats against the Panthers? Can the Bulldogs top the rampaging Roosters? There are just so many questions.

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Cronulla Sharks, Kogarah, Sunday August 9, 4:05pm (AEST)

The Dragons put in another tenacious effort last week before losing to the Dolphins, while the Sharks were in cruise mode after weathering an early flourish from the Bunnies.

This game should be a walk in the park for the Sharks and that's why it is the "Sure Thing" of the week. However, the Dragons do have an upset in them and the Sharks do have a less-than-premium performance up their sleeves as well. To be fair, the Sharks have worked hard on their consistency and have shown the benefits of late, winning nine of their past 10 games to be resting in fourth place on the ladder.

Cronulla should win this derby comfortably, but it might not be easy.

Round 23 sure thing: Sharks

Blayke Brailey celebrates a try for the Sharks. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Canberra Raiders vs. Newcastle Knights, GIO Stadium, Sunday August 9, 2pm (AEST)

GET YOUR NRL FIX WITH ESPN Stay across all the big NRL news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

The Raiders really are on their last legs as far as sneaking into the Top 8. Last week they were very disappointing against the Panthers, casting doubts on whether they really deserve to play finals football anyway.

The Knights were expected to struggle after losing Dylan Brown and Dylan Lucas to season-ending injuries, but proved they have some quality depth players in soundly beating the Broncos.

This game could go either way on a brisk Sunday afternoon in Canberra. I've tossed the coin and it has landed Knights side up as they ride their wave of confidence further up the ladder.

Toss of the coin game winner: Knights

The roughie

New Zealand Warriors vs. Penrith Panthers, Go Media Stadium, Friday August 7, 6pm (AEST)

This is it, really; the true test of whether the 2026 Warriors are contenders or pretenders. At home, in front of a full house, after dominating the Titans last week, the Warriors take on premiership favourites Penrith. No excuses, they simply have to compete, hold their defensive line and work their magic in attack against one of the best defences in the league.

Of course it won't be easy. The Panthers have had a few shaky weeks, but were back to their domineering best against the Raiders last week. They are missing fullback Dylan Edwards and centre Casey McClean, but are always capable of slotting the next player up into the wall.

Most people will be picking the Panthers to win this, but I have a suspicion that the Warriors will be out to prove they really are a chance of winning their first ever premiership this year. Of course, I did tip the Raiders to upset the Panthers last week, so there is always that to consider.

Round 23 roughie: Warriors

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 23.