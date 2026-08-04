NRL Midweek Mail R23: Rookie Dragon Lyhkan King-Togia keeps starting role

Can you justify Adam Doueihi's decision not to play? (2:02)

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between NRL training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition heading into Round 23 of the NRL.

LKT retains Dragons halves spot

Lyhkan King-Togia is set to once again keep Daniel Atkinson out of the halves this weekend, with Dean Young confirming the young gun had done enough against the Dolphins to retain his jersey.

"Lyhkan will be the five-eighth next week because of the performance he put in tonight," he said.

Young said that Atkinson "knows what [he] needs to work on" in order to earn a return to first grade.

Lyhkan King-Togia of the Dragons tries to burst through a tackle. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Galvin learning patience

Stephen Crichton believes Lachlan Galvin's biggest area of growth has been learning when to play with patience, revealing the pair have spent time reviewing games together as the young halfback settles into first grade.

Crichton said Galvin sees the game differently to most players, but has quickly improved his game management over recent weeks.

"Patience is the biggest thing," Crichton said.

"Lachie's a 19-year-old halfback that sees the game a lot different to others.

"Sitting down and watching the game back with him... he's really nailed that over the last couple of weeks."

Critta enters Fatherhood

Stephen Crichton admits becoming a father has changed his outlook on football, revealing the arrival of his daughter has given him a new perspective beyond the game.

"It's always been footy, footy, footy with me," Crichton said.

"Now baby's here... you're just grateful they're healthy.

"When times get tough at training, it's a massive motivation for me."