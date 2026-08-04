Roosters enforcer finally back from head knock

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Lindsay Collins has finally been named to return to the field, six weeks after the Sydney Roosters enforcer suffered his latest head knock.

Given his concussion history, the Roosters have taken a conservative approach with Collins since he went down against Brisbane in late June.

The Queensland prop is set to make his comeback via the bench as the second-placed Roosters look to continue their charge to finals against Canterbury.

Eyeing their own top-eight berth, the eighth-placed Bulldogs are near full strength now that Sitili Tupouniua has been named to return from his hamstring problem.

Lindsay Collins of the Roosters makes a break. Matt King/Getty Images

Up north, Todd Payten delivered on his promise not to swing the axe following North Queensland's humiliating 82-12 loss to the Roosters last week.

Second-rower Jeremiah Nanai drops out with a hamstring issue, replaced by Kai O'Donnell, while Griffin Neame is back from suspension to face Gold Coast.

Lachlan Ilias earns his first NRL start since round nine as the Titans lose rookie-of-the-year contender Zane Harrison to a season-ending hamstring injury.

South Sydney have key men Cameron Murray and Tallis Duncan back from soft-tissue injuries for Saturday's clash with Parramatta.

But talismanic centre Latrell Mitchell remains sidelined with his long-term nerve injury.

Mawene Hiroti replaces KL Iro (concussion) in the centres at in-form Cronulla, who lose Siosifa Talakai (bicep) for Sunday's derby against St George Illawarra.

Hohepa Puru joins the bench in Talakai's place.

Izack Tago replaces Casey McLean in the centres as Penrith face the Warriors in Auckland, with Jack Cogger still preferred at five-eighth over Blaize Talagi.

Co-captain Tom Trbojevic remains out with a hamstring injury as Manly fight to get their finals hopes back on track against depleted Melbourne in Perth.

The Storm's finals hopes are over, but they at least welcome star five-eighth Cameron Munster back from a knee problem ahead of schedule.