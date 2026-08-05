Souths' Latrell Mitchell 'hurting' to miss Indigenous Round

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Jack Wighton says Latrell Mitchell is "hurting" to miss South Sydney's Indigenous Round home game, as uncertainty lingers over the NRL star's immediate playing future.

Souths host Parramatta for Saturday's Gadhu Gathering but a nerve issue will keep the code's most prominent First Nations player out for a 12th consecutive week.

Mitchell resumed running in recent weeks but missed training on Wednesday as he prepares for the birth of his child.

Players are still none the wiser as to when the 29-year-old will play his first game since Magic Round and he is no guarantee to return at all in 2026.

Latrell Mitchell has missed a significant chunk of time for the Rabbitohs. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

"We are not sure as players," said five-eighth Cody Walker.

"But I'm sure the medical staff have a really good plan in place to hopefully see him play at the back end of the year."

The name of Mitchell's Indigenous-focused non-profit organisation Winmarra is emblazoned on the back of Souths' Indigenous jersey this year.

But Wighton said it had been difficult for Mitchell to stomach his playing absence, which began in mid-May, is extending into Indigenous Round.

"It's a big one, we don't have Trelly for this round," Mitchell's close mate said.

"He'd be hurting more than anybody. (But) we're representing him and his foundation, the area he's from.

"He'll be feeling it not playing in it, but it's awesome to be able to carry his Winmarra on the back."

Souths have missed finals the past two seasons, both of which were injury-interrupted for Mitchell, and lost the 2021 grand final as he sat out suspended.

Mitchell was in career-best form when struck down by a back issue in May, and has been consulting a neurologist since nerve damage was detected in his recovery.

The seventh-placed Rabbitohs remain on track for this year's finals despite Mitchell playing just nine games in 2026 - the lowest total in any season of his career.

"He's a superstar of the game," Walker said of Mitchell.

"(But) I do believe that we have the players in place to be able to still compete at a high level and win games."

Just as Souths welcome Cameron Murray (calf), Tallis Duncan (hamstring) and David Fifita (suspension) back for round 23, Keaon Koloamatangi left Wednesday's field session early.

A trainer attended to the former NSW forward's hip but teammates downplayed the severity of the issue after training.

"It's just that time of year where you've got to do maintenance. Everyone's bashed and battered," Wighton said.