Jacob Halangahu set to extend Dragons' stay

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St George Illawarra are set to secure yet another key piece of their long-term future, with rising forward Jacob Halangahu poised to sign a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

ESPN understands Halangahu and the Dragons agreed to terms on the new deal this week, continuing the club's recent focus on locking away its emerging young talent under coach Dean Young.

ESPN understands Halangahu and the Dragons agreed to terms on the new deal this week, continuing the club’s recent focus on locking away its emerging young talent under coach Dean Young. Andy Jackson/Getty Images

The 19-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the game's most highly regarded forward prospects after captaining the Australian Schoolboys, representing NSW under-19s and progressing through the Dragons' pathways before making his NRL debut in 2025.

Halangahu's extension follows a string of retention wins for the Dragons, who have also moved to secure the futures of young forwards Toby and Ryan Couchman as well as Loko Pasifiki Tonga, reinforcing the club's commitment to building its pack around a talented homegrown core.