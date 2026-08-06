Bold Penrith Panthers halves move could be here to stay

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The Panthers looked to be back near their best last week with a convincing victory over the resurgent Raiders. In previous weeks they had looked a little off their game, particularly in defence, winning just two of five games.

After a close call against the Eels, in which Blaize Talagi missed seven tackles, coach Ivan Cleary decided he had seen enough, and gave the young half some time away from first grade.

Following the 42-18 defeat of the Raiders, Cleary explained the decision to drop Talagi.

Blaize Talagi of the Panthers is tackled by the Rabbitohs. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"This is just a step in Blaize's journey, he has done well to be able to go this long before something like this happened," Cleary said.

"... he gets targeted every week, he's only 21, and it's not like he has been that bad. I just think for his journey it was just a good time to step out of the limelight a bit, just go and play some footy, and work on a couple few things. "

"He's probably good enough to be in our best 19, but I just think it is better for him to play Cup at the moment."

On ESPN League Central, former NRL front-row forward James Graham said that Talagi's replacement, Jack Cogger, could be here to stay.

Jack Cogger of the Panthers. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

"They knew what they were doing the Panthers, not many teams in this situation would even consider tinkering with their spine," Graham said.

"Obviously, there was maybe a defensive issue there in and around Blaize Talagi and Cleary has gone and decided to change that.

"The big test is these next two games [Warriors and Roosters], because he knows he is going to face one of these two teams in the run to the premiership for this year, so he is testing it now to see if it works. If he gets the two wins, [Cogger] is there to stay."

Cogger was involved in three of the ladder-leaders' tries against the Raiders and has retained the No. 6 jersey for the blockbuster away trip to face the third-placed Warriors. Cogger struck great chemistry with halfback Nathan Cleary, just as he did during Penrith's comeback to win the 2023 grand final.

The presence of chatty Cogger also reinvigorated a porous left edge that had conceded four of Penrith's six tries across an unconvincing previous fortnight.

Only one Canberra try came down that side with Cogger running the show.

"My motto for this year was, 'Any time, any place, anywhere just be ready'," Cogger said.

"At the moment, that's to play six, and if that's to play six for the rest of the season, then I'll make sure I put my best foot forward ... If that goes in a different direction in the next couple of weeks, then that's what will be.

"I'll do my best in whatever position that is. I think what got me the opportunity to play six was having that kind of mindset, so there's no point changing it now."