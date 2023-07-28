Real or Not? The Chooks are cooked for 2023

This week we take a look at the disappointing season the Roosters have endured, the ongoing battle between the players and the NRL over their CBA, and the Panthers' struggle to retain their star players.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

Stick a fork in them, the Chooks are done

REAL: A disappointing season for the Roosters was all but put to bed by the Broncos on Thursday night. With the Matildas suffering a similar fate across town at Suncorp Stadium, it was the unfamiliar surrounds of the Gabba which witnessed the Roosters' demise.

Stranded on 22 points, two away from the Top 8 with the rest of Round 22 to play out, the Roosters would need things to go their way and to produce a mammoth form reversal if they are to play finals football this season. Their run home involves a mixed bag of opposition, starting with the Sea Eagles, followed by the Dolphins, Eels, Tigers and Rabbitohs. They have been so inconsistent this year, it's hard to even say they will definitely beat the Tigers,

Coach Trent Robinson has shuffled as many deck chairs as he could this year without finding a consistent winning formula. Injuries, State of Origin and player movements have all played their part, but the Roosters at times have looked stale. After the loss to the Broncos, Robinson had no excuses.

"We were well beaten. That was disappointing," Robinson said.

"In these games against the top-four teams, we haven't been threatening and we haven't been able to score points.

"There's always belief. Until someone says there is zero percent chance, if there's a chance then you attack it.

"It'll be no different there, we will keep attacking it.

"The belief in who the players are and what our system is there, but the execution of that. We need to get our lessons and ask why and make a fist of it week on week here on in."

The last time the Roosters failed to make the finals was in 2016.

Herbie Farnworth of the Broncos celebrates a try against the Broncos. Albert Perez/Getty Images

The RLPA looks to have things under control

NOT REAL: The Rugby League Players Association is still battling the NRL to have a new CBA ratified for both the men's and women's competitions. As predicted, the players' media ban wasn't causing enough pain for the NRL, so the RLPA has taken its next step, putting strapping tape over the NRL logo on players' jerseys.

The ridiculous look makes a point, but once again falls short of the arm twist required to get the NRL to budge on the several sticking points holding the whole process up. The next step is rumoured to be a player boycott of the Dally M awards night. Again, somewhat damaging to the game's image; but will it be enough?

None of the actions undertaken or promised so far appear to hit the NRL hard enough. The RLPA needs to take a leaf out of the railway workers' union. When they aren't getting their way, they down tools and cause major headaches for everyone. If the NRL refuses to be reasonable, and we don't really know what is going on behind closed doors, then the players need to turn to the ultimate threat.

A Roosters shirt is seen with the NRL logo covered. Albert Perez/Getty Images

Salary cap pressures are depleting the Panthers

NOT REAL: Yes, the Panthers have been losing some premiership quality players over the past couple of years and face some tough decisions as they look to maintain their strength into the short- and long-term future. But, the enormous depth of junior talent at their disposal and the clever way they are managing the transition sees them threatening to win their third-straight premiership this season, with no end in sight to their dominance.

After extending Origin forward Liam Martin for another three years, they face the prospect of losing five-eighth Jarome Luai, as he tests the market. They have already lost Viliame Kikau, Api Koroisau and Matt Burton in recent years, and will say goodbye to Stephen Crichton at the end of this year, but they still sit comfortably at the top of the NRL ladder.

Coach Ivan Cleary is well aware of the challenge

"I think there are plenty of stories of people who leave for money, which is fine, but at the end of the day I think your happiness, a good culture and winning are pretty cool," Cleary said.

"The fact is these guys can probably get more money elsewhere, but we still feel like we can pay them what they're worth and let them have an enjoyable experience.

"It hasn't been easy with any signing that we've had in the last 12 months. All our boys' values are going up, and that's a credit to them and the club as well. We're trying our best to keep a certain core of this team.

"We're still sad about the guys that are leaving, but that's unfortunate and it happens sometimes."

The lure of remaining part of a winning culture is strong, players will take less to stay, but every man has his price and an NRL career is notoriously short. The Panthers meanwhile will continue to set the high standards that have become synonymous with the club, regardless of who pulls on their jerseys.