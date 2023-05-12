Real or Not: The craziest game of the season

This week we look at the incredible game played between the Storm and Broncos, review Jack Bird's unfortunate remarks, and consider whether or not the Big Red Car is the answer to the Tigers woes.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

I'm not sure what I was watching, but it was certainly exciting

REAL: We may have witnessed the most intensely contested, barely comprehensible, totally crazy game of the season in Melbourne on Thursday night. The Broncos travelled south to take on the Storm looking to consolidate their position atop the ladder against a team that has traditionally caused them issues. What followed was 80 minutes of mayhem, which almost defies description.

We had a try saved by a flying shoulder charge, and another where the ball was knocked from the arms of a player who was just about to dive over under the posts. We had a try disallowed because a player was a milimetre offside from a kick, and another after a ball bounced off a player's head. There was a try disallowed because of a two-man tackle strip, and we had a try awarded after a dummy-half ran through the gap left by the marker who was busy ballroom dancing with the player who played the ball. We saw a penalty try, during which star Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds hit his head firmly on the turf, was stretchered off and played no further part in the game.