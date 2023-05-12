Real or Not: The craziest game of the season

This week we look at the incredible game played between the Storm and Broncos, review Jack Bird's unfortunate remarks, and consider whether or not the Big Red Car is the answer to the Tigers woes.
Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.
I'm not sure what I was watching, but it was certainly exciting
REAL: We may have witnessed the most intensely contested, barely comprehensible, totally crazy game of the season in Melbourne on Thursday night. The Broncos travelled south to take on the Storm looking to consolidate their position atop the ladder against a team that has traditionally caused them issues. What followed was 80 minutes of mayhem, which almost defies description.
We had a try saved by a flying shoulder charge, and another where the ball was knocked from the arms of a player who was just about to dive over under the posts. We had a try disallowed because a player was a milimetre offside from a kick, and another after a ball bounced off a player's head. There was a try disallowed because of a two-man tackle strip, and we had a try awarded after a dummy-half ran through the gap left by the marker who was busy ballroom dancing with the player who played the ball. We saw a penalty try, during which star Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds hit his head firmly on the turf, was stretchered off and played no further part in the game.
We saw the first four penalties of the game awarded to the Broncos before nine of the next 11 went to the Storm. We had one Storm player and three Broncos sin-binned, including Patrick Carrigan who was put on report for what can only be described as an arm-pit drop tackle. We saw big Nelson Asofa-Solomona leave with rib damage only to return and then leave again after the arm-pit drop tackle injured his ankle.
We had sweeping ball movements, incredible backline breaks, ferocious forward exchanges and plenty of mistakes as both teams pushed themselves to the limits. It wasn't the greatest game ever played, but there wasn't a single minute when something eye catching wasn't happening.
In the end, the Storm were too good for the Broncos without Reynolds and with a one player disadvantage for 20 minutes of the game.
Jack Bird's slip-up came at just the wrong time for Dragons
REAL: It is a tough gig for players to be wheeled out in front of a media scrum every couple of weeks to answer assorted questions about their team's fortunes. It is even tougher when the team they represent is not performing up to expectations. In the Dragons' case, the constant questions about the future of coach Anthony Griffin must be frustrating to the players, who really have no control over the actual hiring and firing.
During the interview, Bird took a couple of shots at those who are lining up to criticise the Dragons. Firstly he suggested that the fans don't really know much about football, and he went on to say that some of the journos had never played a game themselves. It is clear from his presentation that Bird has not much idea about appearing on camera, but that doesn't prevent him from answering questions. Similarly, you don't have to have been a player at any level to see that the Dragons are losing, regularly. The fans are frustrated and their only source of answers comes from the media.
Now, to be fair, the thing that upset Bird most was an article claiming that he and other players were looking to get out of the club, something that he flatly denies. The media has an obligation to resist spreading untested rumours if only to gather clicks on a hot topic. Still, the fans out there want to know what is happening with their club, the team they have invested so much in over many years. They might not know all the nuts and bolts of the game as well as those involved, but they know what they see on the scoreboard each week.
Tigers need to get a Wiggle on
NOT REAL: Blue Wiggle, and majority owner of The Wiggles, Anthony Field has revealed that his dream would be to one day buy the Wests Tigers, split the merger, and reinstate his beloved Balmain Tigers.
The lifelong Tigers fan was interviewed on radio station 3AW after the story surfaced earlier in the Murdoch media.
"If the Wiggles ever sell in the next five or 10 years and I had some cash... I'd bring the Tigers back," said Field.
"I'd do it in a second if it could happen, but I'm talking fairytales.
"I just love them wearing the black and gold out there in Leichhardt."
He's not the only Tigers fan out there wishing things were back to how they were in the 'good old days'. Sadly, at this stage at least, it is a distant dream, something to sing about to the kids maybe.