Real or Not: Knights should have stayed home with Ponga

This week we look at the Knights players holidaying in Bali, consider Nicho Hynes' claims for a run in the Blues team and laud coaching GOAT Wayne Bennett ahead of his 900th game.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

There is nothing wrong with Knights players holidaying in Bali

NOT REAL: It came to light during the week that several Knights players have taken the opportunity afforded by the club's bye weekend to travel to Bali for a brief holiday. Rugby league pundits are up in arms suggesting the players should have been kept on the training paddock, particularly after their feeble defensive effort against the Eels last week. It has been labeled unprofessional and a slap in the face for the Newcastle fans.

The club told the players well in advance that the bye week would see them have a nine-day break from club commitments. A small group of players, perhaps with an unsurprising lack of self-awareness, have booked themselves a trip to a location often synonymous with partying and shenanigans. If you simply change the destination from Bali to Noosa, then the headlines don't look half as damning. With the Knights battling to establish themselves as serious finals contenders this season, it's a bad look for these players to be going somewhere usually reserved for end of season benders.

It appears to those outside of the club, that there is a real lack of strong leadership at the Knights and incidents like this only add to that perception. You can't stop young men enjoying their time off in any way they see fit, but if they are incapable of making an appropriate decision, then the club should have given them firm guidelines. It's surely not too much to ask for the long-suffering, extremely loyal fans to have the players put all of their focus during the season into improving the club's position on the ladder and wait until the end of the year to take their holidays.

Kalyn Ponga has reportedly remained in Newcastle to work on his game. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Nicho Hynes should be among first picked for Blues

REAL: New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has made some odd selection decisions in recent years, arguably contributing to the loss of two of the last three State of Origin series. Many a Queenslander will happily present a lengthy, if not completely coherent, lecture on why the Blues have no idea when it comes to Origin selection. Pick and stick, next man up, if he's a Queenslander he doesn't need to be in form at club level, he'll perform once he pull on that jersey. It always seems that Queensland are struggling to scrape together a team, but that team is almost always too good for the carefully cropped list of superstars at the disposal of New South Wales.

And here we are again, with several weeks remaining before State of Origin, caught in a difficult debate over some of the key Blues positions. Should Fittler stick with his Panthers halves, Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai? Is that the best combination to take the Blues to victory? How can the selectors overlook the sparkling form of Nicho Hynes?

Nicho Hynes of the Sharks Matt King/Getty Images

It would be madness to exclude Hynes from the Blues squad for State of Origin. He has that special class about him that screams Origin gamebreaker. Can he slot into the No.6 jersey and play his own game in concert with Cleary's dominant role at halfback? Would he make the perfect No.14, able to cause issues against a tiring Queensland pack?

Hynes is one of the several selection headaches Fittler faces, with injures sure to add more before the teams are named. Will Tom Trbojevic be fit enough to take his place in the centres alongside Latrell Mitchell? What do they do with the irrepressible form of Campbell Graham, should he be on one of the wings? Is Brian To'o a certainly for the other wing spot? And that's just the backs, which players will pack into the scrum alongside Payne Haas?

Fittler recently said of Hynes: "There's still three weeks and he's got a couple of games to go. Not only has he still got to keep playing well, stay injury-free.

"There are couple of other players there doing a good job as well. But just watching him is enjoyable, watching what he does on the field and off the field. He's a great role model for the game."

The Blues coach is under pressure to get things right for the opener, and naming Hynes somewhere in the 17 is surely the first step.

Coach Wayne Bennett talks to his players during a Dolphins training session. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

There are plenty of coaches as good as Wayne Bennett

NOT REAL: When you talk about the great rugby league coaches, several names come to the fore: Jack Gibson, Warren Ryan, Norm Provan, Craig Bellamy, Tim Sheens, all with their successes, their fans, and their detractors. There would not, however, be many people willing to disagree that at the top of the pack stands current Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett, who this weekend coaches his 900th first grade game.

The secret to longevity as a coach in any sport is being able to adapt to the times. Remaining competitive by staying ahead of the curve when it comes to rule changes, player development, and opposition tactics. It is impossible to coach 900 games at the top level without evolving your tactics and techniques, but the key ingredient to being a great coach can remain constant. It is that innate ability to lead men, to have them listen to your every word, have total faith in everything you say, and commit themselves to the cause with their every fibre. The most brilliant of tacticians are useless if they can't motivate and inspire their players.

Bennett has proven throughout his career that he can take a group of men and turn them into a formidable team. Whatever he is selling, his players are buying. It's a quality that is more personality than experience, more nature than nurture. He might come across as a prickly, smug character when confronting the media, but players who know him all speak of his warmth, his humour, his frankness and his willingness to care about the human side of each player.

You may strongly dislike him as an opposition coach who has caused your teams much grief over the years, but you have to respect his unmatched ability. He is simply the best