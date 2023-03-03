Real or Not: Moses and the Eels to struggle, Ponga to shine and Dolphins will win

This week we take a look a the plight of Mitchell Moses and the Parramatta Eels, the merits of Kalyn Ponga moving into the halves for the Knights and whether or not the Dolphins will actually win a game at all this year..

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in 2023's first edition of NRL Real or Not.

Moses and the Eels are going to struggle this season

REAL: The Eels started well enough against the Storm to open the 2023 NRL season. New hooker Josh Hodgson was notably rusty at dummy half, with many of his passes bordering on forward as he struggled for timing. Halfback Mitchell Moses was busy with his kicking game and claiming late tackle penalties, while Dylan Brown was less involved and Clint Gutherson solid if not spectacular. The Eels forwards were mostly able to hold their own against the fresh but enthusiastic Storm pack.

With the scores locked at 12 at fulltime, the Storm finished stronger and on the back of a golden point Harry Grant classic they maintained their long running record of Round 1 victories.

So what does this first up loss mean for the rest of the Eels' season?

Mitchell Moses of the Eels after losing to the Storm in golden point. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Parramatta have one of the toughest draws of any team to start 2023. After they dust themselves off from the Storm loss, they then face the Sharks, Sea Eagles, Panthers and Roosters. Team morale is going to take a real pounding if they can't lift to win at least a couple of the next four.

Moses continues to hold off on signing his contract renewal, which isn't going to help the dressing room spirit either. He really should grab his manager's pen and put it to paper immediately, as performances like last night are not going to help his push for better conditions.

Whoever signs Moses, whatever they pay him, it will be overs. He just doesn't have what it takes to command a salary well over the $1m mark. A player on that kind of money has to be able to lead his team to victory in a tight battle, and time and again he falls short.

You need only look at last night's opposition to see a pair of halves who deserve to be on the big bucks. Cameron Munster played the second half with a busted finger and was still dangerous every time he touched the ball, including the moment he set up the score-levelling try. Jahrome Hughes was in complete control of the Storm, particularly when Munster was off the field having his finger rebuilt.

It could be a long, painful season ahead for the Eels and Moses will be at the heart of their troubles.

Kalyn Ponga's switch to five-eighth will be a success for the Knights

REAL: The Knights have undergone a clean-out during the offseason, particularly in the halves. They have signed Jackson Hastings to play halfback and plan to move Kalyn Ponga permanently into the No.6 jersey, in the hope of sparking their attack.

Knights fans have for years lamented the big money contracts signed by Ponga, who has really struggled to make his mark at the club, in between extended injury breaks. To rub salt into their wounds, Ponga always seems to flick on the champion switch whenever he has the opportunity to pull on a Maroons jersey.

Kalyn Ponga of the Knights looks on during a pre-season clash with the Eels. Matt King/Getty Images

Ponga has a perceived tendency to drift in and out of games from the fullback position and the thought, already tested a couple of times, is that a move to the halves will see him more consistently involved. The same move will also see him targeted by edge running forwards determined to take the wind out of his sails and test his physical resilience in defence.

The real key as to whether the Ponga move will be a success is Lachlan Miller, who arrives from the Sharks to play fullback. If Miller has the impact he has shown he is capable of, during his brief NRL career, then the pressure will come off Ponga to a large degree. At State of Origin level, Ponga is a cog in a talented machine, but at the Knights so much more is expected of him.

Along with hooker Jayden Brailey, the four could form a surprisingly good spine, with Ponga playing his part, with the occasional flash of brilliance. While most experts predict the Knights will languish towards the bottom of the ladder this year, all the fans want to see is a more involved Ponga, playing with some real Novocastrian passion.

Dolphins halfback Sean O'Sullivan trains under the watchful gaze of coach Wayne Bennett. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Dolphins won't win a game all year

NOT REAL: The Dolphins may be looking a bit thin on talent as they line up for their first season in the NRL, but they do have Wayne Bennett at the helm. Bennett has already shown that he means business by leaving Anthony Milford out of his side to face the Roosters, after being dissatisfied with his work so far. The players will know exactly what he is expecting from them and the consequences of not delivering. He is the kind of coach that players will run through a brick wall for and then line up for more, and he is going to need every bit of that dedication this year.

The other thing to remember when assessing the Dolphins' chances in the NRL, is that there are some really ordinary teams lining up for the 2023 season. In their opening five games alone they face the Raiders, Knights, Broncos and Dragons, all potential upset victories. They just need to work on their discipline, their communication in defence, and take some of these teams deep into the grind. Bennett will have them playing to the best of their abilities and as a team, it's just a matter of catching the opposition off their game, perhaps even underestimating the Dolphins. With a fair share of line-ball decisions and general luck, a victory or two will occur.

Bennett said in an interview recently that he took on the role for the challenge and he knows that if he doesn't get it right, people are going to lose their jobs. There is no one in rugby league who you would expect to do a better job of establishing a new club in the NRL. It is going to be a really tough opening season, but they already have some added strength arriving next year. It will take time to reach their full potential, but they will pick up a win or two in 2023, giving their fans hope for the future.