Real or Not? The NRL had to make an example of Walsh

This week we take a look at the three-week ban handed to Reece Walsh for abusing a referee, and consider the plight of two halfbacks; one leaving his club after years of suffering, the other forced to stay and honour his contract.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

NRL needed to make an example of Walsh

REAL: Reece Walsh was sent directly to the judiciary panel on a contrary conduct charge after a foul-mouthed outburst directed at referee Chris Butler during the Broncos' loss to the Titans on the weekend. Walsh and the Broncos fought the charge, adamant that he was instead speaking to teammate, Pat Carrigan.

Following a two-hour and forty-minute judiciary hearing, the two-man panel spent an hour deliberating and yet were unable to come to a unanimous verdict. Chairman Geoff Bellew SC broke the deadlock, deciding that Walsh had yelled "what the f--- do you mean, c---?" at Butler and not at Carrigan.

Walsh received a three-game ban, ruling him out of the third State of Origin game in Sydney.

Walsh is not the Broncos captain and therefore should not be addressing the referees at all. He has started to make a habit of getting in the face of referees when unhappy with calls against Brisbane. It is hard to know if he is doing it to intimidate the referees, give his teammates extra time to get set defensively or whether he is an easily fired-up, highly-competitive young man, incapable of controlling his mouth in the heat of battle.

Whatever the reason, it is a bad look for the game and an awful example to set, particularly when using abusive language that the ground microphones pick up.

Refereeing is a difficult, often thankless job. NRL referees train hard and are paid for their trouble, but first grade officials don't just grow on trees, they come up through the ranks in the same way the players do. Junior rugby league is forever struggling to find enough referees, because no one is crazy enough to pick up a whistle when faced with a weekly barrage of abuse from fans and players. Young players cannot see their idols carrying on that way, a point that Walsh seemed to at least acknowledge.

"Obviously I'm pretty disappointed in the outcome but I accept the decision of the panel," Walsh said after the hearing.

"I know that I'm a role model to young kids and the community. I'm going to continue to work hard on being better in those areas that I need to get better in."

This three-week ban should serve as a warning to Walsh and others. Next time, the penalty should be more severe.

Reece Walsh argues a point with referee Adam Gee. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Hunt situation at Dragons is all sorted now

NOT REAL: Not since the very same club forced Gorden Tallis to sit out the 1996 season, rather than release him to play for the Broncos, have we seen a player made to honour his own signature in such a dramatic way. St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Ben Hunt still has two years after this one left on his contract and the club is insisting that he stay and play as per that legally binding agreement.

Hunt has been well-rewarded financially for his time at the Dragons and has gone on to be a regular in the Queensland and Kangaroos teams. The club has struggled as several coaches have come and gone, with the recent sacking of Anthony Griffin being the straw that broke the back of Hunt -- he has had enough and wants out.

Hunt hasn't officially been able to speak to other clubs under the NRL's anti-tampering rules, but the Brisbane Broncos approached the Dragons to request a release, so that he might join their push for a premiership win this season. The Dragons politely declined that suggestion and have refused to grant Hunt a release from his contract.

"The club listened to Ben's concerns and is committed to working with him throughout the remainder of his playing contract," said Dragons CEO Ryan Webb.

"Both Ben and the club share a common goal of winning football games and building a successful football club."

Hunt appears to be a complete professional and will no doubt continue to give his all for the Dragons, but how effective will he be under these circumstances? His teammates are well aware that he doesn't want to be there anymore, and any perceived slip in his effort will be accredited to his situation. Even if he plays at his very best it is very unlikely the Dragons will play finals football, at least this year anyway.

What about the other halves at the club, kept out of the team by a player who doesn't want to be there. How does the coach demand total commitment from the rest of the playing group, when Hunt is being forced to pull on his jersey. It is a situation that will only fester and can't possibly bring anything good to the Dragons. They really need to negotiate the best deal they can and send Hunt on his way.

Ben Hunt of the St George Illawarra Dragons. NRL Photos via Getty Images

Brooks' move to Manly is best for all concerned

REAL: There was no escaping the fact that Luke Brooks needed a change of scenery after spending so many years as the whipping boy for the underachieving Wests Tigers. Despite Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall indicating that they were happy to keep the local junior on the books, Brooks has been looking for an escape route for some time.

Manly have signed him on a four-year deal, worth considerably less money than his last contract. It provides Brooks a chance to reestablish himself as one of the competition's leading halves, without the pressure of being the club's highest earner.

He will join Daly Cherry-Evans at the Sea Eagles, currently the NRL's premier halfback and star of the dominant Queensland Maroons. It's not exactly clear how the two will work together, with Brooks likely to wear the No. 6 jersey, shifting Josh Schuster into the back-row. Coach Anthony Seibold must have plans for how to best integrate Brooks into Manly's attacking structure, possibly offering an extra running threat to take the pressure of Tom Trbojevic when he returns.

Whatever Brookvale has in store, it will be a change that is as good as a holiday for Brooks. New teammates, new coach, new surroundings, new fans, new expectations. He had to go.