Real or Not? NRL are wasting Sydney's best stadiums

This week we take a look at the big Sydney stadiums going unused during the finals, the biggest threats to the Panthers and how the 2023 Coach of the Year award is not as straight forward as some might think.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

The NRL are wasting Sydney's best stadiums

NOT REAL: There has been plenty of talk during the week bemoaning the fact that two of Sydney's best grounds, CommBank and Allianz Stadiums, are going unused during the NRL finals. It is unfortunate, but either you give the teams finishing first, second, fifth and sixth home ground advantage in the first week of the finals or you don't. You can't start demanding change just because the "wrong teams" finished in those positions.

Allianz Stadium during the Round 2 match between the Roosters and Warriors. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Penrith, the reigning premiers and minor premiers have earned their home final. BlueBet Stadium currently holds just under 23,000 fans. The club has plans to build a bigger stadium, but it seems nothing that big moves quickly at the foot of the mountains, with governmental bickering over the funding holding everything up. The proposed new stadium will only house around 30,000, but obviously in much greater comfort. The ground will be packed on Saturday with a fair sprinkling of Warriors fans, most of them local residents.

The Broncos finished second behind the Panthers on for and against and will play in front of their home crowd, pushing the capacity of 52,500, in arguably the world's greatest rugby league stadium. Considering their opponents Melbourne have not lost a game there in 14 years, the Broncos' home advantage is questionable. The size of the venue means that any Storm fan who wanted to attend could have grabbed a ticket, if early enough.

The Knights finished fifth and will play in front of a packed McDonald Jones Stadium which holds 33,000 of the most loyal and fanatical supporters in the league. There won't be too many Raiders fans in attendance, only those quick enough to grab the hottest tickets in the Hunter early.

The Sharks finished sixth thanks to their final round victory over the Raiders and here's where all the talk began. Despite the seemingly endless development surrounding their home ground, and to a degree because of it, less than 14,000 fans will cram in to watch their sudden death battle with the Roosters on Saturday night. There will be thousands of Sharks fans who will miss out on watching the game live, before you even begin to worry about how many Roosters fans won't get a ticket.

Still if you moved this game to either Allianz or CommBank, you wouldn't be confident of filling either anyway, the way both sets of fans are notoriously reluctant to travel and are absent at other times.

Finals opener will determine the team most likely to challenge Panthers

REAL: The Panthers are clear favourites to win their third straight premiership, even with Jarome Luai missing with his injured shoulder. It remains to be seen who will cause them the most trouble in this finals series and Friday night's opening clash between the Broncos and Storm will go a long way towards providing some answers.

The Broncos have looked very good for most of the season, give or take a couple of unexpected losses and some key injury concerns. They face a Melbourne Storm who have not had the kind of consistent season that coach Craig Bellamy demands and yet they finished third and were really starting to show some form.

Cameron Munster of the Storm takes on the Broncos defence. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The Broncos are at home, but have not beaten the Storm in so long that it has become a real talking point. Bellamy tried to talk the Storm's record against Brisbane down, saying it meant nothing ahead of a whole new game, but subconsciously everyone is wondering whether the Broncos are actually capable of beating the Storm.

If either team wins in a convincing fashion, they will be talked of as the most likely to make the grand final. They'll sit one win away and on the other side of the bracket from the Panthers. The loser will have to beat a fired up lower four team, before likely meeting the Panthers in the preliminary final. That is of of course, unless the Warriors prove themselves capable of stopping Penrith on Saturday, which would really throw a spanner in the works.

Upsets aside, the Broncos and Storm appear to be the main threats to the Penrith hat trick. Which of the two is the greatest threat, will be decided at Suncorp Stadium.

Coach of the year award is a one-horse race for Warriors' Webster

NOT REAL: Let's start with the most obvious and yet least likely candidates to win the coach of the year award this year, Nathan Cleary and Craig Bellamy. Sure Cleary has led his team to yet another minor premiership and is on the cusp of securing a hat trick of titles, all while managing the loss of some key players over that period. But, we've come to expect that from Cleary's Panthers and the judges of such awards usually like to go with someone new, someone that has surprised. It's the same reason Bellamy probably won't win coach of the year either, despite taking his Storm to yet another Top 4 finish.

Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

So, who is left to claim the prize? You would find it hard to go past either Brisbane's Kevin Walters or New Zealand Warriors' Andrew Webster. Walters has taken the Broncos from the wooden spoon to Top 4 premiership threats in just three years at the job, while Webster has taken the Warriors from mid-table strugglers to Top 4 contenders in just the one year. Knights' coach Adam O'Brien might have unexpected claims himself after many were calling for his sacking this very season, before he turned things around to have Newcastle playing some of the best football of any of the finalists.

I think Webster will take it out because of the immediate impact he has had on a team which has been a notorious coach killer over the years. But, personally I would like to see Walters win it, just because of his likeable, self-effacing manner in the face of last year's adversity, where he, like O'Brien had many calling for his dismissal. Walters has his team playing genuine Broncos football, that fast-paced, deadly out wide, no nonsense up the middle style that makes them so attractive to watch, even if you don't like them.

However you look at it, coach of the year is not going to be an easy choice to make this season.