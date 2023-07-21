Real or Not? Payne Haas is easily worth a million or more

This week we take a look at the real value of Payne Haas, ponder the Rabbitohs as they face the Broncos in a season-turning clash, and lament the Wests Tigers as they wrap their hands firmly around the wooden spoon.
Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.
Payne Haas is easily worth $1 million or more a season
NOT REAL: Payne Haas is a very good player, who at his best is one of the most destructive ball runners the game has ever seen. The 23-year-old Broncos prop is off contract at the end of 2024 and has announced that he will test the open market as of November 1 this year, after turning down a contract extension reportedly worth around $1 million a season.
Former Broncos forward Gordan Tallis, who played with and against some fairly handy front-rowers in his days, doesn't think Haas is good value at that price.
"As good as Payne Haas is, and he's an unbelievable player, it's about changing the results. Is he the player that changes the result? That's what you ask yourself," Tallis told News Limited.
"When he was at his best, and close to winning the Dally M, the Broncos got the wooden spoon," Tallis added.
Some club will end up paying Haas more than $1 million a season for his services, but that doesn't necessarily mean he is actually worth that much money. Does a club investing that much money in a front-rower leave themselves with the salary cap room to suitably fill the other positions, particularly in the vital spine? Is he that good that he can carry an understrength spine to victory? Unlikely. They say forwards win the big matches, but the forwards don't set up and score all the points, they just give the backs the room to do so.
Super coach Wayne Bennett once explained that he never spent big money on front-rowers. He found he got a lot more out of up-and-coming young forwards who were starting out in the game and keen to prove themselves. The young, fearless type who would run through a brick wall for their coach to earn a place in the team. Once a forward starts believing that he is the star of the team that reckless abandonment seems to disappear, as a degree of self-preservation creeps in. Any team splurging on Haas should be very cautious about their expectations.
Latrell returns as Rabbitohs' season teeters on a precipice
REAL: South Sydney, sitting in eighth position, take on the Broncos this weekend, with Latrell Mitchell making a welcome return from a calf injury. The Rabbitohs' home game will be played on the Sunshine Coast and it marks a real potential turning point for the Bunnies.
The Rabbitohs have had a wretched run with Mitchell out of the team, including losses to the cellar-dwelling Dragons and Bulldogs, and a 28-6 home drubbing by the Cowboys. They face the Broncos near full strength in a game that will reveal a lot about the premiership aspirations of both teams. A loss will not necessarily spell the end of their finals hopes, as they have a rather soft run home, but it will bring into question whether they will have an impact in the big games.
These two teams met in Round 9 with the Rabbitohs impressing with a 32-6 drubbing in Brisbane. They backed that victory up with a 28-12 win over the Storm the following week, before their season started to wobble about a bit.
Everyone knows that, at full strength and playing their best football, Souths are all but unstoppable. The Broncos will be keen to stay in the race for the minor premiership with a win here. They welcome back their own superstar fullback in Reece Walsh, who returns from suspension. It promises to be one of the games of the year.
Tigers have the wooden spoon in the bag
REAL: The Dragons kicked four points ahead of the Tigers after winning an uninspiring clash in Wollongong, billed as the wooden spoon play-off. The Dragons are now level on points with the Bulldogs, but the Bankstown battlers do have a bye up their sleeve.
At this point it is hard to see the Tigers beating anyone, but on their run home they come up against six teams that are either finals bound or scrapping it out for a spot in that Top 8. First up they face the Rabbitohs, who need to start winning everything if they are to have a shot at a vital Top 4 position. They then face the Raiders, Warriors, Dolphins, Roosters and Sea Eagles. They might catch one of those last three off guard, if their respective seasons don't improve, but you'd have to be an extreme optimist to believe the Tigers can secure four or more competition points.
The Dragons don't have it any easier as they limp towards the end of another disappointing season. First up they face the Sea Eagles, who at this stage at least are still in the running for a finals berth. St George Illawarra then have the Eels, Rabbitohs and Storm, before finishing with the Warriors and Knights. If Newcastle are out of the running by then, the Dragons might finish with a consolation victory in their final game, but it's hard to see them winning any of the others.
So, while the Dragons might not race away from the wooden spoon position, the four-point gap they currently enjoy, as well as a 66-point better for-and-against record, should keep them above the Tigers.
It means the Wests Tigers should add a second wooden spoon to their trophy cabinet, coming on the back of their first ever, last season. Not that the joint venture members are short on wooden spoons, with Western Suburb Magpies leading the overall count with 17 and Balmain Tigers having four of their own.