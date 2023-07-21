Real or Not? Payne Haas is easily worth a million or more

This week we take a look at the real value of Payne Haas, ponder the Rabbitohs as they face the Broncos in a season-turning clash, and lament the Wests Tigers as they wrap their hands firmly around the wooden spoon.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

Payne Haas is easily worth $1 million or more a season

NOT REAL: Payne Haas is a very good player, who at his best is one of the most destructive ball runners the game has ever seen. The 23-year-old Broncos prop is off contract at the end of 2024 and has announced that he will test the open market as of November 1 this year, after turning down a contract extension reportedly worth around $1 million a season.

Former Broncos forward Gordan Tallis, who played with and against some fairly handy front-rowers in his days, doesn't think Haas is good value at that price.

"As good as Payne Haas is, and he's an unbelievable player, it's about changing the results. Is he the player that changes the result? That's what you ask yourself," Tallis told News Limited.

"When he was at his best, and close to winning the Dally M, the Broncos got the wooden spoon," Tallis added.

Some club will end up paying Haas more than $1 million a season for his services, but that doesn't necessarily mean he is actually worth that much money. Does a club investing that much money in a front-rower leave themselves with the salary cap room to suitably fill the other positions, particularly in the vital spine? Is he that good that he can carry an understrength spine to victory? Unlikely. They say forwards win the big matches, but the forwards don't set up and score all the points, they just give the backs the room to do so.

Super coach Wayne Bennett once explained that he never spent big money on front-rowers. He found he got a lot more out of up-and-coming young forwards who were starting out in the game and keen to prove themselves. The young, fearless type who would run through a brick wall for their coach to earn a place in the team. Once a forward starts believing that he is the star of the team that reckless abandonment seems to disappear, as a degree of self-preservation creeps in. Any team splurging on Haas should be very cautious about their expectations.

Broncos prop Payne Haas charges into the Dolphins defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Latrell returns as Rabbitohs' season teeters on a precipice

REAL: South Sydney, sitting in eighth position, take on the Broncos this weekend, with Latrell Mitchell making a welcome return from a calf injury. The Rabbitohs' home game will be played on the Sunshine Coast and it marks a real potential turning point for the Bunnies.