Real or Not? Gould is toying with NRL journos

This week we take a look at Bulldogs boss Phil Gould as he continues to toy with the media, consider the interruption caused by the State of Origin period, and ponder Brad Fittler's redemption.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

Phil Gould has the media exactly where he wants them

REAL: Seems almost every day we have an exclusive from one esteemed NRL journalist or another about the latest big-name player on the Bulldogs shopping list. Invariably Canterbury boss Phil Gould steps forward to deny the claims, before in the ensuing weeks we discover the story was either not exactly accurate or sometimes, right on the money. The ultimate truth seems to make little difference to the strength of Gould's denials.

Gould has a very specific job to do, return the proud Bulldogs club to the level of competitiveness expected by its fans. Exactly how he goes about that, is best left to the man who has long been described as one of the sharpest minds in rugby league.

The journalists have a job to do as well, and they often have to seize on any lead, just to get a story up and clicking. Some of the more recent examples have been; the Bulldogs are signing Jayden Sullivan despite the two years remaining on his Dragons contract; the Bulldogs are pulling out all stops to sign Payne Haas; the Bulldogs are leading the chase for Ben Hunt; Gould has been seen in a secret meeting with Rabbitohs star Blake Taaffe; and the Bulldogs are offering Tino Fa'asuamaleaui $4m and half a pub to come to Bankstown.

"Fa'asuamaleaui is not coming to the Bulldogs, we have not offered him a contract and certainly no one is getting a share of a pub," Gould insisted on Channel 9.

"Someone's added two and two together and got five, again, along the lines of trying to destabilise our club, which has been a pretty common theme right throughout this season and, in fact, ever since I joined the club.

"It's just a continuing childish thing they do. But that's life in the rugby league world."

Canterbury Bulldogs General Manager of Football Phil Gould. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Gould recently tweeted: "Today, I've already had two 'secret meetings' and one public meeting at Jobel's Cafe Belmore, where I had some lunch with Viliame Kikau ... More details as it comes to hand ..."

He seems to particularly enjoy toying with the Murdoch scribes. Let's not forget that Gould was one of the establishment's biggest supporters during the Super League war and many of the scars have yet to heal.

If he can achieve his goal of resurrecting the Bulldogs, while throwing a hundred dummies and upsetting a few journos along the way, all power to him. Just next time you read a headline involving the Bulldogs' pursuit of someone, be sure to take it with an enormous grain of salt.

Origin is too big of an interruption to the premiership season

NOT REAL: Almost every year we hear clubs and fans complaining about the damage that State of Origin does to their premiership campaigns. Every year we hear proposals for changes to the Origin period to make it less disruptive, whether that be moving the series to the end of the season, playing games on stand-alone weekends or even cancelling dead rubber games. Every year we are also reminded that Origin is the pinnacle of the game in Australia and its money-making prowess is not to be messed with.

This year we saw the Eels and Rabbitohs lose vital Round 19 clashes after being depleted by Origin selections for a dead rubber Game 3. The Eels were smashed by the Warriors in a game they would have had high hopes of winning. They were missing several key players to Origin, including Clint Gutherson, who was only thrown on for the Blues with three minutes remaining.

The Eels and Rabbitohs are in a fierce battle with teams such as the Cowboys, Sea Eagles, Titans and Roosters to play finals football this season. Those two competition points could prove very costly. But there is another way to look at this situation.

Teams like the Tigers, Dragons, Bulldogs and Knights are minimally affected by State Of Origin, but they are also propping up the bottom of the ladder because they don't have the benefits of Origin-standard players for the rest of the season. Aside from injuries, such as the one that has ended Tom Trbojevic's season, the State of Origin interruption is a small price to pay when you build your team around Origin stars. The only team with a real advantage through it all is the Warriors, who have built their team around New Zealand stars.

Clinton Gutherson makes a tackle during his three minutes of game time in State of Origin III. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

After the victory in Sydney, Brad Fittler deserves another series

NOT REAL: New South Wales won the third and dead rubber game of the 2023 State of Origin series, thanks to improved performances across the field, the introduction of some Cody Walker magic to the halves and, it must be said, the diminished intensity of the Maroons. The series was won, the Queenslanders were keen for a sweep, but they were not quite as ferocious in attack or defence as they were in the opening two games.

Fittler's supporters are lauding his brashness, his much-maligned selection choices and the ability of the Blues to turn things around and save some face. It does not change the fact that New South Wales lost the 2023 State of Origin series 2-1. They have now lost three of the past four series under Fittler's watch.

An angry Fittler was dismayed by the criticism, particularly from former Blues players.

"Having ex-players out there criticising and questioning you all the time, you know, support from ex-players should be unequivocal," Fittler told 9 News.

"It shouldn't be tested, but it is, constantly."

The difficulty comes from supporting a coach whose methods are not bringing victories. If the Blues team for Game 3 was capable of beating Queensland, then why wasn't it the Blues team for Game 1? There is no point expecting support, when the Maroons have complete control of Origin once again.