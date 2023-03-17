This week we take a look at concussions and the NRL's efforts to limit the damage, Parramatta's announcement of a contract extension for coach Brad Arthur and the bitter rivalry between the Roosters and Rabbitohs.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

Roosters fans will respectfully applaud Latrell Mitchell during the derby

NOT REAL: There are not many rivalries in rugby league that have as much history and as much bitterness as the one between foundation clubs the Roosters and Rabbitohs. Like neighbours bickering over a fence, these two have been at each other since 1908. Juniors poached, titles accumulated, injustices perceived or real, on-field stoushes, have all fed a boiling hatred between the two fan bases. If rugby league is truly tribal, then these two tribes readily and eagerly go to war.

Every conflict needs its villains and in recent times Latrell Mitchell, who left the Roosters to join South Sydney, has been the one wearing the dark cape and twirling his moustache. From breaking Joseph Manu's face, to his exuberant try celebrations, and ability to win a game single-handedly, Mitchell has become the modern face of this rivalry. And much like pantomime villains before him, he will be booed every time he takes centre stage. Roosters players have called for their fans to be respectful, but as long as no one crosses the line into unacceptable racism, it is all part of the theatre and Mitchell only feeds off of it.

This will be the two clubs' first meeting since last year's manic elimination final in which seven players were sin binned, and three left the game with concussions. The Rabbitohs were victorious that night, despite twice being reduced to 11 players, and ended the Roosters' season.

Tonight one of these teams will fall to 1-2 for the season, both will be desperate to avoid the loss. It promises to be another chapter in a storied rivalry, one that produces more of the passion that is the lifeblood of rugby league.

Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs scuffles with Nat Butcher of the Roosters during the during the 2022 Elimination Final. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Concussions are part of the game and always will be

REAL: The NRL this week introduced mandatory 11-day stand downs for players suffering Grade 1 concussions. This is not an exact science, and recovery periods vary widely between players and incidents, but 11 days is similar to the period adopted by other heavy contact codes. It is part of a scramble to do everything possible to protect the players from their worst enemies in all of this, themselves. Players are determined to get back out there with their teammates and put themselves in harm's way again, because they are so competitive by nature and have already disregarded self preservation in order to be any good at this often brutal game.

Whether it is through a faulty tackling technique or a tendency to be more susceptible to concussion, one thing is for certain, the new NRL protocols won't do much to help players who are regularly knocked out. There comes a very real point in their lives where they, and those closest to them, must block out the outside noise and consider whether a career in the NRL and their long-term mental well-being are compatible goals.

Even once every procedure is in place and world's best practices are strictly adhered to, players will still be knocked out and long-term damage will continue to be done. If rugby league is going to continue as a source of entertainment and employment, then those lining up to make a career out of it have to accept the dangers involved. It's either that or we shut the game down.

Kalyn Ponga of the Knights lays on the ground after colliding with Asu Kepaoa of the Tigers. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Eels made a smart move extending Brad Arthur's contract

REAL: The news came out during the week that Parramatta had extended the contract of coach Brad Arthur until the end of 2025. It came after an inauspicious start to the season with the Eels losing their first two games, amidst serious questions over Arthur's failure to use all of his bench players. The Eels had lost some key players from their Grand Final squad, they were up against premiership contenders, the Storm and Sharks, and they were competitive during both losses. Still, Eels fans have high expectations and many are not sure that Arthur is the man to end their long and painful title drought.

The extension announcement was a clear signal to the players that they need to perform under Arthur, as they were now more likely to pay for any continuing failure, at least in the foreseeable future. And so they headed to a packed 4 Pines Park, Brookvale, to face the Sea Eagles, who under new coach Anthony Seibold, had blitzed the pre-season, had smashed the Bulldogs in Round 1 and were returning from a bye, refreshed and looking to stay at the top of the ladder.

With the home team racing out to a 14-0 lead, Eels fans would have been dreading the potential of a long night ahead. But the Eels weren't going to lay down, fighting back to trail 14-10 at the break, before taking a 16-14 lead through captain a Clint Gutherson try early in the second half. The rest of the game was a maddening blur of mistakes, poor defence, exciting ball movement and snatched opportunities. The lead see-sawed throughout until settling on a 34-30 Sea Eagles victory.

If not for the mid-week extension announcement, all the talk would now be about whether the Eels needed a new direction, under a new coach. The club has cleverly put a temporary halt to that talk, and it is now up to the players to turn their season around. Unfortunately they face the Panthers and Roosters over the next two weeks, so things aren't going to be any easier.