Real or Not? Rugby league's loss is boxing's gain with TPJ

This week we take a look at Tevita Pangai Junior's decision to retire from the NRL to pursue boxing, the continuing coaching mess at the Tigers, and who is behind the resurgent Sharks.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

Rugby League's loss is boxing's gain

REAL: Hear me out. Tevita Pangai Jnr announced to his Bulldogs teammates this week that he would be wrapping up his rugby league career at the end of this year to take up boxing. Pangai has had a mixed time in the NRL, with reviews ranging from "unstoppable, destructive, one of the best forwards in the game" to "missing, ineffective, mistake-ridden". His form since joining the Bulldogs last year has tended towards the disappointing, particularly considering the big money he was paid to help turn the team around. Bulldogs boss Phil Gould has revealed that the pressure of being such a highly paid pillar of the side had a negative effect on Pangai.

"I think it comes down to the pressure of expectation and the pressure of personal performance and the standards he'd like to play at, but he's obviously not (meeting those standards) at the moment," Gould said on Channel 9.

Tevita Pangai Junior charges into the Dolphins defence. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

"There are a number of times he's said he wishes he was on less money, he wishes he didn't have all this expectation, I think he's a bit sensitive to media, I think getting picked in the Origin side gave him a pick-up, but then he got dropped. There's been a whole lot of things.

"He's quite a sensitive kid. For a big, strong brute of a man he's quite a sensitive young man. He's a deep thinker and he's obviously very family-conscious and he's got his religion, as well."

Pangai is clearly a gifted athlete, with the work ethic required to build a finely tuned weapon of a body and the application to carve himself a NRL career. What he appears to struggle with is the drive to throw his team on his massive shoulders and carry them through the thick of battle. He doesn't cope with that responsibility. In the square circle, it will be him alone up against his opponent, no one relying on him, no one expecting more from him. There is certainly nowhere to hide in a boxing ring, you either put up or you get carried home.

From all reports Pangai is a complete gentleman, sincere, dedicated to his family and friends. It is a shame that rugby league is losing a man who could have easily been one of the best modern-day forwards. Let's hope he finds happiness and success punching other blokes in the head for a living.

Tevita Pangai Junior knocks out Jeremiah Tupai-Ui in a November 2022 heavyweight bout. Mark Evans/Getty Images

The Tigers know what they are doing

NOT REAL: Tim Sheens announced this week that the Tigers' coaching succession plan is no more, that he would be hanging up the clipboard at the end of the year, with a wooden spoon to show for his first and only year back as head coach of the struggling club.

Considering all that has been happening off the field, the Tigers have done reasonably well on the paddock. Despite heading for a second successive last place finish they have been competitive in many games on the way to winning three. Last year they won four and they have a finishing run against the Dolphins, Roosters and Sea Eagles to improve on that number in 2023.

There have been very few clubs in the history of the NRL who have so readily discarded coaches in order to solve problems that appear to be much more deeply rooted. There was a projection of stability with the plan to have Tim Sheens work with Benji Marshall until he was ready to take over the reins. Seems either Marshall is ready enough or Sheens has had enough, as of next season the former superstar half will be in charge. There will be no wise, vastly experienced old hand to take the media arrows, to deflect the criticism from the fans, it will be all Benji.

Luke Brooks is departing for the Sea Eagles next season and has seen it all in his 11 season at the club, under five different "permanent" head coaches. When asked what the Tigers needed, Brooks took aim at the top.

"Everyone being on the same page and making decisions, and the right decisions, for the club to go forward," Brooks suggested.

"I don't know who makes the decisions here, it's hard to say.

"There's always something going on. I guess (after) 10 years here, I'm sort of used to it."

Marshall will need to start working better with Tigers recruitment manager Scott Fulton, because they are going to need a few more pieces for this puzzle. They announced the signing of Jayden Sullivan, which will go some way towards replacing Brooks and Daine Laurie, who is returning to Penrith. Marshall will need all his playing experience to shape a new halves pairing, with Adam Doueihi still to return from injury.

There are certainly interesting times ahead for Tigers fans as Marshall sets out on this unenviable journey. Lets hope the players respond to his raw passion for the club and that he can pass on some of the brilliance that made him of the greats of the game.

West Tigers coach Benji Marshall. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Trindall sparks rebounding Sharks

REAL: Matt Moylan might never start for the Sharks again after the recent efforts of Braydon Trindall. The lively five-eighth has such a presence on the field, always busy and dangerous with the ball. He has a great short and long kicking game and perfectly complements the smooth guile of Nicho Hynes.

Trindall is the kind of player that has you on the edge of your seat wondering what magic he is about to pull out of his hat. He spent the majority of the year tearing up the NSW Cup competition for the Newtown Jets, who not surprisingly have struggled since his recent more permanent promotion to first grade. Many fans had been calling for him to replace Moylan, as the Sharks season faltered.

Moylan, himself a well-established half with many positive talents, is much more laconic on the field. He appears to coast through a game, sometimes making the winning plays, on other occasions being insignificant, or at his worst making costly errors. His career is far from over, but whilst Trindall is fit and firing and the Sharks are looking more like a finals contender, the former Panthers star might be consigned to a role off the bench.