This week we take a look at the risks associated with rushing Warriors star Shaun Johnson back from a calf injury, the Jack Wighton bite sentence, and all the other injuries set to mar this weekend's finals.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

Johnson can't possibly be fit and Warriors should go without him

NOT REAL: The Warriors continue to be bullish about Johnson's chances of taking the field against the Knights on Saturday afternoon in what will be their first home finals game since 2008. Johnson reportedly tore a calf muscle at training in the lead up to their big loss to the Panthers last week. The well-established rehabilitation period for such an injury is way longer than a week and a half, so Johnson will effectively be on one leg if he does indeed take his place in the No.7 jersey.

Warriors legend and former teammate Simon Mannering was hopeful.

"Knowing Shaun, he'll be doing everything he can to get on the field," Mannering said.

"The way he's been playing, it will be a massive boost for the side if he's there."

Warrior Shaun Johnson during a Warriors training session. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Johnson is so crucial to the Warriors' chances of progressing through the finals that the club may risk him; but is a hobbled halfback, as good as he might be, a risk too great to take? The Panthers hammered them last week, but that was the Panthers and they may have done the same even had Johnson been fully fit and playing at his best.

The Warriors should take on the Knights with a fully fit set of halves and hope they get through to a preliminary final against the Broncos next week, giving Johnson another week of treatment. Calf strains or tears are not only debilitating injures, they can be made much worse if played on.

In front of their big home crowd, the Warriors should be able to beat the Knights without Johnson, but they'll have no chance against the Broncos if he's not playing.

It is a tough call and one that is reportedly being left to Johnson himself.

Wighton's biting penalty was too harsh

NOT REAL: The Wighton biting case, referred directly to the NRL judiciary, threw up some interesting talking points during the week. With victim Tyson Gamble refusing to testify, the case was built entirely on what the officials saw, what the video showed, and Wighton's defence of his actions. Those same officials, using the same video evidence, couldn't conclude that Wighton deserved to be sent from the field at the time so it was interesting that a guilty verdict was reached so easily by the judiciary.

Jack Wighton demonstrates his bite radius as Ashely Klein's forensic investigation goes nowhere. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

To the average fan, watching at home on television, using an average pair of eyes, it was pretty clear what had happened. Gamble had come across the top in a tackle that was instigated by Tyson Frizell down low and had wrapped his forearm across Wighton's face, applying some force. Wighton's mouth appeared to be open at the time, before he closed it causing Gamble to pull away and jump to his feet. He showed the referee what clearly appeared to be a set of bite marks on his arm, and insisted on pressing his accusation that he had been bitten. Wighton was heard to indicate that he was left with no alternative, as he couldn't breath. What happened next between the referees and bunker is a mystery, as Wighton was placed on report and remained on the field, despite previous players being sent off for similar incidents.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judiciary took just 20 minutes to reach a guilty verdict before handing Wighton a three-week ban. It was a sentence that fell well short of previous biting bans, something Wighton and his new club South Sydney should be very happy about. Wighton will miss the Rabbitohs' trip to Las Vegas, which, given past indiscretions, might not be such a bad thing for himself, the Rabbitohs, and the NRL.

Three quarters of the halves are missing and this weekend will suffer

NOT REAL: On top of the highly doubtful Johnson, two other teams in this weekend's sudden-death finals will be without their starting halves. Newcastle's Jackson Hastings returned early from his syndesmosis injury last week and hobbled off just before half-time after taking a knock to the damaged ankle. He won't be able to take his place in the Knights line-up, and will be replaced by Adam Clune.

Jackson Hastings of the Knights is helped from the field after re-injuring his ankle. Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Clune who has plenty of experience in the role, will now partner Gamble in the halves. Clune is a serviceable replacement, particularly when you consider that Hastings himself has made a career out of being tenacious without being a real showstopper. The Knights work their magic by supplying early ball to Kalyn Ponga, allowing him to dismantle the best defensive structures with his guile and speed. That won't change, and Clune will have Gamble to share the kicking and organisational load.

Melbourne Storm have confirmed that their halfback, Jahrome Hughes, will miss the clash with the Roosters after succumbing to his own calf injury. The Storm will slot Tyran Wishart into the role, but they have Cameron Munster to assume the majority of playmaking duties. Wishart is a utility player who has been impressive off the bench, particularly in the dummy-half role. He has had experience at half as well, and will have his role in the game simplified by the masterly Craig Bellamy.

This leaves the Roosters, Melbourne's opponents, as the only team likely playing this weekend with their starting halfback. Sam Walker has impressed since his return to team, playing well alongside Luke Keary, and leading the Roosters' surge to the finals. Of course, the Roosters have enough talent sidelined as it is, Joey Manu is out with a hamstring injury, Joseph Suaalii is out through concussion, and Billy Smith is absent with a broken jaw. They join Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who remains suspended, and Daniel Tupou in the stands.

Both games will be diminished because of the missing halfbacks, and the teams best able to cope with the changes will likely progress to next week.