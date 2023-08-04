Real or Not? Storm tone deaf on premiership party

This week we take a look at Melbourne Storm's insensitive celebration of a couple of premiership titles that they don't have, a game destroyed by the whistle and the future of international rugby league.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

Melbourne Storm arrogance knows no bounds

REAL: Melbourne Storm hosted Parramatta Eels last week at Marvel Stadium, as AAMI Park continues to be on FIFA duty. Before the game commenced the club celebrated their checkered 25-year NRL history, with past and present players bringing out five NRL premiership trophies to display to the crowd. What has upset anyone with a shred of rugby league decency is that Melbourne have only legally won three premierships. The other two. 2007 and 2009 were stripped following the revelation that the club was systematically cheating the salary cap system.

To pour lemon juice into the insensitivity wound, the Eels were the beaten grand finalists in 2009. Eels fans at the game were not impressed with the show, and social media has been busy with plenty of neutral fans also expressing their disgust at the arrogant display.

Club captain during that period and legend of the game Cameron Smith tried to justify the Storm's celebrations.

"I think it was purely an in-house thing that they were doing for the fans and the players and particularly the old boys down there," Smith told SEN, apparently not aware that Eels fans are capable of travelling to the Victorian capital.

"Everyone's going to have their opinion, and I don't try to tell people they're wrong if they have a different opinion to myself or any other Storm person that wants to still celebrate those Grand Final wins.

"I don't ask them to understand the way we feel about it either. I completely understand people would say 'That's wrong, they shouldn't do that' and that's fine... but at the same time, many people wouldn't understand the way we feel about it either.

"There were guys there that played in those Grand Finals and then were forced to leave the club in 2010. After that, they never had an opportunity to play in another Grand Final or an opportunity to win one.

"There was punishment handed down at the time and the club and the players and all the administration and fans had to live through that. At no stage was it an opportunistic time to show it off or parade it around.

"The thing I want to get across is, I can understand why it's annoyed a lot of people and that's fine - as long as those people can acknowledge too that I don't think those people understand the way that the Storm people in that period feel about it at all.

"The most we were over in one season was $500,000. If you look over the course of time since 2010 until now, there's a handful of clubs who have been over the cap by similar amounts and they haven't been made to sit out a season or not play for points... What happened to us was fairly harsh, we haven't seen anything like it since."

Teammate and current Queensland coach Billy Slater spoke similarly of it being an 'in-house" celebration.

"The players who were involved in that era of the Melbourne Storm, that was a four-year period from 2006 to 2009, and some players were only involved in the game through that period," Slater said on his own podcast.

"So do we just wipe their careers? Or do we acknowledge that they contributed to the game, they went through pre-seasons, they went and put their bodies on the line.

"I can understand people's opinion, and their decision not to approve of that, but I think looking at it from our point of view it wasn't televised, it was done to a crowd of Storm people, and it was done for the players.

"If you don't like someone's haircut when you're walking down the street, do you go and voice your opinion to them? Or do you just keep walking and ignore it?

"If you don't like it, just ignore it, move on with your life. "

What Smith and Slater seemingly fail to comprehend is that up until that point, rugby league had not seen anything like the level of cheating that took place at the Storm. It was unprecedented, deliberate and highly effective in building a super team of players who might have moved on elsewhere, if not illegally remunerated by the club. There were famously two sets of accounts kept, there were exorbitant gifts given, and the Storm were not playing on the same level as the other clubs at that time.

Any whataboutism mentioning breaches that have occurred since, completely misses the point. The Storm were caught out in a massive lie, they were stripped of titles they might not have won if playing fairly, and they became the poster boys for the worst betrayal of rugby league fans ever seen.

Sure Storm fans seem happy to celebrate the trophies they should not even possess, those same fans will tell you the cheating didn't win those titles. But fans of every other club during that period feel as though they missed out on their chance of glory, particularly fans of Manly and Parramatta who were beaten in the 2007 and 2009 Grand Finals.

The celebration was arrogant at best and a massive slap in the face for all fair-minded fans.

Former and current Melbourne Storm players stand with six of their four premiership trophies. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Whistle-happy Klein destroys Roosters-Sea Eagles clash

REAL: The vital clash between the Roosters and Sea Eagles, with both teams battling to stay in the hunt for a finals berth, promised to be a great contest. The Roosters had been struggling with their form, while the Sea Eagles have been improving as they learn to cope without Tom Trbojevic again.

Twenty eight minutes into the game and referee Ashley Klein called Roosters captain James Tedesco out to have a chat about the number of penalties he had awarded. Klein had just blown his whistle for the 12th penalty. On top of that there had been at least six tackle restart calls in what was an ugly whistle-marred start to the vital encounter.

Klein continued to make his mark on the game, giving back-to-back sets to the Roosters and ten minutes later until they crashed through for another try to take their lead to 18-2 at half time.

Halfway through the second half, with The Roosters well and truly on top at 22-2, Klein stepped it up, sending Manly's Toafofoa Sipley to the sin bin. It continued what was a scrappy contest, never given the oxygen it needed to flourish.

But Klein wasn't finished there, next he sent off Roosters bench forward Nathan Brown shortly after he entered the fray for "coming out of the line with intent and jumping off the ground" to hit Ben Trbojevic. The Roosters players weren't happy nor were the smattering of fans scattered through the cavernous SCG.

The Sea Eagles then received a bucket full of consolation penalties and six again calls late in the game, allowing them to make the final score somewhat respectable.

It was hoped that the referees had worked out that the fans just aren't interested in seeing them blowing their whistle all night. Klein shattered that dream at the SCG and ruined what could have been a great game of footy.

Siua Wong of the Roosters is tackled short of the line before being penalised for a double movement. Matt King/Getty Images

The future of International rugby league is clear

NOT REAL: We received news this week that the future of international rugby league has been carefully mapped out at a meeting of the IRL in Singapore. With France deciding that it would not host the World Cup in 2025, some serious decisions had to be made. The tournament will now take place in the southern hemisphere in 2026, with a reduction in the number of teams participating from 16 to 10.

Expansion of the international game seems to be taking a backward step in order to ensure its feasibility. The credibility of a world tournament where more than half of the teams have no chance of winning, has always been questioned. It's not just rugby league that suffers from a lopsided international skill level, just that in rugby league the gap between the very best and the minnows is enormous. Denying the minnows international opportunities is clearly not the way to narrow that gap.

The IRL has promised there will be international series scattered between the World Cup years, but the details at this stage, particularly for the smaller nations, are unclear. There will be a three-way series at the end of this NRL season between Australia, New Zealand and Tonga, and Australia will host England in 2025 as both the men and women contest the rugby league Ashes. Apart from that, we will have to wait to see what happens with teams like Lebanon, Malta, USA and others who need to come together and compete as often as possible before turning up cold to a World Cup.