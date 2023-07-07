Real or Not? This is the worst of Freddy's Blues teams

This week we take a look at what could very well be Brad Fittler's last Blues squad, consider the Bulldogs latest signing, Toby Sexton, and look briefly at the ongoing players' dispute with the NRL.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

Freddy's last hurrah could be his most bizarre

REAL: Brad Fittler has made some weird selections over the years, employed some unusual preparatory methods and generally confounded and confused experts and fans alike along the way. All that is fine and well when you are winning, but when the results don't come your way the pressure mounts and your every call is fully scrutinised.

After losing the first two games of the 2023 State of Origin series Fittler's ongoing presence at the helm of the Blues is in grave doubt. Ahead of the third game in Sydney, with the squad weakened by injuries and with nothing to lose, Fittler had an opportunity to select a squad for the future -- one that might best stop Queensland next year before they take off on another long run of domination. Instead, he has turned to a veteran five-eighth, a centre who was hardly on anyone's predicted team list, and a fullback whose club form has already been tested out of position on the Origin front.

Cody Walker might be the form New South Wales No. 6 in the competition at the moment, but is he the man you would chose to start next year's State of Origin series? Wouldn't this dead game have been the perfect opportunity to see whether Nicho Hynes has what it takes to play in the halves at Origin level? Fittler explained Gutherson's selection in a very typical manner.

"You know what, just having him here makes me feel good, he's been the best player in the comp the last month," Fittler said.

"When he hasn't been the best player he's been trying to be the best player, so at the moment we probably need some people in the team who are just whole-hearted.

"I think anything that's put in front of Gutho, he does his best. He covers a lot of positions also, we've had injuries in the backline the whole way through.

"He'll become valuable on the night I'm sure."

Matt Burton has been in and around the Blues for a couple of seasons, with a promising run at centre under his belt. Surely he was ahead of Bradman Best in the pecking order for a run? Fittler explained Best's selection in typical fashion.

"He's someone I always thought would be a State of Origin player and he gets his opportunity," Fittler said.

And what of the bench for New South Wales? One prop, a lock who is usually an 80-minute player, a fullback and a second hooker? The balance looks to be completely wrong.

So, what happens if the Blues pull off an upset, will Fittler's job be saved? Is this the team he will take into Game I next year, give or take Nathan Cleary's return? New South Wales look to be a complete mess at the moment and Queensland are sitting back with big grins on their faces.

Blues debutants Bradman Best (L) and Keaon Koloamatangi. Matt King/Getty Images

Sexton is the answer to the Bulldogs problems

NOT REAL: Just hours after Bulldogs boss Phil Gould told the media that there were no quick fixes to the club's slow rebuild, Toby Sexton's signing from the Titans was announced. Sexton has been thrown the troublesome No. 7 jersey for the clash with a depleted Rabbitohs on Saturday night. Following last week's humbling at the hands of Newcastle, the team can surely go no worse, but it still feels like Sexton is being dumped in the deep end.

Sexton burst onto the scene for the Titans towards the end of the 2021 season. He played a further 19 games in 2022 before the Titans decided their future lay with Tanah Boyd. Sexton has played just one first grade game this season, leading the Titans to victory over the Dragons. A promising young half, who burst onto the scene in first grade, and was looking the goods until his club decided they had a better option - does that sound familiar? This signing has a Kyle Flanagan feeling about it for the Bulldogs.

Regardless of how great Sexton may be on debut for the Bulldogs, he will find himself playing behind a pack of forwards who have been repeatedly beaten through the middle of the ruck. They are missing some big names and those that remain have all but given up in recent performances. Whether the big men can be inspired to have a real go to support the new acquisition is the real question. If they play like they did last week, Sexton will struggle to make any impact whatsoever.

Toby Sexton in action for the Titans. Albert Perez/Getty Images

Players' media ban will show the NRL

NOT REAL: It is always risky to take sides in a labour dispute, particularly when you aren't fully aware of all that has gone on during the often-lengthy negotiations. It is certainly safe to say that this dispute between the players and the NRL has dragged on for far too long. The two sides are at a standoff over the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The main sticking point being that the players want their benefits and support payments to return to the pre-COVID levels agreed under the previous CBA.

After 20 months without a resolution, the players have had enough and will boycott all game-day media commitments until further notice. Coaches are still expected to front the media, with players also available on days when games are not played.

Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) boss Clint Newton insists the players had no choice.

"The players have shown tremendous patience and good will through this process but their trust and resolve have been tested time and time again. I want to be clear that we have been forced into this position.

"Players are reasonable but ultimately we have to put everything on the table.

"We are hopeful and we remain optimistic about reaching an agreement."

NRL boss Anthony Abdo says the developments are going to hurt the fans.

"It's disappointing whenever we talk about restricting the access the fans have to hear from their heroes," Abdo said.

"We have spent thousands of collective hours listening and problem-solving.

"We believe our offer was a fair one."

If the players want to really hurt the NRL, they will hit them hard in the wallet, starting with refusing to play next Wednesday's dead rubber third Origin game in Sydney. Stopping the players from taking part in interviews during and after games isn't really hurting anyone.