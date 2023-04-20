Real or Not: Blues won't miss Wighton, the Eels are back

This week we take a look at Jack Wighton's representative retirement, the return to form of the Parramatta Eels, and the future of Bulldogs half Kyle Flanagan.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

Jack Wighton will be sorely missed by the Blues

NOT REAL: News from Canberra this week surprised many, as five-eighth Jack Wighton announced he was retiring from representative football. Wighton, who is in the middle of securing his future with contract negotiations underway with several clubs, may have been thinking about his increased value, with Origin representation off the table. While every club wants Origin players, they know they will suffer the consequences mid-season when that player is away and risking injury for his state.

Wighton has never really nailed down a permanent spot in the New South Wales team. Everyone can agree that he is an Origin player, but his versatility has it made it hard for him to own a position. He is capable of playing five-eighth, centre, fullback, lock and for that reason makes an excellent bench player as well. Last year he was dropped from the final State of Origin game, a move that more than likely played a part in this decision.

The Blues will go into the State of Origin series not having to worry about where to best place Wighton, if he was to be selected at all. They appear to have better options at No. 6 with incumbent Jarome Luai being pursued by Nicho Hynes and Matt Burton, with veteran Cody Walker always an option as well. In the centres it looks likely that the Blues will pick fullbacks Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic, which also means there is a long queue for the No. 1 jersey behind James Tedesco. The No. 14 jersey probably would have been Wighton's best chance, but the Blues have plenty of options there as well.

Wighton can now get on with his club career without the annual speculation over his selection. He can offer whichever club he signs with, his undivided attention and commitment. The Blues will move on without him, no doubt struggling to beat the underdog Queenslanders again.

Jack Wighton of the Blues is tackled by Daly Cherry-Evans of the Maroons. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

It's time for the Bulldogs to move on from Flanagan

REAL: Kyle Flanagan is in his third season at the Bulldogs. Initially he had issues with coach Trent Barrett who seemed to believe it was easier to drop the young halfback than to develop him into a first grade performer. Perhaps Barrett was right.

The Bulldogs are seven games into their first season under new coach Cameron Ciraldo and Flanagan is still not showing any real signs of being anything other than a very average first grade halfback. He tries to run, but never at the right time, he throws a good pass (occasionally), he kicks as a second option to Matt Burton and never with any nuance or attacking flair. His greatest asset is his courage in defence; he will often throw himself effectively in front of run-away trains. When the Bulldogs are on the attack, he offers very little.

The Bulldogs' management, led by Phil Gould, aren't fools. They went out of their way in the off season to secure young star of the future Karl Oloapu, who was disgruntled at the Broncos. They have been bringing Oloapu along slowly in the NSW Cup team, letting the 18-year-old mature and become familiar with the club. He has been named as part of the extended squad for this weekend's game against the Sharks. Now might just be the time to see if he is good enough to be old enough.

Kyle Flanagan of the Bulldogs handles the ball during a training run. Matt King/Getty Images

The Eels are back!

NOT REAL: Parramatta started the season with a horror draw, facing some of the competition heavyweights and losing four of their first five games, with a one-point victory over the Panthers being their only joy. They were competitive in the other four matches, but just couldn't get across the line.

Since their last loss to the Roosters, the Eels have made hard work of beating the hapless Tigers, before looking much better against the depleted Bulldogs. They are playing some good football, but still don't quite look like the team that was one win away from claiming the premiership last season.

Enter the Broncos.

The Eels have the perfect opportunity to prove the doubters wrong when they take on Brisbane in Darwin on Friday. The Broncos are sitting at the top of the ladder, having lost only one game this season - an upset by the Raiders two weeks ago. They are playing some quality football, powering through the forwards before unleashing the backs via the wizardry of Adam Reynolds. At fullback, Reece Walsh has been carving defences up, while their own defence has conceded a miserly 116 points.

The Eels will have to beat the Broncos to convince many that they have really turned the corner towards being serious contenders this year.