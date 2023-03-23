Real or Not: Dolphins, Broncos one of rugby league's great rivalries

This week we take a look at the rivalry between the Dolphins and Broncos, consider speculation that Joseph Suaali'i will be playing rugby in 2025, and decide whether the four-week suspension handed to Felise Kaufusi was too harsh.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

The Battle of Brisbane is already one of rugby league's great rivalries

REAL: Brisbane Broncos host the Dolphins on Friday night in front of a packed Suncorp Stadium in what shapes as the first of a long and bitter future of heated clashes. But how can this be ranked among the other great rugby league rivalries, when they haven't even played yet?

Ever since the Broncos entered the national competition back in 1987, there have been two kinds of rugby league fan in Brisbane; those that jumped on board the Broncos bandwagon and those that stuck to their old Queensland Rugby League teams and/or their other favourite NRL teams. There was an instant animosity towards the concept that the Broncos were the team every Brisbane rugby league fan should support. If we disregard the ill-fated South Queensland Crushers, we finally now have a real alternative.

I'm not saying that rusted-on Wynnum Manly fans are jumping on board the Dolphins' wagon any more readily than they might have jumped on the Broncos, but there is at last a legitimate choice. Certainly, there are thousands of people on the Moreton Peninsula who are ecstatic that they now have their own team in the NRL and will cheer them on to victory over every opposition, but particularly over the Broncos.

Add to the story the key ingredient of one Wayne Bennett, the super coach so heavily associated with all the historical success of the Broncos, before his bitter split from the club, and you have one helluva storyline. Bennett will lead this rivalry into its opening chapters and ensure that not a single Dolphins player is left unaware of the magnitude of this encounter. It sets Friday night's clash up as a game that no rugby league fan should miss. When the dust settles, one team will remain unbeaten at the top of the ladder, with the loser handed just another reason to hate the other.

Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett puts his players through some drills on Suncorp Stadium. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

NRL should be concerned about growing speculation that Joseph Suaali'i is off to rugby in 2025

NOT REAL: The return of NRL talent fan Eddie Jones to the Wallabies coaching job, and the renewal of his manager's Rugby Australia accreditation was all it took to spark up the 'Joseph Suaali'i is going to rugby' talk again this week. Suaali'i, tellingly, signed a one-year deal with the Roosters for 2024, leaving many to think that 2025 will see him pushing for a Wallabies jersey as he takes to the field for the Waratahs.

It all makes sense ahead of a British & Irish Lions tour in 2025 and a home Rugby World Cup in 2027. It would also make sense if the young man was looking to weigh up his best financial options in ether code, particularly if he continues to feel stifled by the presence of Roosters fullback James Tedesco. Tedesco only recently extended his stay to the end of 2025, something that will no doubt play a part in Suaali'i's decision making.

Will he go or will he stay? Who really cares? Good luck to him either way. There are plenty of talented young players ready to take his place in rugby league. If he can help the Wallabies beat the Lions and out of the World Cup group stages in 2027, I'll be cheering that on, too. Are there any other league players you need to lift your squad to world standard Eddie? Help yourself.

Roosters back Joseph Suaali'i makes a break against the Warriors. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Kaufusi deserved four weeks for that hit

NOT REAL: Felise Kaufusi and the Dolphins legal team headed down to Sydney on Tuesday night to face the NRL Tribunal. They were hoping to have his grade-two charge for a late shove to the back of Jackson Hastings downgraded, and the suspension reduced from what seemed to be a harsh three weeks. The move backfired as he was found guilty and given the mandatory extra week for failing to convince the panel. He will now miss a month of football including the highly anticipated Brisbane Derby this weekend.

Kaufusi's hit was late and completely unnecessary, but it was far from the worst example of its kind. Hastings made sure the contact came to the attention of the officials by exaggerating its impact, a move which backfired spectacularly as he was made to leave the field himself for a HIA, despite protesting that he was perfectly fine.

The NRL Judiciary is made up of ex-players in order for it to have some real-world experience of the incidents they stand in judgement over. Obviously the NRL is concerned with reducing the impact of concussions on its players through stamping out unnecessary hits, but I feel the panel got this one wrong and a fine and strong warning would have sufficed.