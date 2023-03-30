This week we take a look at whether Joseph Suaali'i should be selected by the Blues, pick apart the ongoing problems at the Tigers, and also give the Dragons some friendly advice about their future.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

The Blues should leave Joseph Suaali'i out

REAL: The suggestion that Joseph Sualli'i should be released from his rugby league contract early, due to his decision to sign with Rugby Australia for 2025 onwards, is a knee-jerk reaction which has no grounding in reality. But, with State of Origin selection on the horizon, the real question remains whether he should be overlooked when it comes to naming the New South Wales squad.

Suaali'i is contracted to play with the Sydney Roosters until the end of 2024 and he will play a key role in their title aspirations until that time. Suaali'i is a professional sportsman and will no doubt give his all in the final years of his rugby league contract. The Roosters are genuine premiership threats with him firing and have every intention of taking advantage of his ever-developing talent, while they can.

For Brad Fittler and the New South Wales selectors, their one consideration is: will Suaali'i give the Blues a better chance of beating the Maroons? Suaali'i didn't play Origin last season, but he was included in the larger squad to give him valuable experience. The Blues lost that series and some of Fittler's selection calls came under fire. Has Suaali'i developed into one of the top five backs in the State? He is at least fourth in line for the fullback spot, so wing or centre would seem his best chance.

Does he deserve a spot somewhere in the backline?

We all know that Origin is a completely different beast to club football. When Fittler takes his squad on a bare-footed walk across the stadium surface, he talks of commitment to the cause, of playing for the entire state, of giving your all for the blokes standing next to you. If Suaali'i is considered one of the best outside backs in the state, does Fittler risk bringing him into the squad, knowing that his defection to rugby union may see others question his devotion to this cause? Do they want all the extra attention his selection will bring?

I think the Blues would be better off without him, there are plenty of other promising and experienced wingers and centres in the mix, let Suaali'i's first sky blue jersey be a Waratahs one.

Joseph Suaali'i during a 2022 New South Wales Blues State of Origin training session. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Tigers' pursuit of Pearce is a step in the right direction

NOT REAL: Tigers' coach Tim Sheens has confirmed that assistant Benji Marshall approached Mitchell Pearce to see whether he was interested in pulling on the colours his father once so proudly wore. Pearce advised Marshall that he was happily under contract with the Catalans Dragons and not interested.

Super League title contention in Perpignan, France; or wooden spoon struggle in Campbelltown, Australia? I'm sure it was a tough decision for Pearce.

It was good for Marshall to think outside the box, with the club so desperately searching for something to spark a resurgence. So far this season they have looked a class below their opposition and shuffling key personnel has done little to bring any improvement. Their biggest problem appears to be Luke Brooks, who is playing halfback with little or no confidence at all in his own game. What better way to fix a halfback with no confidence, then to go searching for a veteran replacement?

I'm sure Marshall is doing his best to work some magic with the halves he has at his disposal, but the whole team looks lost and playing without any passion. Brooks will keep turning up to collect his pay cheque, but he has little chance of leading a revival when his own coaches are looking to undermine him.

The Tigers need to get their forwards working together in defence and with the ball, they need to give the backs something to play off. The coaches need to give the halves a simple plan, one that they can complete and in doing so build confidence in themselves and each other. Above all they need to find the will to compete, have pride in their performances and go into battle for each other every minute of every game.

It's so simple, really.

Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

It is time for the Dragons to move on from Hook

REAL: Despite the playing group making all the right noises about being responsible for their own poor performances, the time has come for St George Illawarra Dragons to pull the pin on coach Anthony Griffin.

It has already been leaked that the club will make Griffin reapply for his job at the end of this year, as they welcome applications for the role. The players have clearly stopped buying whatever it is he is trying to sell in the dressing room and on the training paddock. The team culture appears to be completely toxic and they look set to limp through the year battling to avoid the wooden spoon.

The Dragons started the season with a bye, before an impressive victory over the Titans. Since then they have been right in clashes with the Broncos and Sharks before completely giving up in the second half. Sure, Griffin isn't missing the tackles or making the mistakes, but his players don't look as though they are playing for him. It's a sad reality that when a team refuses to play for a coach, sacking a 30-man roster is not an option. It's the coach that has to go.

In the meantime, Griffin should identify the players that are letting him down the most and drop them en masse. Sure he'll be left with a less-talented squad, but he will have sent a strong message, and the players given an opportunity should be fired up to prove that they won't let him down. One last throw of the dice for Hook.