We come to week two of the NRL finals and it is all sudden-death from now on. The weekend starts with the battered Roosters heading to Melbourne where they will meet a Storm side hell bent on turning their finals campaign around. On Saturday it is the Knights' turn to travel as they cross the ditch to take on the Warriors.

Friday, September 15

Melbourne Storm vs. Sydney Roosters, AAMI Park, 7:50pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Marion Seve 4. Justin Olam 5. Reimis Smith 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Alec MacDonald 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 17. Tariq Sims Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Bronson Garlick 20. Tepai Moeroa 21. Tyran Wishart 22. Sualauvi Faalogo

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Fetalaiga Pauga 3. Paul Momirovski 4. Corey Allan 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Fletcher Baker 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Egan Butcher 16. Terrell May 17. Angus Crichton Reserves: 18. Drew Hutchison 19. Naufahu Whyte 20. Zach Dockar-Clay 21. Jake Turpin 22. Nathan Brown

Verdict: The Storm were knocked right off their game last week, and the Broncos ran all over them. The Roosters fought a tough war of attrition against the Sharks, with plenty of battered bodies needing to recover for this sudden-death trip to Melbourne. It is hard to imagine the Storm making as many errors this week at home and they should be inspired to bounce back by the unfortunate season-ending injury to Ryan Papenhuyzen. The Roosters are really up against it and will need to step up again if they are to have any chance. They have done so well to come this far after everyone had written them off, but this could be one hurdle too many.

Tip: Storm by 14

TAB odds: Storm $1.27 (-11.5 $1.90) Roosters $3.80 (+11.5 $1.90)

Saturday, September 16

New Zealand Warriors vs. Newcastle Knights, Go Media Stadium, Auckland, 4:05pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Jazz Tevaga 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Josh Curran Reserves: 18. Freddy Lussick 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Tom Ale 23. Edward Kosi

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Adam Clune 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Dylan Lucas 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Daniel Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Brodie Jones 19. Enari Tuala 20. Fa'amanu Brown 21. Lachlan Miller 22. Jack Johns

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak of the Warriors celebrates a try against the Sea Eagles. Phil Walter/Getty Images

Verdict: The Warriors without Shaun Johnson were like the Myrmidons without Achilles, as they faced the Trojan-like Panthers in the fortress of Penrith Park last week. The Knights had a monumental battle of their own, needing 90 minutes to defeat the Raiders in Newcastle. How much run will the Knights have left in their legs after that effort and following their flight to Auckland? Were the Warriors just unlucky to came up against a Panthers side which is just about unbeatable at their best? These two teams have met twice this year, for a win a piece. If Johnson plays, the Warriors should win this at home, but a Knights victory certainly wouldn't surprise.

Tip: Warriors by 6

TAB odds: Warriors $1.52 (-5.5 $1.85) Knights $2.55 (+5.5 $1.95)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.