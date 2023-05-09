Now that all the magic has worn off, we head into Round 11 of the NRL season starting with the big one between the Storm and Broncos on Thursday night, before the Panthers take on the Roosters on Friday night. Throw in the Raiders and Eels on Saturday night before the weekend concludes with the battle of the beaches. There is something for everyone.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, May 11

Melbourne Storm vs. Brisbane Broncos, AAMI Park, 7:50pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Aaron Pene 16. Tom Eisenhuth 17. Grant Anderson Reserves: 18. Tyran Wishart 19. Tariq Sims 20. Tepai Moeroa 21. Tui Kamikamica 22. Jayden Nikorima

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Cory Paix 15. Corey Jensen 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Deine Mariner 19. Keenan Palasia 20. Jock Madden 21. Brendan Piakura 22. Xavier Willison

Verdict: The Storm couldn't quite match the slickness of the Rabbitohs up in Brisbane last week, while the Broncos looked way too sharp for the sorry Sea Eagles. The Storm are really in danger of slipping from the premiership conversation if they are beaten soundly in this one. They will lift at home, but it is hard to tip against the Broncos who are really playing some impressive rugby league at the moment.

Tip: Broncos by 8

TAB odds: Storm $1.74 (-2.5 $1.90) Broncos $2.10 (+2.5 $1.90)

Friday, May 12

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. New Zealand Warriors, Accor Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Josh Reynolds 7. Matt Burton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Corey Waddell 12. Jacob Preston 13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner Bench: 14. Karl Oloapu 15. Jayden Okunbor 16. Franklin Pele 17. Harrison Edwards Reserves: 19. Blake Wilson 20. Jackson Topine 21. Ryan Sutton 22. Kyle Flanagan 23. Kurtis Morrin

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Josh Curran 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Freddy Lussick 15. Dylan Walker 16. Demitric Sifakula 17. Tom Ale Reserves: 18. Bayley Sironen 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Ali Leiataua 22. Viliami Vailea 23. Kalani Going

Verdict: The Bulldogs were simply awful in parts during their clash with the Raiders last week, but still managed to almost match them on the scoreboard. The Warriors had a tough day at the office, battling the reigning premiers and the match officials. This game is tough to pick, but really should go to the much improved Warriors.

Tip: Warriors by 12

TAB odds: Bulldogs $2.20 (+2.5 $1.90) Warriors $1.67 (-2.5 $1.90)

Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr dives over for a try against Melbourne Storm. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Penrith Panthers vs. Sydney Roosters, Bluebet Stadium, 7:55pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Zac Hosking 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Jack Cogger 19. Luke Garner 20. Thomas Jenkins 21. Liam Martin 22. Liam Henry

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Corey Allan 3. Joseph Suaalii 4. Billy Smith 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Joseph Manu 7. Luke Keary 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Drew Hutchison 15. Fletcher Baker 16. Sitili Tupouniua 17. Matthew Lodge Reserves: 18. Jake Turpin 19. Naufahu Whyte 20. Sam Walker 21. Tuipulotu Katoa 22. Terrell May

Verdict: The Panthers did it tough in beating the Warriors last week, while the Roosters couldn't get started against the Cowboys in the pouring rain. Both coaches will be keen for their sides to make a statement in this game, with the loser slipping down the ladder and possibly out of the Top 8. This could be a big win to the Panthers at home.

Tip: Panthers by 16

TAB odds: Panthers $1.53 (-5.5 $1.90) Roosters $2.50 (+5.5 $1.90)

Saturday, May 13

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Wests Tigers, Accor Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Hame Sele 11. Michael Chee Kam 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Jai Arrow 15. Jed Cartwright 16. Liam Knight 17. Thomas Burgess Reserves: 18. Blake Taaffe 19. Richard Kennar 20. Peter Mamouzelos 21. Ben Lovett 22. Dean Hawkins

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Starford To'a 4. Tommy Talau 5. Junior Tupou 6. Brandon Wakeham 7. Luke Brooks 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Alex Twal 17. Asu Kepaoa Reserves: 18. Alex Seyfarth 19. Justin Matamua 20. Shawn Blore 21. Daine Laurie 22. Triston Reilly

Verdict: The Rabbitohs continued their promising season, thumping the Storm last week in Brisbane, while the Tigers continued their impressive bounce-back beating the Dragons in a tight tussle. Three weeks ago we wouldn't have thought twice about the result of this game, in truth we probably still won't.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 20

TAB odds: Rabbitohs $1.16 (-15.5 $1.85) Tigers $5.20 (+15.5 $1.95)

North Queensland Cowboys vs. St George Illawarra Dragons, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jack Gosiewski 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Mitchell Dunn 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Reserves: 18. Riley Price 19. Ben Hampton 20. Zac Laybutt 21. Brendan Elliot 22. Marly Bitungane

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Max Feagai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Jack de Belin 9. Moses Mbye 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Billy Burns 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack Bird Bench: 14. Jayden Sullivan 15. Michael Molo 16. Ben Murdoch-Masila 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Toby Couchman 19. Jaiyden Hunt 20. Jacob Liddle 21. Zane Musgrove 22. Viliami Fifita

Verdict: The Cowboys had an impressive return to form last week against the Roosters in sloppy conditions, while the Dragons couldn't beat the Tigers, largely through a lack of intensity and too many errors. The Dragons continue to be a rabble and in Townsville I can't see them beating the Cowboys who have had their own issues this season.

Tip: Cowboys by 12

TAB odds: Cowboys $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90) Dragons $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90)

Jakob Arthur of the Eels. Mark Evans/Getty Images

Canberra Raiders vs. Parramatta Eels, GIO Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Xavier Savage 19. Harley Smith-Shields 20. Corey Harawira-Naera 21. Trey Mooney 22. Hohepa Puru

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Haze Dunster 6. Dylan Brown 7. Jakob Arthur 8. Wiremu Greig 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Andrew Davey 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Bryce Cartwright 15. Brendan Hands 16. Ryan Matterson 17. Makahesi Makatoa Reserves: 18. Sean Russell 19. Ofahiki Ogden 20. Matt Doorey 21. Daejarn Asi 22. Ky Rodwell

Verdict: The Raiders did manage to beat the Bulldogs last week, but it wasn't a very impressive performance, while the Eels were too slow out of the gates and couldn't catch the Titans. Coach Ricky Stuart will be keen for his side to win this at home and keep the Eels well away from the Top 8. The Eels should win this, but it is always tough to tip them.

Tip: Raiders by 4

TAB odds: Raiders $1.65 (-3.5 $1.90) Eels $2.25 (+3.5 $1.90)

Sunday, May 14

Newcastle Knights vs. Gold Coast Titans, McDonald Jones Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Kalyn Ponga 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Mathew Croker Bench: 14. Tyson Gamble 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Adam Elliott 17. Jack Hetherington Reserves: 18. Jack Johns 19. Enari Tuala 20. Adam Clune 21. Dylan Lucas 22. Simi Sasagi

Titans: 1. Jayden Campbell 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu Bench: 14. Kruise Leeming 15. Erin Clark 16. Klese Haas 17. Jo Vuna Reserves: 18. Keano Kini 19. Aaron Schoupp 20. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 21. Thomas Mikaele 22. Sam McIntyre

Verdict: The Knights were on holidays last week, while the Titans were very impressive against the Eels. The Knights had lost their three games prior to the bye and Kalyn Ponga was struggling to look at ease in the defensive line. If the Titans can play a full 80 minutes, they should win this one, as long as the Knights players haven't found themselves during the break.

Tip: Titans by 8

TAB odds: Knights $1.95 (+1.5 $1.90) Titans $1.85 (-1.5 $1.90)

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, 4 Pines Park, 4:05pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Cooper Johns 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Sean Keppie 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Kelma Tuilagi 13. Josh Aloiai Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Ben Trbojevic 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Aaron Woods Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes 19. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 20. Morgan Harper 21. Samuela Fainu 22. Josh Schuster

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Royce Hunt 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane Bench: 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Jack Williams 16. Wade Graham 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Braydon Trindall 19. Connor Tracey 20. Jesse Colquhoun 21. Mawene Hiroti 22. Jayden Berrell

Verdict: The Sea Eagles looked ordinary last week against the Broncos, while the Sharks were completely outplayed by the Dolphins. The Sea Eagles have really lost their way with internal bickering and lacklustre efforts on the field. The Sharks should bounce back to win this one.

Tip: Sharks by 20

TAB odds: Sea Eagles $2.60 (+5.5 $1.90) Sharks $1.50 (-5.5 $1.90)

