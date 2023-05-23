Just when you thought tipping had reached a new highmark of difficulty, Round 13 of the NRL season comes complete with missing Origin players. At least you only have to tip five games this week.

Good luck.

Jump ahead to a particular game.

Dolphins vs. Dragons

Eels vs. Cowboys

Warriors vs. Broncos

Rabbitohs vs. Raiders

Knights vs. Sea Eagles

BYE: Bulldogs, Panthers, Roosters, Sharks, Storm, Titans, Tigers

Thursday, May 25

Dolphins vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons, Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, 7:50pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Kodi Nikorima 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Brenko Lee 5. Tesi Niu 6. Anthony Milford 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Herman Ese'ese 11. Kenny Bromwich 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Ray Stone Bench: 14. Jarrod Wallace 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Mason Teague 17. Valynce Te Whare Reserves: 18. Poasa Faamausili 19. Kurt Donoghoe 20. Edrick Lee 21. Jeremiah Simbiken 22. JJ Collins

- Start your NRL Tipping Competition today with footytips.com.au

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Jayden Sullivan 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Michael Molo 11. Jack Bird 12. Ben Murdoch-Masila 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Moses Mbye 15. Toby Couchman 16. Jaiyden Hunt 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Billy Burns 19. Max Feagai 20. Zane Musgrove 21. Viliami Fifita 22. Paul Turner

Verdict: The Dolphins fought back last week against the Storm, but left themselves too much to do. The Dragons were able to upset the Roosters after getting off to a flyer. The Dragons will be missing their main man in Ben Hunt, while the Dolphins lose a couple of key forwards to suspension and Origin, as well as Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. A tough one to pick, but maybe Wayne will have the Dolphins fired up at home against one of his old teams.

Tip: Dolphins by 6

TAB odds: Dolphins $1.53 (-5.5 $1.90) Dragons $2.50 (+5.5 $1.90)

Friday, May 26

Parramatta Eels vs. North Queensland Cowboys. CommBank Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Sean Russell 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Wiremu Greig 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Joe Ofahengaue 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Matt Doorey 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Ofahiki Ogden 15. Brendan Hands 16. Luca Moretti 17. Makahesi Makatoa Reserves: 18. Daejarn Asi 19. Haze Dunster 20. Ky Rodwell 21. Jack Murchie 22. Isaac Lumelume

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Peta Hiku 5. Robert Derby 6. Ben Hampton 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Heilum Luki 13. Jake Granville Bench: 14. Jack Gosiewski 15. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. Griffin Neame Reserves: 18. Mitchell Dunn 19. Brendan Elliot 20. Sam McIntyre 21. Thomas Duffy 22. Jason Taumalolo

Verdict: The Eels were back to their best in upsetting the Rabbitohs last week, and apart from Junior Paulo are untouched by Origin duty. The Cowboys were simply awful last week against the Tigers and will be without Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi, Reuben Cotter and Tom Dearden. The way they played at Leichhardt, losing half the team might not be such a disadvantage for the Cowboys, with plenty of back-up players looking to prove their worth. Still the Eels should win this comfortably.

Tip: Eels by 18

TAB odds: Eels $1.20 (-14.5 $1.90) Cowboys $4.50 (+14.5 $1.90)

Tristan Sailor during his time at the Dragons. James Worsfold/Getty Images

Saturday, May 27

New Zealand Warriors vs. Brisbane Broncos, McLean Park, Napier, 5:30pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Bayley Sironen 15. Josh Curran 16. Demitric Sifakula 17. Tom Ale Reserves: 18. Ronald Volkman 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Ali Leiataua 22. Kalani Going 23. Zyon Maiu'u

Broncos: 1. Tristan Sailor 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Keenan Palasia 9. Billy Walters 10. Corey Jensen 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Cory Paix 15. Xavier Willison 16. Brendan Piakura 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Jock Madden 19. Tyson Smoothy 20. Delouise Hoeter 21. Israel Leota 22. Benjamin Te Kura

Verdict: The Warriors had last week off, while the Broncos were gallant, but ultimately out-played by the Panthers. With the Broncos losing Reece Walsh, Tom Flegler, Selwyn Cobbo, Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan to Origin, this will be a great opportunity for the Warriors to pick up two very handy points. In chilly Napier the Warriors should be too good for the Broncos, if they want to enhance their premiership credentials for the season.

Tip: Warriors by 10

TAB odds: Warriors $1.43 (-7.5 $1.85) Broncos $2.85 (+7.5 $1.95)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Canberra Raiders, Accor Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Blake Taaffe 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Hame Sele 11. Michael Chee Kam 12. Jacob Host 13. Liam Knight Bench: 14. Jed Cartwright 15. Tallis Duncan 16. Shaq Mitchell 17. Daniel Suluka-Fifita Reserves: 18. Richard Kennar 19. Tyrone Munro 20. Peter Mamouzelos 21. Keaon Koloamatangi 22. Dean Hawkins

Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Pasami Saulo 11. Corey Harawira-Naera 12. Corey Horsburgh 13. Joseph Tapine Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Nick Cotric 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Danny Levi 20. Matt Frawley 21. Harley Smith-Shields 22. Peter Hola

Verdict: The Rabbitohs were lethargic in the second half against the Eels last week and paid dearly, while the Raiders were blown off the park by the Sea Eagles. The Rabbitohs will be missing Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray and Jai Arrow to Origin, but Damien Cook should be fired up to prove the Blues selectors wrong. The Raiders will be missing Hudson Young, but should give the depleted Rabbitohs a good run.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 6

TAB odds: Rabbitohs $1.90 (+1.5 $1.77) Raiders $1.90 (-1.5 $2.05)

Sunday, May 28

Newcastle Knights vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, McDonald Jones, 4:05pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Jack Johns 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Lachlan Miller 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Dylan Lucas 19. Enari Tuala 20. Brodie Jones 21. Adam Clune 22. Kurt Mann

Sea Eagles: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Josh Schuster 7. Cooper Johns 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Toafofoa Sipley 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Samuela Fainu 13. Sean Keppie Bench: 14. Christian Tuipulotu 15. Karl Lawton 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Ben Condon Reserves: 18. Morgan Boyle 19. Jakob Arthur 20. Dean Matterson 21. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 22. Morgan Harper

Verdict: The Knights were very disappointing last week against the Sharks, in a performance which probably cost Kalyn Ponga his Maroons jersey. The Sea Eagles really stood up and upset the Raiders in Canberra. The Sea Eagles lose their heart and soul for this clash, with Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic on Origin duty. Ponga is back at fullback, and if he doesn't fire up and lead the Knights to a strong victory at home, you can completely write them off for the rest of the season.

Tip: Knights by 12

TAB odds: Knights $1.38 (-8.5 $1.90) Sea Eagles $3.10 (+8.5 $1.90)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.