State of Origin II is just around the corner and so we have another reduced NRL round with key players missing from some teams. It means another tough week of tipping.

Good luck.

Jump ahead to a particular game.

Cowboys vs. Panthers

Knights vs. Roosters

Eels vs. Sea Eagles

Tigers vs. Storm

Sharks vs. Bulldogs

BYE: Broncos, Dolphins, Dragons, Rabbitohs, Raiders, Titans, Warriors

Friday, June 16

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Penrith Panthers, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Peta Hiku 5. Semi Valemei 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Jake Granville 10. Coen Hess 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Heilum Luki 13. Jason Taumalolo Bench: 14. Sam McIntyre 15. Griffin Neame 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Reserves: 18. Brendan Elliot 19. Riley Price 20. Mitchell Dunn 21. Thomas Duffy 22. Jake Bourke

- Start your NRL Tipping Competition today with footytips.com.au

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Tyrone Peachey 5. Thomas Jenkins 6. Jaeman Salmon 7. Jack Cogger 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Zac Hosking 13. Matt Eisenhuth Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Jack Cole 19. Liam Henry 20. Mavrik Geyer 21. Eddie Blacker 22. Jesse Maclean

Verdict: The Cowboys had the bye last week after finding some long-lost form the week before in upsetting the Storm at home. The Panthers continued their winning ways, despite missing Nathan Cleary, beating the Roosters convincingly in a spiteful clash. Origin has decimated both teams with the Cowboys missing Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi, Jeremiah Nanai, Reuben Cotter and Reece Robson, while the Panthers will be without Brian To'o, Isaac Yeo, Jerome Luai, Liam Martin and Stephen Crichton. It's a very tough game to pick, but the Panthers have shown before that they have plenty of talent ready to plug into the system during Origin.

Tip: Panthers by 8

TAB odds: Cowboys $2.50 (+4.5 $1.95) Panthers $1.53 (-4.5 $1.85)

Saturday, June 17

Newcastle Knights vs. Sydney Roosters, McDonald Jones Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Enari Tuala 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Jack Johns 19. Simi Sasagi 20. Brodie Jones 21. Lachlan Miller 22. Adam Clune

Roosters: 1. Joseph Manu 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Corey Allan 4. Billy Smith 5. Junior Pauga 6. Luke Keary 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Turpin 10. Nat Butcher 11. Egan Butcher 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Naufahu Whyte Bench: 14. Drew Hutchison 15. Nathan Brown 16. Terrell May 17. Angus Crichton Reserves: 18. Siua Wong 19. Zach Dockar-Clay 20. Jaxson Paulo 21. Tuipulotu Katoa 22. Elie El Zakhem

Verdict: The Knights have shown signs of improvement in recent times, giving the Broncos a tough battle last week, while the Roosters continue to struggle, being thumped last week by the Panthers. The Knights lose Tyson Frizell to Origin, while the Roosters will be without James Tedesco and Lindsay Collins. With Kalyn Ponga playing some good football of late, at home in Newcastle, and with the Roosters looking ordinary, the Knights should get the two points here.

Tip: Knights by 12

TAB odds: Knights $1.50 (-5.5 $1.85) Roosters $2.60 (+5.5 $1.95)

Jakob Arthur is set to take on dad and the Eels. Mark Evans/Getty Images

Parramatta Eels vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, CommBank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Sean Russell 6. Ryan Matterson 7. Daejarn Asi 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Brendan Hands 10. Ofahiki Ogden 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Andrew Davey 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Luca Moretti 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Matt Doorey 17. Makahesi Makatoa Reserves: 18. Haze Dunster 19. Jack Murchie 20. Ky Rodwell 21. Waqa Blake 22. Shaun Lane

Sea Eagles: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Josh Schuster 7. Jakob Arthur 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Toafofoa Sipley 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Samuela Fainu 13. Sean Keppie Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Josh Aloiai 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Ben Condon Reserves: 18. Aaron Woods 19. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 20. Morgan Harper 21. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 22. Zac Fulton

Verdict: The Eels stomped all over the Bulldogs last week, while the Sea Eagles had their own impressive victory over the Dolphins. Both teams lose key players to Origin for this one, with the Eels having to find replacements for Junior Paulo and Mitchell Moses, while the Sea Eagles will no doubt struggle without Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic. In the ultimate irony, Jakob Arthur could be the man to lead Manly to an upset victory over the Eels, although I'm tipping Clint Gutherson to take control and grab the two points for Parramatta at home.

Tip: Eels by 10

TAB odds: Eels $1.53 (-5.5 $1.90) Sea Eagles $2.50 (+5.5 $1.90)

Wests Tigers vs. Melbourne Storm, Campbelltown Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Brent Naden 4. Asu Kepaoa 5. Junior Tupou 6. Starford To'a 7. Brandon Wakeham 8. Fonua Pole 9. Jake Simpkin 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Shawn Blore 13. John Bateman Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Tommy Talau 16. Alex Twal 17. Alex Seyfarth Reserves: 18. Will Smith 19. Justin Matamua 20. Aistasi James 21. Brandon Mansfield 22. Triston Reilly

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Marion Seve 5. George Jennings 6. Jonah Pezet 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Trent Loiero 12. Tariq Sims 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Alec MacDonald 17. Aaron Pene Reserves: 18. Justin Olam 19. Grant Anderson 20. Sualauvi Faalogo 21. Chris Lewis 22. Kane Bradley

Verdict: The Tigers would have been disappointed with their effort last week against the Titans, while the Storm were emphatic in crushing the Sharks. While the Tigers only lose Stefano Utoikamanu to Origin, they have lost some key players to injury. They catch the Storm at their most vulnerable, with Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Xavier Coates on duty for Queensland. Still the Storm always seem to produce under the toughest circumstances.

Tip: Storm by 8

TAB odds: Tigers $2.90 (+7.5 $1.90) Storm $1.42 (-7.5 $1.90)

Sunday, June 18

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, PointsBet Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane Bench: 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Wade Graham 16. Jack Williams 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Connor Tracey 19. Braydon Trindall 20. Toby Rudolf 21. Daniel Atkinson 22. Jesse Colquhoun

Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Braidon Burns 6. Karl Oloapu 7. Matt Burton 8. Chris Patolo 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Jayden Okunbor 12. Jacob Preston 13. Harrison Edwards Bench: 14. Khaled Rajab 15. Kurtis Morrin 16. Max King 17. Corey Waddell Reserves: 19. Jeral Skelton 20. Kyle Flanagan 21. Fa'amanu Brown 22. Jackson Topine 23. Franklin Pele

Verdict: The Sharks were quite ordinary last week in the face of the rampaging Melbourne Storm, while the Bulldogs were nothing short of pathetic against the Eels. Blues selectors have done the Sharks a favour by unfairly dropping Nicho Hynes, so he'll be out to do what Mitchell Moses did against the Bulldogs, which was tear them to shreds. The Bulldogs will be without Josh Add-Carr, but not even he could save them from the thumping that awaits in the Shire.

Tip: Sharks by 22

TAB odds: Sharks $1.27 (-11.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $3.80 (+11.5 $1.90)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.