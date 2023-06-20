With State of Origin II out of the way we will have an almost full round of NRL clashes to tip this weekend. Will the big stars back up for their clubs?
We have some fascinating match-ups to get through, with the Dolphins taking on the Eels up north, the Panthers facing the Knights and the Roosters battling the Raiders.
Good luck with your tipping.
Friday, June 23
St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. New Zealand Warriors, WIN Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Jack Bird 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin 14. Talatau Amone 15. Michael Molo 16. Ben Murdoch-Masila 17. Zane Musgrove 18. Jaiyden Hunt 19. Moses Mbye 20. Max Feagai 21. Toby Couchman 22. Billy Burns
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris 14. Dylan Walker 15. Josh Curran 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Tom Ale 18. Freddy Lussick 20. Brayden Wiliame 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Kalani Going 23. Zyon Maiu'u
Verdict: The Dragons have had an incredibly disrupted week, with star player Ben Hunt officially announcing that he has asked for an immediate release and the club firing back that he can't have one. Two weeks ago the Dragons upset the Rabbitohs, while the Warriors beat the Raiders. The Warriors will be keen to cement their place in the Top 8, while the Dragons are desperate to stay away from the bottom of the ladder. Will Hunt play? Will he play well? I'd have to go with the Warriors.
Tip: Warrior by 16
TAB odds: Dragons $2.65 (+6.5 $1.90) Warriors $1.48 (-6.5 $1.90)
Saturday, June 24
Dolphins vs. Parramatta Eels, Sunshine Coast Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Valynce Te Whare 5. Brayden Mcgrady 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Herman Ese'ese 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenny Bromwich 13. Ray Stone 14. Josh Kerr 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Connelly Lemuelu 17. Max Plath 18. Harrison Graham 19. Sean O'Sullivan 20. Poasa Faamausili 21. Robert Jennings 22. Kurt Donoghoe
Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Sean Russell 6. Daejarn Asi 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Brendan Hands 10. Junior Paulo 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Andrew Davey 13. J'maine Hopgood 14. Ofahiki Ogden 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Ryan Matterson 17. Makahesi Makatoa 18. Haze Dunster 19. Matt Doorey 20. Luca Moretti 21. Waqa Blake 22. Shaun Lane
Verdict: The Dolphins take this game to the Sunshine Coast having lost their past two games heavily to the Warriors and the Sea Eagles. They had last week off to recover, while the Eels were impressive without their halves in beating the Sea Eagles. Wayne Bennett must have the Dolphins set for a big one here, their season is going completely pear-shaped otherwise.
Tip: Dolphins by 4
TAB odds: Dolphins $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90) Eels $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90)
Penrith Panthers vs. Newcastle Knights, BlueBet Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Jack Cogger 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon 18. Zac Hosking 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Luke Garner 21. Tyrone Peachey 22. Thomas Jenkins 23. Liam Henry 24. Jack Cole
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Dylan Lucas 13. Adam Elliott 14. Kurt Mann 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker 18. Brodie Jones 19. Enari Tuala 20. Lachlan Miller 21. Jack Johns 22. Adam Clune
Verdict: The Panthers were unlucky to lose to the Cowboys in golden point last week, after convincing victories over the Roosters and Dragons prior to that. The Knights blew a big opportunity to beat a depleted Roosters side at home last week. Despite the perils of tipping a side so heavily involved in Origin duties, I think the Panthers have proven they can can handle the Knights here.
Tip: Panthers by 20
TAB odds: Panthers $1.27 (-10.5 $1.90) Knights $3.80 (+10.5 $1.90)
Melbourne Storm vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, AAMI Park, 7:35pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tom Eisenhuth 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 13. Josh King 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Tariq Sims 16. Aaron Pene 17. Tyran Wishart 18. Kane Bradley 19. Chris Lewis 20. George Jennings 21. Alec MacDonald 22. Jonah Pezet 23. Sualauvi Faalogo
Sea Eagles: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Josh Schuster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Toafofoa Sipley 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ethan Bullemor 13. Sean Keppie 14. Karl Lawton 15. Josh Aloiai 16. Aaron Woods 17. Ben Condon 18. Samuela Fainu 19. Jakob Arthur 20. Morgan Harper 21. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 22. Tom Trbojevic
Verdict: The Storm have thumped the Sharks and Tigers since they were upset by the Cowboys in Round 14. Manly's season has suffered through the Origin period, with key players missing, last week they were thrashed by the Eels. The Storm should be too good at home, the margin depending on which Origin players back up for either team.
Tip: Storm by 8
TAB odds: Storm $1.33 (-9.5 $1.85) Sea Eagles $3.35 (+9.5 $1.95)
Sunday, June 25
Brisbane Broncos vs. Gold Coast Titans, Suncorp Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Corey Jensen 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Martin Taupau 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Keenan Palasia 20. Deine Mariner 21. Xavier Willison 22. Jock Madden 23. Tristan Sailor 24. Cory Paix
Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Aaron Schoupp 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Erin Clark 16. Jaimin Jolliffe 17. Klese Haas 18. Chris Randall 19. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 20. Jojo Fifita 21. Kruise Leeming 22. Jo Vuna 23. Keano Kini 24. Ken Maumalo
Verdict: Both of these teams had last week off after the Broncos beat the Knights and the Titans beat the Tigers a week earlier. The Titans are extremely unpredictable, but the Broncos should have them covered at home.
Tip: Broncos by 10
TAB odds: Broncos $1.34 (-9.5 $1.85) Titans $3.30 (+9.5 $1.50)
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. North Queensland Cowboys, Accor Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Rabbitohs: 1. Blake Taaffe 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Richard Kennar 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Hame Sele 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jed Cartwright 13. Cameron Murray 14. Michael Chee Kam 15. Siliva Havili 16. Davvy Moale 17. Thomas Burgess 18. Tyrone Munro 19. Peter Mamouzelos 20. Jacob Host 21. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 22. Dean Hawkins
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Peta Hiku 5. Semi Valemei 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Jake Granville 10. Coen Hess 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Jason Taumalolo 14. Sam McIntyre 15. Griffin Neame 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. Jack Gosiewski 18. Thomas Duffy 19. Riley Price 20. Reece Robson 21. Jeremiah Nanai 22. Valentine Holmes 23. Reuben Cotter 24. Murray Taulagi
Verdict: The Rabbitohs had the bye last week after being upset by the Dragons the week before. The Cowboys have been back to some of their best football of late, beating the Panthers last week in extra time after smashing the Storm two weeks earlier. This is a real danger game for the Rabbitohs, but are the Cowboys as dangerous away from home?.
Tip: Cowboys by 8
TAB odds: Rabbitohs $1.44 (+-6.5 $1.90) Cowboys $2.80 (+6.5 $1.90)
Sydney Roosters vs. Canberra Raiders, Allianz Stadium, 6:15pm (AEST)
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Junior Pauga 6. Luke Keary 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Turpin 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Egan Butcher 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Victor Radley 14. Angus Crichton 15. Nathan Brown 16. Nat Butcher 17. Naufahu Whyte 18. Terrell May 19. Drew Hutchison 20. Corey Allan 21. Jaxson Paulo 22. Zach Dockar-Clay
Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Nick Cotric 17. Pasami Saulo 18. Matt Frawley 19. Xavier Savage 20. Ata Mariota 21. Danny Levi 22. Peter Hola
Verdict: The Roosters had a good first half against the Knights last week and it was good enough to take the two points. The Raiders had the bye last week after losing heavily to the Warriors the week before. This is a real toss of the coin game. Are the Roosters really back?
Tip: Roosters by 6
TAB odds: Roosters $1.67 (-2.5 $1.90) Raiders $2.20 (+2.5 $1.90)
