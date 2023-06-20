With State of Origin II out of the way we will have an almost full round of NRL clashes to tip this weekend. Will the big stars back up for their clubs?

We have some fascinating match-ups to get through, with the Dolphins taking on the Eels up north, the Panthers facing the Knights and the Roosters battling the Raiders.

Good luck with your tipping.

Friday, June 23

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. New Zealand Warriors, WIN Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Jack Bird 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin 14. Talatau Amone 15. Michael Molo 16. Ben Murdoch-Masila 17. Zane Musgrove 18. Jaiyden Hunt 19. Moses Mbye 20. Max Feagai 21. Toby Couchman 22. Billy Burns

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris 14. Dylan Walker 15. Josh Curran 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Tom Ale 18. Freddy Lussick 20. Brayden Wiliame 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Kalani Going 23. Zyon Maiu'u

Verdict: The Dragons have had an incredibly disrupted week, with star player Ben Hunt officially announcing that he has asked for an immediate release and the club firing back that he can't have one. Two weeks ago the Dragons upset the Rabbitohs, while the Warriors beat the Raiders. The Warriors will be keen to cement their place in the Top 8, while the Dragons are desperate to stay away from the bottom of the ladder. Will Hunt play? Will he play well? I'd have to go with the Warriors.

Tip: Warrior by 16

TAB odds: Dragons $2.65 (+6.5 $1.90) Warriors $1.48 (-6.5 $1.90)

Saturday, June 24

Dolphins vs. Parramatta Eels, Sunshine Coast Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Valynce Te Whare 5. Brayden Mcgrady 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Herman Ese'ese 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenny Bromwich 13. Ray Stone 14. Josh Kerr 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Connelly Lemuelu 17. Max Plath 18. Harrison Graham 19. Sean O'Sullivan 20. Poasa Faamausili 21. Robert Jennings 22. Kurt Donoghoe

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Sean Russell 6. Daejarn Asi 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Brendan Hands 10. Junior Paulo 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Andrew Davey 13. J'maine Hopgood 14. Ofahiki Ogden 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Ryan Matterson 17. Makahesi Makatoa 18. Haze Dunster 19. Matt Doorey 20. Luca Moretti 21. Waqa Blake 22. Shaun Lane

Verdict: The Dolphins take this game to the Sunshine Coast having lost their past two games heavily to the Warriors and the Sea Eagles. They had last week off to recover, while the Eels were impressive without their halves in beating the Sea Eagles. Wayne Bennett must have the Dolphins set for a big one here, their season is going completely pear-shaped otherwise.

Tip: Dolphins by 4

TAB odds: Dolphins $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90) Eels $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90)

Penrith Panthers vs. Newcastle Knights, BlueBet Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Jack Cogger 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon 18. Zac Hosking 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Luke Garner 21. Tyrone Peachey 22. Thomas Jenkins 23. Liam Henry 24. Jack Cole

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Dylan Lucas 13. Adam Elliott 14. Kurt Mann 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker 18. Brodie Jones 19. Enari Tuala 20. Lachlan Miller 21. Jack Johns 22. Adam Clune

Verdict: The Panthers were unlucky to lose to the Cowboys in golden point last week, after convincing victories over the Roosters and Dragons prior to that. The Knights blew a big opportunity to beat a depleted Roosters side at home last week. Despite the perils of tipping a side so heavily involved in Origin duties, I think the Panthers have proven they can can handle the Knights here.

Tip: Panthers by 20

TAB odds: Panthers $1.27 (-10.5 $1.90) Knights $3.80 (+10.5 $1.90)