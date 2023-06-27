After last weekend's round of NRL upsets, we have another one full of games that could easily go either way. The Warriors play the struggling Rabbitohs, the Storm and Panthers do battle in Melbourne, the Broncos take on the Dolphins and the Sea Eagles face the crumbling Roosters.
Good luck with your tips.
Jump ahead to a particular game.
Sharks vs. Dragons
Warriors vs. Rabbitohs
Storm vs. Panthers
Raiders vs. Titans
Cowboys vs. Tigers
Broncos vs. Dolphins
Bulldogs vs. Knights
Sea Eagles vs. Roosters
BYE: Eels
Thursday, June 29
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. St George Illawarra Dragons, PointsBet Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane Bench: 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Thomas Hazelton 16. Jack Williams 17. Wade Graham Reserves: 18. Connor Tracey 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Toby Rudolf 21. Braydon Trindall 22. Jesse Colquhoun
Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Tautau Moga 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Ben Murdoch-Masila 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Talatau Amone 15. Michael Molo 16. Toby Couchman 17. Jaiyden Hunt Reserves: 18. Toby Couchman 19. Moses Mbye 20. Zane Musgrove 21. Max Feagai 22. Billy Burns
- Start your NRL Tipping Competition today with footytips.com.au
Verdict: The Sharks had last week off after smashing the Bulldogs the week before. They were torn apart by the Storm three weeks ago, so their form has been patchy. The Dragons are in all sorts of trouble with Ben Hunt now forced to remain at the club, and they looked awful at times last week against the Warriors. The Sharks should sense blood in the water and a feeding frenzy is likely to result.
Tip: Sharks by 24
TAB odds: Sharks $1.12 (-18.5 $1.95) Dragons $6.20 (-18.5 $1.85)
Friday, June 30
New Zealand Warriors vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, Go Media Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Jackson Ford 12. Josh Curran 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Mitchell Barnett 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Tom Ale Reserves: 18. Freddy Lussick 20. Brayden Wiliame 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Kalani Going 23. Zyon Maiu'u
Rabbitohs: 1. Blake Taaffe 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Richard Kennar 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Hame Sele 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Michael Chee Kam 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Shaq Mitchell 16. Davvy Moale 17. Thomas Burgess 18. Tyrone Munro Reserves: 19. Taane Milne 20. Dean Hawkins 21. Peter Mamouzelos 22. Jacob Gagai
Verdict: The Warriors looked good in beating the Dragons last week, while the Rabbitohs were poor, going down to the Cowboys. The Bunnies are now in a genuine battle to make the Top 8 and the Warriors would enjoy nothing more than to push them out. Ongoing injury concerns for the Rabbitohs could see the Warriors get up here.
Tip: Warriors by 10
TAB odds: Warriors $1.74 (-1.5 $1.90) Rabbitohs $2.10 (+1.5 $2)
Melbourne Storm vs. Penrith Panthers, Marvel Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tariq Sims 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Kane Bradley Reserves: 18. Tyran Wishart 19. Tom Eisenhuth 20. Chris Lewis 21. Sualauvi Faalogo 22. Jonah Pezet
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Jack Cogger 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Zac Hosking 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Luke Garner 21. Tyrone Peachey 22. Thomas Jenkins
Verdict: What a clash this promises to be. The Panthers have been doing well with a mostly reserve-grade line-up of late, while the Storm have returned to form after being upset by the Cowboys a few weeks back. The Panthers should win this, but the Storm can't be written off in Melbourne. Toss of the coin really.
Tip: Panthers by 8
TAB odds: Storm $1.77 (-1.5 $1.90) Panthers $2.05 (+1.5 $1.90)
Saturday, July 1
Canberra Raiders vs. Gold Coast Titans, GIO Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Pasami Saulo 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Nick Cotric 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider 19. Danny Levi 20. Matt Frawley 21. Xavier Savage 22. Peter Hola
Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Aaron Schoupp 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu Bench: 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Erin Clark 16. Jaimin Jolliffe 17. Chris Randall Reserves: 18. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 19. Jojo Fifita 20. Kruise Leeming 21. Klese Haas 22. Jacob Alick
Verdict: The Raiders have had a patchy run lately, but last week beat the Roosters after a great first half. The Titans responded to a coach sacking by beating the Broncos. Surely in Canberra the Raiders get the points here, but just how much of an influence has the coach change had for the Titans?
Tip: Raiders by 10
TAB odds: Raiders $1.67 (-3.5 $1.90) Titans $2.20 (+3.5 $1.90)
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Wests Tigers, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Semi Valemei 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Griffin Neame 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Reserves: 18. Jason Taumalolo 19. Kyle Feldt 20. Sam McIntyre 21. Jack Gosiewski 22. Zac Laybutt
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Brent Naden 4. Starford To'a 5. Junior Tupou 6. Daine Laurie 7. Brandon Wakeham 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Jake Simpkin 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Shawn Blore 13. John Bateman Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Fonua Pole 16. Alex Twal 17. Asu Kepaoa Reserves: 18. Alex Seyfarth 19. Will Smith 20. Tommy Talau 21. Justin Matamua 22. Aistasi James
Verdict: The Cowboys looked good last week in blowing the Rabbitohs off the park, while the Tigers had a rest. Luke Brooks has had his future sorted during the week, so that might see a change of mood at the Tigers, but it is hard to see them winning this one in Townsville.
Tip: Cowboys by 16
TAB odds: Cowboys $1.22 (-13.5 $1.85) Tigers $4.30 (+13.5 $1.95)
Brisbane Broncos vs. Dolphins, The Gabba, 7:35pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Keenan Palasia 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Xavier Willison 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Corey Jensen 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Deine Mariner 20. Jock Madden 21. Tristan Sailor 22. Logan Bayliss-Brow
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Valynce Te Whare 5. Tesi Niu 6. Isaiya Katoa 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Herman Ese'ese 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenny Bromwich 13. Ray Stone Bench: 14. Josh Kerr 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Connelly Lemuelu 17. Kodi Nikorima Reserves: 18. Max Plath 19. Harrison Graham 20. Poasa Faamausili 21. Brayden Mcgrady 22. Kurt Donoghoe
Verdict: The Broncos looked flat last week in losing to the Titans, while the Dolphins continued their slump, copping a hiding from the Eels before a late fightback. There is some real feeling in this derby and the Broncos should lift after last week to collect the points at the Gabba.
Tip: Broncos by 18
TAB odds: Broncos $1.24 (-12.5 $1.90) Dolphins $4.10 (+12.5 $1.90)
Sunday, July 2
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Newcastle Knights, Accor Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Khaled Rajab 7. Matt Burton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Jayden Okunbor 12. Jacob Preston 13. Kurtis Morrin Bench: 14. Harrison Edwards 15. Ryan Sutton 16. Franklin Pele 17. Jackson Topine Reserves: 19. Reece Hoffman 20. Kyle Flanagan 21. Corey Waddell 22. Braidon Burns 23. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Enari Tuala 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Dylan Lucas 19. Brodie Jones 20. Lachlan Miller 21. Jack Johns 22. Adam Clune
Verdict: Both of these teams have been ordinary of late, the Bulldogs had a rest last week while the Knights were losing to a Panthers reserve-grade line-up. Newcastle's season is on life-support and the last thing they need is a loss to the struggling Bulldogs.
Tip: Knights by 6
TAB odds: Bulldogs $2.20 (+3.5 $1.90) Knights $1.67 (-3.5 $1.90)
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Sydney Roosters, 4Pines Park, 4:05pm (AEST)
Sea Eagles: 1. Reuben Garrick 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Josh Schuster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Toafofoa Sipley 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Kelma Tuilagi 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Ben Trbojevic 15. Josh Aloiai 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Aaron Woods Reserves: 18. Jakob Arthur 19. Morgan Harper 20. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 21. Karl Lawton 22. Sean Keppie
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Turpin 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Victor Radley 12. Naufahu Whyte 13. Nathan Brown Bench: 14. Drew Hutchison 15. Terrell May 16. Siua Wong 17. Fletcher Baker Reserves: 18. Junior Pauga 19. Corey Allan 20. Zach Dockar-Clay 21. Nat Butcher 22. Dylan Napa
Verdict: The Sea Eagles weren't good enough to beat the Storm last week, while the Roosters were disappointing in their loss to the Raiders. The Top 8 is quickly disappearing in the distance for both of these teams and a loss here could just about end their finals hopes. Toss a coin, but maybe the Sea Eagles at home?
Tip: Sea Eagles by 6
TAB odds: Sea Eagles $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95) Roosters $1.77 (-1.5 $1.85)
All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.