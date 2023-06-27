After last weekend's round of NRL upsets, we have another one full of games that could easily go either way. The Warriors play the struggling Rabbitohs, the Storm and Panthers do battle in Melbourne, the Broncos take on the Dolphins and the Sea Eagles face the crumbling Roosters.

Good luck with your tips.

Jump ahead to a particular game.

Sharks vs. Dragons

Warriors vs. Rabbitohs

Storm vs. Panthers

Raiders vs. Titans

Cowboys vs. Tigers

Broncos vs. Dolphins

Bulldogs vs. Knights

Sea Eagles vs. Roosters

BYE: Eels

Thursday, June 29

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. St George Illawarra Dragons, PointsBet Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane Bench: 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Thomas Hazelton 16. Jack Williams 17. Wade Graham Reserves: 18. Connor Tracey 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Toby Rudolf 21. Braydon Trindall 22. Jesse Colquhoun

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Tautau Moga 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Ben Murdoch-Masila 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Talatau Amone 15. Michael Molo 16. Toby Couchman 17. Jaiyden Hunt Reserves: 18. Toby Couchman 19. Moses Mbye 20. Zane Musgrove 21. Max Feagai 22. Billy Burns

Verdict: The Sharks had last week off after smashing the Bulldogs the week before. They were torn apart by the Storm three weeks ago, so their form has been patchy. The Dragons are in all sorts of trouble with Ben Hunt now forced to remain at the club, and they looked awful at times last week against the Warriors. The Sharks should sense blood in the water and a feeding frenzy is likely to result.

Tip: Sharks by 24

TAB odds: Sharks $1.12 (-18.5 $1.95) Dragons $6.20 (-18.5 $1.85)

Friday, June 30

New Zealand Warriors vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, Go Media Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Jackson Ford 12. Josh Curran 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Mitchell Barnett 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Tom Ale Reserves: 18. Freddy Lussick 20. Brayden Wiliame 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Kalani Going 23. Zyon Maiu'u

Rabbitohs: 1. Blake Taaffe 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Richard Kennar 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Hame Sele 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Michael Chee Kam 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Shaq Mitchell 16. Davvy Moale 17. Thomas Burgess 18. Tyrone Munro Reserves: 19. Taane Milne 20. Dean Hawkins 21. Peter Mamouzelos 22. Jacob Gagai

Verdict: The Warriors looked good in beating the Dragons last week, while the Rabbitohs were poor, going down to the Cowboys. The Bunnies are now in a genuine battle to make the Top 8 and the Warriors would enjoy nothing more than to push them out. Ongoing injury concerns for the Rabbitohs could see the Warriors get up here.

Tip: Warriors by 10

TAB odds: Warriors $1.74 (-1.5 $1.90) Rabbitohs $2.10 (+1.5 $2)

Cameron Munster of the Storm in action. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Melbourne Storm vs. Penrith Panthers, Marvel Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tariq Sims 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Kane Bradley Reserves: 18. Tyran Wishart 19. Tom Eisenhuth 20. Chris Lewis 21. Sualauvi Faalogo 22. Jonah Pezet

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Jack Cogger 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Zac Hosking 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Luke Garner 21. Tyrone Peachey 22. Thomas Jenkins

Verdict: What a clash this promises to be. The Panthers have been doing well with a mostly reserve-grade line-up of late, while the Storm have returned to form after being upset by the Cowboys a few weeks back. The Panthers should win this, but the Storm can't be written off in Melbourne. Toss of the coin really.

Tip: Panthers by 8

TAB odds: Storm $1.77 (-1.5 $1.90) Panthers $2.05 (+1.5 $1.90)

Saturday, July 1

Canberra Raiders vs. Gold Coast Titans, GIO Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Pasami Saulo 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Nick Cotric 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider 19. Danny Levi 20. Matt Frawley 21. Xavier Savage 22. Peter Hola

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Aaron Schoupp 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu Bench: 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Erin Clark 16. Jaimin Jolliffe 17. Chris Randall Reserves: 18. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 19. Jojo Fifita 20. Kruise Leeming 21. Klese Haas 22. Jacob Alick

Verdict: The Raiders have had a patchy run lately, but last week beat the Roosters after a great first half. The Titans responded to a coach sacking by beating the Broncos. Surely in Canberra the Raiders get the points here, but just how much of an influence has the coach change had for the Titans?

Tip: Raiders by 10

TAB odds: Raiders $1.67 (-3.5 $1.90) Titans $2.20 (+3.5 $1.90)