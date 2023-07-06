Here we are, the last of the State of Origin-interrupted weekends for the 2023 NRL season.

Good luck picking your five winners with Origin stars missing and form being so unpredictable of late.

Jump ahead to a particular game.

Tigers vs. Sharks

Dragons vs. Raiders

Eels vs. Warriors

Rabbitohs vs. Bulldogs

Titans vs. Dolphins

BYE: Broncos, Cowboys, Knights, Panthers, Roosters, Sea Eagles, Storm

Thursday, July 6

Wests Tigers vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Commbank Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Asu Kepaoa 3. Starford To'a 4. Tommy Talau 5. Junior Tupou 6. Daine Laurie 7. Brandon Wakeham 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Jake Simpkin 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Shawn Blore 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Aistasi James Reserves: 18. Justin Matamua 19. Will Smith

- Start your NRL Tipping Competition today with footytips.com.au

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Jack Williams 15. Wade Graham 16. Jesse Colquhoun 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 19. Braydon Trindall 21. Mawene Hiroti

Verdict: The Tigers were completely humiliated by the Cowboys last week, while the Sharks mauled the Dragons. The Tigers take this one to Commbank Stadium, but it is doubtful how many fans will turn up after last week's effort. Expect a better performance from the Tigers, they could hardly be any worse, but the Sharks should have too much class for them.

Tip: Sharks by 26

TAB odds: Tigers $8 (+21.5 $1.90) Sharks $1.08 (-21.5 $1.90)

Friday, July 7

St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Canberra Raiders, WIN Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Paul Turner 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Jayden Sullivan 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Ben Murdoch-Masila 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Moses Mbye 15. Michael Molo 16. Toby Couchman 17. Dan Russell Reserves: 18. Sione Finau 19. Ryan Couchman 20. Zane Musgrove 21. Max Feagai 22. Billy Burns

Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Emre Guler 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ata Mariota Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Trey Mooney 16. Nick Cotric 17. Peter Hola Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley 19. Danny Levi 20. Hohepa Puru 21. Xavier Savage 22. Clay Webb

Verdict: The Dragons at least scored some tries last week against the Sharks, but they fell away to be badly beaten. The Raiders came out on top of a tough battle with the Titans. There is still way too much going on at the Dragons for them to be competitive in this one.

Tip: Raiders by 18

TAB odds: Dragons $3.40 (+9.5 $1.95) Raiders $1.32 (-9.5 $1.85)

Saturday, July 8

Parramatta Eels vs. New Zealand Warriors, CommBank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Sean Russell 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Isaac Lumelume 6. Ryan Matterson 7. Daejarn Asi 8. Ofahiki Ogden 9. Brendan Hands 10. Junior Paulo 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Andrew Davey 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Luca Moretti 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Shaun Lane 17. Makahesi Makatoa Reserves: 18. Haze Dunster 19. Waqa Blake 20. Ky Rodwell 21. Matt Doorey 22. Jack Murchie

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Jackson Ford 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Bayley Sironen 16. Tom Ale 17. Freddy Lussick Reserves: 18. Brayden Wiliame 20. Ronald Volkman 21. Kalani Going 22. Zyon Maiu'u 23. Taine Tuaupiki

Verdict: The Eels had last week off, while the Warriors were very disappointing in going down to the Rabbitohs in Auckland. The Eels will be without Mitchell Moses, Clint Gutherson and Reagan Campbell-Gillard for this clash, which really brings the Warriors, at their best, right into this contest. The question you have to ask yourself is; will the Warriors be at their best?

Tip: Warriors by 8

TAB odds: Eels $2.30 (+4.5 $1.85) Warriors $1.62 (-4.5 $1.95)

New Bulldogs halfback Toby Sexton. Albert Perez/Getty Images

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, Accor Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Blake Taaffe 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Taane Milne 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Dean Hawkins 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Siliva Havili 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Ben Lovett 12. Michael Chee Kam 13. Shaq Mitchell Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Tallis Duncan 16. Davvy Moale 17. Hame Sele Reserves: 18. Richard Kennar 19. Josiah Karapani 20. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 21. Liam Knight 22. Jacob Gagai

Bulldogs: 1. Jake Averillo 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Braidon Burns 4. Jackson Topine 5. Blake Wilson 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Ryan Sutton 11. Jayden Okunbor 12. Jacob Preston 13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner Bench: 14. Kyle Flanagan 15. Kurtis Morrin 16. Tevita Pangai Junior 17. Harrison Edwards Reserves: 19. Reece Hoffman 20. Karl Oloapu 21. Jeral Skelton 22. Ethan Quai-Ward 23. Chris Patolo

Verdict: The Rabbitohs put in a brilliant display in the slop last week against the Warriors, while the Bulldogs played without any heart whatsoever in getting thrashed by the Knights. The Bulldogs have made some big changes to their backs, throwing new signing Toby Sexton straight into the halves and returning Jake Averillo to fullback.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 16

TAB odds: Rabbitohs $1.50 (-5.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $2.60 (+5.5 $1.90)

Sunday, July 9

Gold Coast Titans vs. Dolphins, Cbus Super Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Jayden Campbell 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Aaron Schoupp 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Jaimin Jolliffe 9. Sam Verrills 10. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 11. Klese Haas 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu Bench: 14. Chris Randall 15. Erin Clark 16. Jojo Fifita 17. Jacob Alick Reserves: 18. Thomas Mikaele 19. Keano Kini 20. Kruise Leeming 21. Ken Maumalo 22. Tony Francis

Dolphins: 1. Kodi Nikorima 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Valynce Te Whare 5. Tesi Niu 6. Isaiya Katoa 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Herman Ese'ese 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kenny Bromwich 13. Ray Stone Bench: 14. Josh Kerr 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Anthony Milford 17. Jarrod Wallace Reserves: 18. Max Plath 19. Harrison Graham 20. Poasa Faamausili 21. Brenko Lee 22. Kurt Donoghoe

Verdict: The Titans continued their post-coach-sacking improvement last week, narrowly losing to the Raiders, while the Dolphins continued their slump, losing to the Broncos. The Dolphins sit two points behind the Titans on the ladder in 12th position and they really have to win this game to keep their hopes of playing finals alive. A real toss of the coin game this.

Tip: Dolphins by 8

TAB odds: Titans $1.70 (-2.5 $1.90) Dolphins $2.15 (+2.5 $1.90)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.