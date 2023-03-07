Thanks to the magnificent Dolphins there are a lot of tipping faces about the place completely covered in egg. Anyone who underestimated any of the Queensland teams (my hand is up) would have started the NRL tipping season well short of a perfect round.
Round 2 is notorious for reversals in form, as Round 1 losers do everything in their power to avoid falling to 0-2. Sadly, for some teams, Bulldogs for starters, that seems inevitable.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, March 9
Penrith Panthers vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, BlueBet Stadium, 8pm (AEDT)
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Matt Eisenhuth 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Zac Hosking 19. Lindsay Smith 20. Tyrone Peachey 21. Jack Cogger 22. Thomas Jenkins
Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Michael Chee Kam 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Blake Taaffe 15. Jed Cartwright 16. Davvy Moale 17. Shaq Mitchell Reserves: 18. Tallis Duncan 19. Terrell Kalo Kalo 20. Ben Lovett 21. Taane Milne 22. Peter Mamouzelos
Verdict: The Panthers were shocked last week by a fired-up Brisbane Broncos side. The Rabbitohs won a hard-fought contest against the Sharks, without really looking at their best. It is very unusual of late for Penrith to lose at home and they won't want to start their title defence with two in a row. Still, they are not the same team they were last year, while the Rabbitohs pretty much are. The Bunnies have a lot of bad Panthers memories to avenge from recent seasons. Toss a coin for this one.
Tip: Panthers by 6
TAB odds: Panthers $1.55 (-4.5 $1.95) Rabbitohs $2.45 (+4.5 $1.85)
Friday, March 10
Parramatta Eels vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, CommBank Stadium, 6pm (AEDT)
Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Waqa Blake 5. Sean Russell 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Junior Paulo 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Matt Doorey 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Jirah Momoisea 15. Jack Murchie 16. Wiremu Greig 17. Makahesi Makatoa Reserves: 18. Jakob Arthur 19. Bailey Simonsson 20. Ofahiki Ogden 21. Ky Rodwell 22. Haze Dunster
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Braydon Trindall 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane Bench: 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Royce Hunt 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Connor Tracey Reserves: 18. Thomas Hazelton 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Max Bradbury 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Niwhai Puru
Verdict: Similar to the Panthers, the Eels have the opportunity to reverse their Round 1 loss at home. The Eels showed some worrying signs last week in their golden point loss to the Storm and they'll need to have everything in order because the Sharks won't want to start with two losses either. The Sharks had their moments against the Rabbitohs, but without Nicho Hynes lacked a little magic. Do you believe the Eels have more up their sleeves? I'm not sure, but will give them this at home.
Tip: Eels by 4
TAB odds: Eels $1.50 (-5.5 $1.90) Sharks $2.60 (+5.5 $1.90)
Brisbane Broncos vs. North Queensland Cowboys, Suncorp Stadium, 8:05pm (AEDT)
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Cory Paix 15. Keenan Palasia 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Brendan Piakura 20. Xavier Willison 21. Jock Madden 22. Deine Mariner
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Reuben Cotter 11. Coen Hess 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Griffin Neame 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. James Tamou Reserves: 18. Brendan Elliot 19. Riley Price 20. Tomas Chester 21. Gehamat Shibasaki 22. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
Verdict: What a game this promises to be, after the Broncos were so impressive last week against the Panthers and the Cowboys took care of the Raiders at home. Both were single-point victories, but both teams really impressed with their defence. For one of the NRL's greatest rivalries, Suncorp Stadium should be packed. Adam Reynolds up against Chad Townsend, with the better half leading his team to victory. Has to be Reynolds.
Tip: Broncos by 8
TAB odds: Broncos $1.77 (-1.5 $1.85) Cowboys $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95)
Saturday, March 11
Sydney Roosters vs. New Zealand Warriors, Allianz Stadium, 3pm (AEDT)
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph Suaalii 4. Joseph Manu 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Lindsay Collins 9. Brandon Smith 10. Fletcher Baker 11. Egan Butcher 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Jake Turpin 15. Drew Hutchison 16. Naufahu Whyte 17. Terrell May Reserves: 18. Corey Allan 19. Ben Thomas 20. Sandon Smith 21. Siua Wong 22. Elie El Zakhem
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Edward Kosi 3. Brayden Wiliame 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Bunty Afoa 16. Josh Curran 17. Tom Ale Reserves: 18. Viliami Vailea 20. Freddy Lussick 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Taine Tuaupiki 23. Bayley Sironen
Verdict: The Roosters return home from Brisbane with their feathers between their legs after being humiliated by NRL newbies the Dolphins. The Warriors were too good for the Knights at home last week and travel across the Tasman looking to continue their good start. Surely the Roosters will be too good here, just like they were going to be too good last week? It can't happen again, can it?
Tip: Roosters by 12
TAB odds: Roosters $1.26 (-12.5 $1.95) Warriors $3.90 (+12.5 $1.85)
Dolphins vs. Canberra Raiders, Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, 5:30pm (AEDT)
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Brenko Lee 5. Tesi Niu 6. Isaiya Katoa 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Jarrod Wallace 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenny Bromwich 13. Tom Gilbert Bench: 14. Connelly Lemuelu 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Mason Teague 17. Kurt Donoghoe Reserves:18. Poasa Faamausili 19. JJ Collins 20. Kodi Nikorima 21. Anthony Milford 22. Robert Jennings
Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Nick Cotric 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Harley Smith-Shields 5. Albert Hopoate 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Pasami Saulo 9. Danny Levi 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Harawira-Naera Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Ata Mariota 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Emre Guler Reserves: 18. James Schiller 19. Matt Frawley 20. Zac Woolford 21. Trey Mooney 22. Peter Hola
Verdict: The Dolphins return to their spiritual home after rocking the world with their upset victory over the Roosters last week. The Raiders continue their time in Queensland after last week being pipped by the Cowboys. Ricky Stuart won't want his Green Machine to come away from the Sunshine State with no points and will have his men fired up for this one. Will it be enough against the red-hot Dolphins at a packed stadium in Redcliffe?
Tip: Dolphins by 6
TAB odds: Dolphins $2.70 (+6.5 $1.90) Raiders $1.47 (-6.5 $1.90)
Melbourne Storm vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, AAMI Park, 7:35pm (AEDT)
Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Xavier Coates 6. Tyran Wishart 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Aaron Pene 17. Jordan Grant Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Chris Lewis 20. Joe Chan 21. Kane Bradley 22. Jonah Pezet
Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Ryan Sutton 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Fa'amanu Brown Bench: 14. Jayden Tanner 15. Corey Waddell 16. Franklin Pele 17. Jacob Preston Reserves: 19. Braidon Burns 20. Karl Oloapu 21. Kurtis Morrin 22. Jackson Topine 23. Jayden Okunbor
Verdict: The Storm were at their Round 1 winning best last week against the Eels. The Bulldogs were very disappointing as they wilted in the heat against the Sea Eagles at Brookvale. The Storm will be without Cameron Munster this weekend, as he recovers from his mangled finger. Still they should have enough talent to cater for the disjointed and ordinary looking Bulldogs.
Tip: Storm by 16
TAB odds: Storm $1.40 (-7.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $3 (+7.5 $1.90)
Sunday, March 12
Wests Tigers vs. Newcastle Knights, Leichhardt Oval, 4:05pm (AEDT)
Tigers: 1. Daine Laurie 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Brent Naden 4. Tommy Talau 5. Charlie Staines 6. Adam Doueihi 7. Luke Brooks 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Shawn Blore 13. Joe Ofahengaue Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Asu Kepaoa 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Alex Twal Reserves: 18. Starford To'a 19. Junior Tupou 20. Tukimihia Simpkins 21. Justin Matamua 22. Brandon Tumeth
Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller 2. Hymel Hunt 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Dominic Young 6. Kalyn Ponga 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Jacob Saifiti 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Kurt Mann Bench: 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Jack Johns 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Leo Thompson Reserves: 18. Brodie Jones 19. Tyson Gamble 20. Enari Tuala 21. Greg Marzhew 22. Dylan Lucas
Verdict: Both of these teams had their issues last week, falling to the Titans and Warriors respectively. What makes this one so hard to pick is not knowing which team has more improvement left in them. The Knights are trying to bed in a new spine, while the Tigers are adjusting to a new style of play. Look for David Klemmer to have a huge impact for the Tigers against his old club and lift them over the line at Leichhardt.
Tip: Tigers by 4
TAB odds: Tigers $1.60 (-4.5 $1.95) Knights $2.35 (+4.5 $1.85)
St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Gold Coast Titans, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Moses Mbye 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Ben Murdoch-Masila 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack Bird Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Zane Musgrove 16. Toby Couchman 17. Michael Molo Reserves: 18. Josh Kerr 19. Billy Burns 20. Max Feagai 21. Talatau Amone 22. Aaron Woods
Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Aaron Schoupp 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Jaimin Jolliffe 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu Bench: 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Erin Clark 17. Sam McIntyre Reserves: 18. Chris Randall 19. Treymain Spry 20. Klese Haas 21. Keano Kini 22. Toby Sexton
Verdict: The Dragons enjoyed the bye last week, allowing them to remain undefeated in 2023. The Titans were impressive at times, in defeating the Tigers at Leichhardt. The Kieran Foran dilemma raised its head last week, with the veteran starring until he had to the leave the field injured. His inclusion in this game could be the deciding factor.
Tip: Titans by 10
TAB odds: Dragons $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95) Titans $1.95 (+1.5 $1.85)
All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.