Thanks to the magnificent Dolphins there are a lot of tipping faces about the place completely covered in egg. Anyone who underestimated any of the Queensland teams (my hand is up) would have started the NRL tipping season well short of a perfect round.

Round 2 is notorious for reversals in form, as Round 1 losers do everything in their power to avoid falling to 0-2. Sadly, for some teams, Bulldogs for starters, that seems inevitable.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, March 9

Penrith Panthers vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, BlueBet Stadium, 8pm (AEDT)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Matt Eisenhuth 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Zac Hosking 19. Lindsay Smith 20. Tyrone Peachey 21. Jack Cogger 22. Thomas Jenkins

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Michael Chee Kam 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Blake Taaffe 15. Jed Cartwright 16. Davvy Moale 17. Shaq Mitchell Reserves: 18. Tallis Duncan 19. Terrell Kalo Kalo 20. Ben Lovett 21. Taane Milne 22. Peter Mamouzelos

Verdict: The Panthers were shocked last week by a fired-up Brisbane Broncos side. The Rabbitohs won a hard-fought contest against the Sharks, without really looking at their best. It is very unusual of late for Penrith to lose at home and they won't want to start their title defence with two in a row. Still, they are not the same team they were last year, while the Rabbitohs pretty much are. The Bunnies have a lot of bad Panthers memories to avenge from recent seasons. Toss a coin for this one.

Tip: Panthers by 6

TAB odds: Panthers $1.55 (-4.5 $1.95) Rabbitohs $2.45 (+4.5 $1.85)

Friday, March 10

Parramatta Eels vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, CommBank Stadium, 6pm (AEDT)

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Waqa Blake 5. Sean Russell 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Junior Paulo 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Matt Doorey 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Jirah Momoisea 15. Jack Murchie 16. Wiremu Greig 17. Makahesi Makatoa Reserves: 18. Jakob Arthur 19. Bailey Simonsson 20. Ofahiki Ogden 21. Ky Rodwell 22. Haze Dunster

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Braydon Trindall 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane Bench: 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Royce Hunt 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Connor Tracey Reserves: 18. Thomas Hazelton 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Max Bradbury 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Niwhai Puru

Verdict: Similar to the Panthers, the Eels have the opportunity to reverse their Round 1 loss at home. The Eels showed some worrying signs last week in their golden point loss to the Storm and they'll need to have everything in order because the Sharks won't want to start with two losses either. The Sharks had their moments against the Rabbitohs, but without Nicho Hynes lacked a little magic. Do you believe the Eels have more up their sleeves? I'm not sure, but will give them this at home.

Tip: Eels by 4

TAB odds: Eels $1.50 (-5.5 $1.90) Sharks $2.60 (+5.5 $1.90)

Brisbane Broncos vs. North Queensland Cowboys, Suncorp Stadium, 8:05pm (AEDT)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Cory Paix 15. Keenan Palasia 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Brendan Piakura 20. Xavier Willison 21. Jock Madden 22. Deine Mariner

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Reuben Cotter 11. Coen Hess 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Griffin Neame 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. James Tamou Reserves: 18. Brendan Elliot 19. Riley Price 20. Tomas Chester 21. Gehamat Shibasaki 22. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Verdict: What a game this promises to be, after the Broncos were so impressive last week against the Panthers and the Cowboys took care of the Raiders at home. Both were single-point victories, but both teams really impressed with their defence. For one of the NRL's greatest rivalries, Suncorp Stadium should be packed. Adam Reynolds up against Chad Townsend, with the better half leading his team to victory. Has to be Reynolds.

Tip: Broncos by 8

TAB odds: Broncos $1.77 (-1.5 $1.85) Cowboys $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95)

Saturday, March 11

Sydney Roosters vs. New Zealand Warriors, Allianz Stadium, 3pm (AEDT)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph Suaalii 4. Joseph Manu 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Lindsay Collins 9. Brandon Smith 10. Fletcher Baker 11. Egan Butcher 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Jake Turpin 15. Drew Hutchison 16. Naufahu Whyte 17. Terrell May Reserves: 18. Corey Allan 19. Ben Thomas 20. Sandon Smith 21. Siua Wong 22. Elie El Zakhem

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Edward Kosi 3. Brayden Wiliame 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Bunty Afoa 16. Josh Curran 17. Tom Ale Reserves: 18. Viliami Vailea 20. Freddy Lussick 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Taine Tuaupiki 23. Bayley Sironen

Verdict: The Roosters return home from Brisbane with their feathers between their legs after being humiliated by NRL newbies the Dolphins. The Warriors were too good for the Knights at home last week and travel across the Tasman looking to continue their good start. Surely the Roosters will be too good here, just like they were going to be too good last week? It can't happen again, can it?

Tip: Roosters by 12

TAB odds: Roosters $1.26 (-12.5 $1.95) Warriors $3.90 (+12.5 $1.85)