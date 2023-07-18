Let the race to the finals begin, with a full round of NRL action throwing up some monumental clashes this weekend.

If you look past the opener between the Dragons and Tigers, you'll find the Warriors and Raiders in a battle for a Top 4 finish, the Rabbitohs desperate to remain in the Top 8 as they take on the Broncos, the Cowboys hosting the Eels and the Sharks looking to all but end the Sea Eagles' season.

Good luck with your tips.

Jump ahead to a particular game.

Dragons vs. Tigers

Warriors vs. Raiders

Rabbitohs vs. Broncos

Titans vs. Roosters

Knights vs. Storm

Cowboys vs. Eels

Panthers vs. Bulldogs

Sharks vs. Sea Eagles

BYE: Dolphins

Thursday, July 20

St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Wests Tigers, WIN Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Billy Burns 12. Dan Russell 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Moses Mbye 15. Michael Molo 16. Toby Couchman 17. Jack Bird Reserves: 18. Zane Musgrove 19. Sione Finau 20. Ryan Couchman 21. Max Feagai 22. Jaiyden Hunt

- Start your NRL Tipping Competition today with footytips.com.au

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Starford To'a 4. Tommy Talau 5. Junior Tupou 6. Daine Laurie 7. Brandon Wakeham 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. John Bateman 13. Shawn Blore Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Fonua Pole 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Alex Twal Reserves: 18. Aitasi James 19. Jake Simpkin 20. Will Smith 21. Asu Kepaoa 22. Justin Matamua

Verdict: The Dragons had last week off after losing to the Raiders the week before. The Tigers couldn't match it with the Knights and continue to dominate the media for all the wrong reasons. This game could well determine the 2023 wooded spoon, and unless you have a particular interest in that trophy, then you should probably find something better to watch.

Tip: Dragons by 14

TAB odds: Dragons $1.67 (-3.5 $1.90) Tigers $2.20 (+3.5 $1.90)

Friday, July 21

New Zealand Warriors vs. Canberra Raiders, Go Media Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Mitchell Barnett 16. Tom Ale 17. Freddy Lussick Reserves: 18. Bayley Sironen 20. Josh Curran 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Taine Tuaupiki 23. Viliami Vailea

Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley 19. Nick Cotric 20. Trey Mooney 21. Hohepa Puru 22. Ethan Strange

Verdict: The Warriors smashed the Sharks last week in Auckland, while the Raiders had the week off after beating the Dragons a week earlier. The Warriors won their Round 15 clash with the Raiders quite comfortably and have a lot of momentum on their side.

Tip: Warriors by 16

TAB odds: Warriors $1.42 (-7.5 $1.90) Raiders $2.90 (+7.5 $1.90)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Brisbane Broncos, Sunshine Coast Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Hame Sele 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Blake Taaffe 15. Siliva Havili 16. Thomas Burgess 17. Jacob Host Reserves: 18. Jed Cartwright 19. Tallis Duncan 20. Peter Mamouzelos 21. Davvy Moale 22. Dean Hawkins

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Keenan Palasia 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Brendan Piakura 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Corey Jensen 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Deine Mariner 19. Jock Madden 20. Xavier Willison 21. Tristan Sailor 22. Delouise Hoeter

Verdict: The Rabbitohs had last week off after losing to the Bulldogs the week before. The Broncos were a bit slow off the mark against the Bulldogs last week before powering home. This is set to be a cracking game in front of a full house on the Sunshine Coast. The Rabbitohs won their Round 9 clash quite comfortably and the Broncos will be looking for revenge.

Tip: Broncos by 8

TAB odds: Rabbitohs $1.65 (-3.5 $1.90) Broncos $2.25 (+3.5 $1.90)

Latrell Mitchell cuts his way through the Penrith defence. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Saturday, July 22

Gold Coast Titans vs. Sydney Roosters, Cbus Super Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Isaac Liu 11. David Fifita 12. Klese Haas 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Chris Randall 16. Joe Stimson 17. Jacob Alick Reserves: 18. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 19. Aaron Schoupp 20. Ken Maumalo 21. Kruise Leeming 22. Thomas Mikaele

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Turpin 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Victor Radley 12. Nat Butcher 13. Nathan Brown Bench: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Egan Butcher 16. Siua Wong 17. Terrell May Reserves: 18. Corey Allan 19. Dylan Napa 20. Drew Hutchison 21. Fetalaiga Pauga 22. Fletcher Baker

Verdict: The Titans were unlucky to lose last week to the Eels, while the Roosters matched the Storm early before eventually fading. Both teams are on 20 points, two wins out of the Top 8 and both desperately need to win this one. This is a real toss of the coin game, with neither team really worthy of your tip, but the dysfunctional nature of the Roosters at the moment could see a Titans win at home

Tip: Roosters by 8

TAB odds: Titans $2.10 (+2.5 $1.90) Roosters $1.74 (-2.5 $1.90)

Newcastle Knights vs. Melbourne Storm, McDonald Jones Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Dylan Lucas 19. Enari Tuala 20. Brodie Jones 21. Hymel Hunt 22. Adam Clune

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Tariq Sims 17. Alec MacDonald Reserves: 18. Bronson Garlick 19. Chris Lewis 20. Jayden Nikorima 21. Marion Seve 22. George Jennings

Verdict: The Knights were too good for the Tigers last week, while the Storm ran away from the Roosters. The Knights need to keep winning to keep their finals hopes alive, while the Storm will be keen to maintain their position in the Top 4. At their very best, at home, the Knights could spring an upset, but you'd have to pick the Storm.

Tip: Storm by 14

TAB odds: Knights $3.25 (+8.5 $1.90) Storm $1.35 (-8.5 $1.90)

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Parramatta Eels, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Semi Valemei 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Griffin Neame 16. Jason Taumalolo 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Reserves: 18. Zac Laybutt 19. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 20. Sam McIntyre 21. Ben Hampton 22. Mitchell Dunn

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Sean Russell 6. Daejarn Asi 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Ofahiki Ogden 9. Brendan Hands 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Luca Moretti 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Andrew Davey 17. Ryan Matterson Reserves: 18. Haze Dunster 19. Makahesi Makatoa 20. Waqa Blake 21. Ky Rodwell 22. Jack Murchie

Verdict: The Cowboys were too good last week for Manly, while the Eels scrapped all night before taking the points against the Titans. Both teams are on the edge of the Top 8 on 24 points and a victory here will be key to their run to the finals. Going on recent form, I think the Cowboys will be too good at home.

Tip: Cowboys by 8

TAB odds: Cowboys $1.43 (-7.5 $1.85) Eels $2.85 (+7.5 $1.95)

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Sunday, July 23

Penrith Panthers vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, BlueBet Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Jack Cogger 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Jaeman Salmon 21. Thomas Jenkins 22. Tyrone Peachey

Bulldogs: 1. Jake Averillo 2. Blake Wilson 3. Jacob Kiraz 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Matt Burton 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 11. Jackson Topine 12. Jacob Preston 13. Corey Waddell Bench: 14. Harrison Edwards 15. Kurtis Morrin 16. Tevita Pangai Junior 17. Jayden Okunbor Reserves: 19. Samuel Hughes 20. Hayze Perham 21. Chris Patolo 22. Josh Addo-Carr 23. Viliame Kikau

Verdict: The Panthers finished off the State of Origin period with a gutsy win over the Dolphins last week, despite resting their Origin stars. They'll all be back this week, including Nathan Cleary, to take on the miserable Bulldogs who last week folded like a cheap deck chair against the Broncos. This could get really ugly as Cameron Ciraldo takes his team back to familiar territory.

Tip: Panthers by 28

TAB odds: Panthers $1.02 (-27.5 $1.85) Bulldogs $13 (+27.5 $1.95)

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, PointsBet Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Connor Tracey 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Jesse Colquhoun 13. Dale Finucane Bench: 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Jack Williams 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Kayal Iro 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Royce Hunt 21. Daniel Atkinson 22. Tuku Hau Tapuha

Sea Eagles: 1. Reuben Garrick 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Josh Schuster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Josh Aloiai 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Kelma Tuilagi 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Dean Matterson 15. Aaron Woods 16. Sean Keppie 17. Matthew Lodge Reserves: 18. Ethan Bullemor 19. Jakob Arthur 20. Toafofoa Sipley 21. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

Verdict: The Sharks were disappointing last week as they fell badly to the Warriors, while the Sea Eagles were no match for the impressive Cowboys. The Sharks can't afford to lose too many more, whilst this is just about do or die for Manly. While a Sea Eagles victory would not surprise, surely the Sharks will put it together at home.

Tip: Sharks by 10

TAB odds: Sharks $1.35 (-9.5 $1.85) Sea Eagles $3.25 (+9.5 $1.95)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.