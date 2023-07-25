The NRL heads into Round 22 with places in the Top 4 and Top 8 still well and truly up for grabs and every game vital to those in contention. We start the week with the big clash between the Broncos and Roosters, before the Storm take on the Eels, the Raiders battle the Knights and the Panthers face the Sharks.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, July 27

Brisbane Broncos vs. Sydney Roosters, The Gabba, 7:50pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Deine Mariner 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Brendan Piakura 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Corey Jensen 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Keenan Palasia 18. Xavier Willison 19. Jock Madden 20. Tristan Sailor 21. Delouise Hoeter 22. Jordan Pereira

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Egan Butcher 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley 14. Jake Turpin 15. Nathan Brown 16. Terrell May 17. Fletcher Baker 18. Corey Allan 19. Siua Wong 20. Drew Hutchison 21. Fetalaiga Pauga 22. Dylan Napa

Verdict: The Broncos continued their golden run, beating the Rabbitohs last week, while the Roosters found some form to knock over the Titans. Is this the beginning of the Roosters' run into finals contention? If they don't win this game, they might as well pack up their boots for the year.

Tip: Broncos by 8

TAB odds: Broncos $1.40 (-7.5 $1.85) Roosters $2.90 (+7.5 $1.95)

Friday, July 28

Wests Tigers vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, Scully Park, Tamworth, 6pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Starford To'a 4. Junior Tupou 5. Charlie Staines 6. Daine Laurie 7. Luke Brooks 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole 14. Will Smith 15. Shawn Blore 16. Alex Twal 17. Aitasi James 18. Justin Matamua 19. Asu Kepaoa 20. Jake Simpkin 21. Tommy Talau 22. Tallyn Da Silva

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Jai Arrow 9. Damien Cook 10. Hame Sele 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray 14. Davvy Moale 15. Siliva Havili 16. Jed Cartwright 17. Thomas Burgess 18. Blake Taaffe 19. Shaquai Mitchell 20. Tallis Duncan 21. Peter Mamouzelos 22. Dean Hawkins

Verdict: The Tigers did their best to secure the wooden spoon last week, losing to the Dragons, while the Rabbitohs went down to the Broncos on the Sunshine Coast. The Tigers might well put up a fight here, but you can't imagine that they will beat the Rabbitohs who will be keen to get their campaign back on track.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 22

TAB odds: Tigers $8.50 (+21.5 $1.95) Rabbitohs $1.06 (-21.5 $1.85)

Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs takes on the Broncos defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Melbourne Storm vs. Parramatta Eels, Marvel Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Marion Seve 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Tom Eisenhuth 13. Josh King 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Eliesa Katoa 17. Tyran Wishart 18. Grant Anderson 19. Chris Lewis 20. Tepai Moeroa 21. Aaron Pene 22. Jayden Nikorima

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Waqa Blake 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Sean Russell 6. Daejarn Asi 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Ofahiki Ogden 9. Brendan Hands 10. Junior Paulo 11. Andrew Davey 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. J'maine Hopgood 14. Luca Moretti 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Joey Lussick 17. Ryan Matterson 18. Haze Dunster 19. Makahesi Makatoa 20. Wiremu Greig 21. Ky Rodwell 22. Jack Murchie

Verdict: The Storm were upset by the Knights last week, despite taking an early lead, while the Eels struggled to contain the Cowboys. This clash could not have come at a worse time for the Eels who are desperately clinging to a spot in the Top 8, while having several key players out. Melbourne won't lose this one.

Tip: Storm by 18

TAB odds: Storm $1.36 (-8.5 $1.95) Eels $3.10 (+8.5 $1.85)

Saturday, July 29

Canberra Raiders vs. Newcastle Knights, GIO Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Ata Mariota 18. Nick Cotric 19. Matt Frawley 20. Trey Mooney 21. Ethan Strange 22. Utuloa Asouma

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Adam Elliott 14. Kurt Mann 15. Brodie Jones 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker 18. Dylan Lucas 19. Enari Tuala 20. Simi Sasagi 21. Lachlan Miller 22. Jack Johns

Verdict: The Raiders were pipped by the Warriors last week, while the Knights fought back brilliantly to upset the Storm. The Knights can't afford to lose many more games if they are to scrape into the Top 8, while the Raiders have their sights set firmly on a Top 4 spot. At home, after last week's loss, the Raiders need to make a statement here.

Tip: Raiders by 8

TAB odds: Raiders $1.65 (-3.5 $1.90) Knights $2.20 (+3.5 $1.90)

St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, WIN Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Billy Burns 12. Dan Russell 13. Jack de Belin 14. Connor Muhleisen 15. Michael Molo 16. Toby Couchman 17. Jack Bird 18. Zane Musgrove 19. Sione Finau 20. Ryan Couchman 21. Max Feagai 22. Jaiyden Hunt

Sea Eagles: 1. Reuben Garrick 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Josh Schuster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Toafofoa Sipley 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Matthew Lodge 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Kelma Tuilagi 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Dean Matterson 15. Aaron Woods 16. Sean Keppie 17. Ethan Bullemor 18. Kaeo Weekes 19. Ben Condon 20. Jakob Arthur 21. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

Verdict: The Dragons managed to defeat the lowly Tigers last week, while the Sea Eagles shocked the Sharks before holding on to win despite a second half collapse. The Dragons will want to keeping winning to stay away from the wooden spoon, while Manly still hold hopes of sneaking into the finals.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 22

TAB odds: Dragons $2.55 (+5.5 $1.95) Sea Eagles $1.50 (-5.5 $1.85)

Penrith Panthers vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Bluebet Stadium, 1:50pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Matt Eisenhuth 17. Zac Hosking 18. Jack Cogger 19. Luke Garner 20. Jaeman Salmon 21. Thomas Jenkins 22. Liam Henry

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Connor Tracey 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Jack Williams 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Thomas Hazelton 17. Royce Hunt 18. Matt Moylan 19. Kayal Iro 20. Braden Hamlin-Uele 21. Daniel Atkinson 22. Tuku Hau Tapuha

Verdict: The Panthers were too good for the Bulldogs last week and took their foot off the pedal in the second half. The Sharks were ordinary in the first half against the Sea Eagles, providing further evidence that they don't have what it takes to beat the top sides. They will throw everything they have at the Panthers, but Penrith are the top of top sides and should put another nail in Cronulla's season.

Tip: Panthers by 20

TAB odds: Panthers $1.15 (-16.5 $1.95) Sharks $5.20 (+16.5 $1.85)

Viliame Kikau of the Bulldogs is tackled by the Sharks defence. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Sunday, July 30

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Dolphins, Salter Oval, Bundaberg, 2pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Jake Averillo 2. Blake Wilson 3. Jacob Kiraz 4. Braidon Burns 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 14. Kyle Flanagan 15. Kurtis Morrin 16. Corey Waddell 17. Samuel Hughes 19. Jayden Okunbor 20. Harrison Edwards 21. Ryan Sutton 22. Jeral Skelton 23. Liam Knight

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Valynce Te Whare 5. Tesi Niu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Kenny Bromwich 14. Herman Ese'ese 15. Josh Kerr 16. Anthony Milford 17. Jarrod Wallace 18. Isaiya Katoa 19. Harrison Graham 20. Poasa Faamausili 21. Max Plath 22. Jack Bostock

Verdict: The Bulldogs showed some promise in the second half against the coasting Panthers last week, while the Dolphins enjoyed the bye. The Bulldogs have taken this home game to Bundaberg, which would have to favour the Dolphins. An upset here wouldn't surprise, but the Dolphins really should win.

Tip: Dolphins by 6

TAB odds: Bulldogs $2.25 (+3.5 $1.95) Dolphins $1.62 (-3.5 $1.85)

Gold Coast Titans vs. North Queensland Cowboys, Cbus Super Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Isaac Liu 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Erin Clark 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Chris Randall 16. Klese Haas 17. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 18. Aaron Schoupp 19. Jacob Alick 20. Ken Maumalo 21. Kruise Leeming 22. Thomas Mikaele

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Semi Valemei 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Jake Granville 15. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 16. Jason Taumalolo 17. Sam McIntyre 18. Zac Laybutt 19. Kyle Feldt 20. Riley Price 21. Brendan Elliot 22. Mitchell Dunn

Verdict: The Titans were disappointing last week against the Roosters, while the Cowboys were too strong for the Eels. With the Titans' season on life support and the Cowboys still in the hunt for a Top 4 finish, North Queensland should win this one. The Titans are so unpredictable, that nothing would surprise.

Tip: Cowboys by 10

TAB odds: Titans $3 (+8.5 $1.90) Cowboys $1.38 (-8.5 $1.90)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.