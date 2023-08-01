Round 23 of the NRL season kicks off with two desperate teams in the Roosters and Sea Eagles doing battle, before the monumental Friday night clash between the Panthers and Storm. It promises to be another exciting round of football with contenders being sorted from pretenders.

Good luck with your tips.

Jump ahead to a particular game.

Roosters vs. Sea Eagles

Titans vs. Warriors

Panthers vs. Storm

Cowboys vs. Broncos

Dolphins vs. Knights

Rabbitohs vs. Sharks

Eels vs. Dragons

Raiders vs. Tigers

BYE: Bulldogs

Thursday, August 3

Sydney Roosters vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Sydney Cricket Ground, 7:50pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Drew Hutchison 15. Nathan Brown 16. Terrell May 17. Fletcher Baker Reserves: 21. Fetalaiga Pauga 19. Elie El Zakhem

Sea Eagles: 1. Reuben Garrick 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 6. Josh Schuster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Toafofoa Sipley 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Matthew Lodge 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Kelma Tuilagi 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Ben Trbojevic 15. Aaron Woods 16. Dean Matterson 17. Ethan Bullemor Reserves: 18. Ben Condon 19. Jakob Arthur

Verdict: The Roosters were once again disappointing last week in losing a desperation game against the Broncos. The Sea Eagles kept their season alive last week with a tougher than expected win over the Dragons. Neither side can afford to lose this one at the SCG, but tippers must be sick of waiting to see the best from the Roosters this season.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 9

TAB odds: Roosters $1.60 (-3.5 $1.85) Sea Eagles $2.30 (+3.5 $1.95)

Friday, August 4

Gold Coast Titans vs. New Zealand Warriors, Cbus Super Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Aaron Schoupp 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Isaac Liu 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Chris Randall 16. Klese Haas 17. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui Reserves: 18. Keano Kini 19. Jacob Alick

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Bunty Afoa 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Josh Curran Reserves: 18. Jazz Tevaga 20. Taine Tuaupiki

Verdict: The Titans upset the Cowboys last week as they continue their rocks and diamonds approach to the season. The Warriors had the week off to recover from their one-point win over the Raiders a week earlier. It is almost impossible to be confident about either of these two teams, but maybe the Warriors have been fractionally more consistent.

Tip: Warriors by 10

TAB odds: Titans $3 (+8.5 $1.90) Warriors $1.38 (-8.5 $1.90)

Penrith Panthers vs. Melbourne Storm, BlueBet Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Zac Hosking 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Matt Eisenhuth 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Jack Cogger 19. Luke Garner

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Marion Seve 4. Young Tonumaipea 21. George Jennings 6. Cameron Munster 20. Jonah Pezet 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Tom Eisenhuth 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tepai Moeroa 17. Eliesa Katoa Reserves: 18. Tyran Wishart 19. Bronson Garlick

Verdict: This promises to be one of the games of the season, with many predicting it will be a preview of this year's Grand Final. The Panthers were clinical last week in disposing of the Sharks, while the Storm were ruthless in dismantling the Eels. The Panthers at home should have an edge here.

Tip: Panthers by 6

TAB odds: Panthers $1.38 (-9.5 $2) Storm $3 (+9.5 $1.80)

Saturday, August 5

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Brisbane Broncos, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Semi Valemei 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Coen Hess 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Griffin Neame 16. Heilum Luki 17. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown Reserves: 18. Sam McIntyre 19. Kyle Feldt 20. Riley Price 21. Brendan Elliot 22. Jack Gosiewski

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Brendan Piakura 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Corey Jensen 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Keenan Palasia Reserves: 18. Deine Mariner 19. Xavier Willison 20. Jordan Riki 21. Jock Madden 22. Tristan Sailor

Verdict: The Cowboys wouldn't have been happy with their loss to the Titans last week, while the Broncos continued their good form, rolling over the Roosters. The Broncos are travelling much better at the moment, but the Cowboys will see this as a moment to make a big statement about their finals credentials. At home they might just shock Brisbane.

Tip: Cowboys by 8

TAB odds: Cowboys $2.25 (+3.5 $1.95) Broncos $1.62 (-3.5 $1.85)