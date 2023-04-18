Round 8 of the NRL season begins with yet another blockbuster as the Rabbitohs take on the Panthers. Friday night sees another ripper with the Eels battling the Broncos in Darwin, before the round wraps up on Tuesday with the two traditional Anzac Day clashes.

Good luck with your tips.

Jump ahead to a particular game.

Rabbitohs vs. Panthers

Eels vs. Broncos

Bulldogs vs. Sharks

Cowboys vs. Knights

Dolphins vs. Titans

Tigers vs. Sea Eagles

Roosters vs. Dragons

Storm vs. Warriors

BYE: Raiders

Thursday, April 20

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Penrith Panthers, Accor Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Jai Arrow 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Michael Chee Kam 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray 14. Jed Cartwright 15. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 16. Hame Sele 17. Davvy Moale 18. Taane Milne 19. Blake Taaffe 20. Josiah Karapani 21. Ben Lovett 22. Tallis Duncan

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Matt Eisenhuth 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Zac Hosking 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon 18. Luke Garner 19. Eddie Blacker 20. Liam Henry 21. Jack Cogger 22. Tyrone Peachey

Verdict: The Rabbitohs have a long recent history of being unable to beat the Panthers. Both teams had wins last week, with the Panthers lucky to get over the top of the Knights and the Rabbitohs running down the Dolphins in the second half. Penrth look ripe for an upset here, but Souths will have to play a full 80 minutes, which they seem to struggle with.

Tip: Panthers by 6

TAB odds: Rabbitohs $2.65 (+6.5 $1.85) Panthers $1.48 (-6.5 $1.95)

Friday, April 21

Parramatta Eels vs. Brisbane Broncos, TIO Stadium, Darwin, 8pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Haze Dunster 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Ryan Matterson 14. J'maine Hopgood 15. Brendan Hands 16. Wiremu Greig 17. Matt Doorey 18. Jakob Arthur 19. Jack Murchie 20. Makahesi Makatoa 21. Bailey Simonsson 22. Daejarn Asi

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Cory Paix 15. Corey Jensen 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Martin Taupau 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Keenan Palasia 20. Jock Madden 21. Brendan Piakura 22. Deine Mariner

Verdict: The Eels were too good for the battered Bulldogs last week, while the Broncos started slowly against the Titans before running away with the game after the break. The Eels have taken this one to Darwin where conditions could play a part in the result. I'm not sure the Eels are up to the level of the Broncos as yet.

Tip: Broncos by 8

TAB odds: Eels $2.15 (+2 5 $1.90) Broncos $1.70 (-2.5 $1.90)

Saturday, April 22

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Accor Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Declan Casey 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Braidon Burns 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Matt Burton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Corey Waddell 12. Jacob Preston 13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 14. Josh Reynolds 15. Jayden Okunbor 16. Andrew Davey 17. Ryan Sutton 19. Karl Oloapu 20. Jackson Topine 21. Samuel Hughes 22. Jeral Skelton 23. Reece Hoffman

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Wade Graham 15. Jack Williams 16. Royce Hunt 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Braydon Trindall 19. Connor Tracey 20. Tuku Hau Tapuha 21. Mawene Hiroti 22. Jayden Berrell

Verdict: The Bulldogs suffered more injuries last week in their loss to the Eels, but still showed very little attacking creativity through their halves. The Sharks on the other hand have one of the hottest halves pairings in the competition at the moment and plenty of weapons in the backs to take advantage. The Bulldogs could be spending a large part of the evening watching Nicho Hynes kick conversions.

Tip: Sharks by 18

TAB odds: Bulldogs $4.30 (+13.5 $1.90) Sharks $1.22 (-13.5 $1.90)

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Newcastle Knights, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. Jack Gosiewski 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Tomas Chester 15. Jake Granville 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. Mitchell Dunn 18. Riley Price 19. Ben Hampton 20. Brendan Elliot 21. Taniela Sadrugu 22. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Kalyn Ponga 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Kurt Mann 14. Tyson Gamble 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Mathew Croker 17. Jack Hetherington 18. Simi Sasagi 19. Hymel Hunt 20. Jack Johns 21. Dylan Lucas 22. Adam Clune

Verdict: The Cowboys continued their struggles last week losing to the Warriors, while the Knights very nearly upset the Panthers in a monumental tussle. You have to worry about how much was taken out of the Knights with that effort. Surely the Cowboys must be due to find some form, especially at home.

Tip: Cowboys by 4

TAB odds: Cowboys $1.70 (-2.5 $1.80) Knights $2.15 (+2.5 $1.85)

Sunday, April 23

Dolphins vs. Gold Coast Titans, Suncorp Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Brenko Lee 5. Robert Jennings 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Herman Ese'ese 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Tom Gilbert 14. Jarrod Wallace 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ray Stone 17. Kurt Donoghoe 18. JJ Collins 19. Poasa Faamausili 20. Edrick Lee 21. Mason Teague 22. Valynce Te Whare

Titans: 1. Jayden Campbell 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu 14. Kruise Leeming 15. Erin Clark 16. Thomas Mikaele 17. Klese Haas 18. Jo Vuna 19. Keano Kini 20. Thomas Weaver 21. AJ Brimson 22. Sam McIntyre

Verdict: The Dolphins gave the Rabbitohs a scare early last week, before falling away in the second half. The Titans similarly matched it early with the Broncos before being belted after the break. This battle is determine the second best Queensland team and a lot of pride will be on the line. Which team will bounce back better from last week?

Tip: Titans by 8

TAB odds: Dolphins $1.70 (-2.5 $1.90) Titans $2.15 (+2.5 $1.90)