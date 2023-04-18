Round 8 of the NRL season begins with yet another blockbuster as the Rabbitohs take on the Panthers. Friday night sees another ripper with the Eels battling the Broncos in Darwin, before the round wraps up on Tuesday with the two traditional Anzac Day clashes.

Thursday, April 20

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Penrith Panthers, Accor Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 18. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Jai Arrow 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Michael Chee Kam 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Jed Cartwright 15. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 16. Hame Sele 17. Davvy Moale Reserves: 20. Josiah Karapani 19. Blake Taaffe

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Matt Eisenhuth 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Zac Hosking 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Luke Garner 21. Jack Cogger

Verdict: The Rabbitohs have a long recent history of being unable to beat the Panthers. Both teams had wins last week, with the Panthers lucky to get over the top of the Knights and the Rabbitohs running down the Dolphins in the second half. Penrth look ripe for an upset here, but Souths will have to play a full 80 minutes, which they seem to struggle with.

Tip: Panthers by 6

TAB odds: Rabbitohs $2.65 (+6.5 $1.85) Panthers $1.48 (-6.5 $1.95)

Jai Arrow will start at prop against the Panthers after being switched the bench last week.. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Friday, April 21

Parramatta Eels vs. Brisbane Broncos, TIO Stadium, Darwin, 8pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Haze Dunster 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Ryan Matterson Bench: 14. J'maine Hopgood 15. Brendan Hands 16. Wiremu Greig 17. Matt Doorey Reserves: 18. Jakob Arthur 21. Bailey Simonsson

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Cory Paix 15. Corey Jensen 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Keenan Palasia

Verdict: The Eels were too good for the battered Bulldogs last week, while the Broncos started slowly against the Titans before running away with the game after the break. The Eels have taken this one to Darwin where conditions could play a part in the result. I'm not sure the Eels are up to the level of the Broncos as yet.

Tip: Broncos by 8

TAB odds: Eels $2.15 (+2 5 $1.90) Broncos $1.70 (-2.5 $1.90)

Saturday, April 22

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Accor Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Declan Casey 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Braidon Burns 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Matt Burton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Corey Waddell 12. Jacob Preston 13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner Bench: 14. Josh Reynolds 15. Jayden Okunbor 16. Andrew Davey 17. Ryan Sutton Reserves: 19. Karl Oloapu 20. Jackson Topine 21. Samuel Hughes 22. Jeral Skelton 23. Reece Hoffman

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Wade Graham 15. Jack Williams 16. Royce Hunt 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Braydon Trindall 19. Connor Tracey 20. Tuku Hau Tapuha 21. Mawene Hiroti 22. Jayden Berrell

Verdict: The Bulldogs suffered more injuries last week in their loss to the Eels, but still showed very little attacking creativity through their halves. The Sharks on the other hand have one of the hottest halves pairings in the competition at the moment and plenty of weapons in the backs to take advantage. The Bulldogs could be spending a large part of the evening watching Nicho Hynes kick conversions.

Tip: Sharks by 18

TAB odds: Bulldogs $4.30 (+13.5 $1.90) Sharks $1.22 (-13.5 $1.90)

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Newcastle Knights, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. Jack Gosiewski 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Tomas Chester 15. Jake Granville 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. Mitchell Dunn Reserves: 18. Riley Price 19. Ben Hampton 20. Brendan Elliot 21. Taniela Sadrugu 22. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Kalyn Ponga 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Kurt Mann Bench: 14. Tyson Gamble 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Mathew Croker 17. Jack Hetherington Reserves: 18. Simi Sasagi 19. Hymel Hunt 20. Jack Johns 21. Dylan Lucas 22. Adam Clune

Verdict: The Cowboys continued their struggles last week losing to the Warriors, while the Knights very nearly upset the Panthers in a monumental tussle. You have to worry about how much was taken out of the Knights with that effort. Surely the Cowboys must be due to find some form, especially at home.

Tip: Cowboys by 4

TAB odds: Cowboys $1.70 (-2.5 $1.80) Knights $2.15 (+2.5 $1.85)

Kalyn Ponga returns for the Knights at five-eighth. Albert Perez/Getty Images

Sunday, April 23

Dolphins vs. Gold Coast Titans, Suncorp Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Brenko Lee 5. Robert Jennings 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Herman Ese'ese 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Tom Gilbert Bench: 14. Jarrod Wallace 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ray Stone 17. Kurt Donoghoe Reserves: 18. JJ Collins 19. Poasa Faamausili 20. Edrick Lee 21. Mason Teague 22. Valynce Te Whare

Titans: 1. Jayden Campbell 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu Bench: 14. Kruise Leeming 15. Erin Clark 16. Thomas Mikaele 17. Klese Haas Reserves: 18. Jo Vuna 19. Keano Kini 20. Thomas Weaver 21. AJ Brimson 22. Sam McIntyre

Verdict: The Dolphins gave the Rabbitohs a scare early last week, before falling away in the second half. The Titans similarly matched it early with the Broncos before being belted after the break. This battle will determine the second best Queensland team and a lot of pride will be on the line. Which team will bounce back better from last week?

Tip: Titans by 8

TAB odds: Dolphins $1.70 (-2.5 $1.90) Titans $2.15 (+2.5 $1.90)

Wests Tigers vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Charlie Staines 3. Starford To'a 4. Asu Kepaoa 5. Junior Tupou 6. Brandon Wakeham 7. Luke Brooks 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Daine Laurie 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Alex Twal 17. Tommy Talau Reserves: 18. Alex Seyfarth 19. Shawn Blore 20. Justin Matamua 21. David Nofoaluma 22. Jake Simpkin

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Morgan Harper 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Josh Schuster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Jake Trbojevic 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ethan Bullemor 13. Josh Aloiai Bench: 14. Samuela Fainu 15. Sean Keppie 16. Aaron Woods 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Cooper Johns 19. Kaeo Weekes 20. Ben Condon 21. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 22. Christian Tuipulotu

Verdict: The Tigers picked up their first competition points for the season last week thanks to the bye, while the Sea Eagles shocked everyone with a gritty victory over the Storm. The Tigers will hope to catch the Sea Eagles off their game out at Campbelltown, but its near impossible to tip them.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 16

TAB odds: Tigers $3.20 (+9.5 $1.90) Sea Eagles $1.36 (-9.5 $1.90)

Tuesday, April 25

Sydney Roosters vs. St George Illawarra Dragons, Allianz Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph Suaali'i 4. Paul Momirovski 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Joseph Manu 7. Luke Keary 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Egan Butcher 12. Angus Crichton 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Drew Hutchison 15. Terrell May 16. Sitili Tupouniua 17. Matthew Lodge Reserves: 18. Corey Allan 19. Nathan Brown 20. Naufahu Whyte 21. Jake Turpin 22. Sam Walker

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Tautau Moga 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Zane Musgrove 9. Moses Mbye 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Ben Murdoch-Masila 12. Jack Bird 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Michael Molo 16. Toby Couchman 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Jaiyden Hunt 19. Max Feagai 20. Jayden Sullivan 21. Billy Burns 22. Viliami Fifita

Verdict: The Roosters couldn't get over the top of the Sharks last week, while the Dragons were a little disappointing against the Raiders. This traditional Anzac Day clash often throws up some surprises, and with the Dragons players dead keen on hanging onto their coach, could we see an upset? Not likely.

Tip: Roosters by 14

TAB odds: Roosters $1.24 (-12.5 $1.90) Dragons $4.10 (+12.5 $1.90)

Roosters halfback Sam Walker has been dropped. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Melbourne Storm vs. New Zealand Warriors, AAMI Park, 7pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tom Eisenhuth 17. Tariq Sims Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Aaron Pene 20. Tyran Wishart 21. Jonah Pezet 22. Jack Howarth

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Marcelo Montoya 4. Adam Pompey 5. Edward Kosi 6. Dylan Walker 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Jazz Tevaga 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Bayley Sironen 15. Josh Curran 16. Bunty Afoa 17. Tom Ale Reserves: 18. Viliami Vailea 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Demitric Sifakula 23. Zyon Maiu'u

Verdict: The Storm were ambushed by the Sea Eagles last week, while the Warriors continued their strong season, defeating the Cowboys. This game has been a bit of a training run for the Storm in recent times, but they will be in for a real contest this year against the new-look Warriors. It's just so hard to tip back-to-back losses for the Storm.

Tip: Storm by 6

TAB odds: Storm $1.28 (-11.5 $1.85) Warriors $3.70 (+11.5 $1.95)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.