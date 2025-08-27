Open Extended Reactions

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic recorded a double-double Wednesday as Serbia rolled past Estonia, 98-64, on the opening day of EuroBasket.

Jokic finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 23 minutes for Serbia, the tournament favorite with five active NBA players and seven others who once played in the league.

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic scored 18 points to lead Serbia.

Playing out of Group A in Riga, Latvia, Serbia scored the first nine points of the game and followed it up with a 17-3 run to open a double-digit lead it never relinquished.

Also in Group A on Wednesday, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points to lead Finland to a 93-90 victory over Sweden.

Miikka Muurinen hit back-to-back baskets from the lane with five minutes left to give the Finns the lead for good in Tampere, Finland. Ludvig Hakanson led Sweden with 28 points.

Cedi Osman scored 20 points as Turkey upset host nation Latvia 93-73 at a sold-out Xiaomi Arena.

Turkey seized the initiative from the start as Ercan Osmani converted the tip-off into a dunk within seconds. After that, the only time Latvia led was when it had a one-point advantage for 19 seconds in the first quarter.

Kenan Sipahi added 19 points for Turkey and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun chipped in with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Latvia next faces Estonia on Friday, when Turkey plays the Czech Republic.

Earlier in the group, Neemias Queta led Portugal to its first EuroBasket win in 18 years, 62-50 over the Czechs.

The Boston Celtics center finished with 23 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks and two steals, becoming the first player to have at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in their EuroBasket debut since FIBA began tracking rebounding numbers in 1995.

In Group B action in Tampere, Germany took command in the second half to beat Montenegro 106-76.

Germany only led 46-43 at the break before the reigning World Cup champion went on a 33-12 run in the third quarter, sparked by four 3-pointers from Andreas Obst.

Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder, who was the MVP at the World Cup, had 21 points, with Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner adding 22 points and eight rebounds on his 24th birthday.

Germany next plays Sweden while Montenegro takes on Lithuania, which beat Britain 94-70 in the first game of the tournament.

Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds for Lithuania, whose coach Rimas Kurtinaitis said his players looked nervous at times as they missed a number of 3-pointers and free throws.

