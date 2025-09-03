Open Extended Reactions

Myles Hesson scored 25 points to lead Britain to its first victory in 12 years at the EuroBasket tournament on Wednesday, a 89-83 upset of Montenegro that ended their rivals' hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase.

Britain had lost its previous four games in Group B but produced a strong collective display to break its losing streak and stun Montenegro, which needed a win to progress to the round of 16.

Hesson also grabbed seven rebounds, and Akwasi Yeboah added 23 points for Britain.

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic led Montenegro with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists but couldn't make up for Montenegro turning the ball over 18 times.

Both Montenegro and Britain were eliminated, and the outcome favored Sweden, which advanced to the knockout phase for the first time despite losing to Lithuania 74-71.

Germany beat Finland 91-61 to finish unbeaten in Group B, while Finland advanced in third place, just below Lithuania heading into the round of 16.

The knockout phase will be in Riga, Latvia, starting on Saturday.

Celtics center Queta ejected, Portugal advances

Portugal posted a crucial 68-65 win over Estonia to qualify from Group A, despite Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta's ejection in the third quarter.

Estonia had a 64-61 lead heading into the final minute but Rafael Lisboa tied the game with 54 seconds left with a 3-pointer. Lisboa then added four free throws to finish with 17 points and five assists.

Portugal will face Germany on Saturday for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Queta was ejected with 4:34 left in the third quarter with Portugal leading by one point after picking up two technical fouls. He scored 15 points.

In the same group in Riga, Latvia routed the Czech Republic 109-75 to delight the home crowd including President Edgars Rinkēvičs.

The duo of brothers Davis and Dairis Bertans led Latvia with 20 points each. Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis posted 16 points and seven rebounds.

Latvia finished third in the group and will play Lithuania in the last 16.

Turkey beats Serbia to advance as Group A winner

Turkey made six free throws in the final minute to seal a 95-90 victory over Serbia and advance as Group A winners.

Eyes were on Alperen Sengun and Nikola Jokic as the two unbeaten teams went head-to-head for the top spot. Sengun, the Houston Rockets center, led Turkey with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists.

Turkey put the game away with a series of free throws. Sengun made two free throws with 41 seconds remaining to put Turkey ahead 91-90. Shane Larkin drew a foul with 15 seconds on the clock and made both free throws. Sengun returned to the line with 10 seconds left to extend Turkeys' lead to 95-90.

Jokic led Serbia with 22 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Both teams next play on Saturday: Turkey faces Sweden; Serbia gets Finland.