Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and JuJu Watkins will be among the 10 players making their USA Basketball senior national team camp debuts next month, when the storied basketball program hosts a training camp at Duke University from Dec. 12-14.

The 18 participants also include former Olympians and World Cup gold medalists Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Kahleah Copper, plus 3x3 Olympian Dearica Hamby.

Brionna Jones, a member of the 2022 World Cup team, was also named to the training camp squad, while 2023 No. 1 WNBA draft pick Aliyah Boston is also expected to be in attendance.

Cameron Brink, Lauren Betts, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Rickea Jackson and Veronica Burton will round out the group making their senior national camp debuts.

Clark, Bueckers, Watkins, Brink, Betts, Boston and Citron have previously won gold medals with USA Basketball in junior competitors, and Betts, Boston, Reese, Burton and Jackson were part of Team USA at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup. Iriafen is making her USA Basketball debut.

Watkins, the USC star and national player of the year last season, will not participate on the court as she continues to recover from her March ACL tear, but will have the opportunity to learn about and integrate into the women's national team program while at camp.

The training camp will serve as an evaluation opportunity as newly minted USA women's national team managing director Sue Bird is tasked with naming a team for the 2026 FIBA World Cup in Sept. 2026, where the USA will go for its fifth-straight World Cup gold medal.

The camp will be led by new national team head coach Kara Lawson, currently the coach at Duke, with WNBA coaches Natalie Nakase, Nate Tibbetts and Stephanie White serving as court coaches.