France to host 2031 hoops World Cup; Japan gets 2030 women's event

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BERLIN -- Victor Wembanyama will have a chance to play a home World Cup in 2031.

France was awarded the hosting rights to the 2031 men's tournament by basketball's governing body FIBA on Wednesday, with Japan getting the 2030 Women's World Cup.

"Japan and France are both elite organizers of global scale events, having hosted the two most recent summer Olympic Games, in 2020 and 2024 respectively," FIBA said.

Wembanyama was one of the main attractions of the Paris Olympics as the San Antonio Spurs star led France to a silver medal, scoring 26 points in the final against the United States.

The French cities of Lyon, Lille and Paris will organize the Aug. 29-Sept. 14 men's tournament, with the final phase to be played in the capital.

FIBA said the 2030 women's tournament will be held Nov. 26-Dec. 8 in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

Japan's women also won silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Japan hosted the 2006 men's world championship and was a co-host in 2023. France will organize the tournament for the first time.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the decision.

"A great source of pride for our country," Macron wrote on X. "Following the Paris Games, France confirms its ability to organize the greatest international sporting events."

The next women's World Cup will be held in September in Berlin while the 2027 men's World Cup will be hosted by Qatar.