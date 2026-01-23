How does Olympic cross-country skiing work? Format, scoring, more

Open Extended Reactions

Cross-country skiing has been included in the Winter Olympics since the inaugural 1924 games. Norway has had the most success historically in the event. Check out more information on cross-country skiing rules, scoring and more below:

Where and when will cross-country skiing take place in 2026?

Cross-country skiing events will take place in Tesero, located in the Val di Fiemme region of Italy, at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium. The various events run from Feb. 7-22.

What are the various cross-country skiing events?

While there are no new cross-country skiing events in 2026, this will be the first time that men and women compete in the same distances for each event. Both men and women will participate in the following events: 10km + 10km skiathlon, individual sprint, 10km individual, 4x7.5km relay, team sprint and 50km mass start.

What are the different cross-country skiing techniques and start types?

The two cross-country skiing techniques are classic and freestyle. Classic is comparable to running, where athletes stride along the course, and freestyle more closely resembles skating, as the skiers use a push out-and-glide motion. The 10km + 10km Skiathlon is the only event that combines both techniques, with skiers racing the first 10km using the classic technique and the second 10km using freestyle. Interval and mass starts are the two different start types. Skiers begin the race one at a time in an interval start, and a mass start requires all skiers to begin at the same time.

How does timing and scoring work and what are the rules of the different cross-country skiing events?

In the individual event, skiers begin in an interval start and the athlete with the fastest time wins. Both the individual sprint and team sprint events use a knockout progression format, and those with the quickest times move into the next round. These events are a hybrid of interval and mass starts depending on the round, but the final round begins with a mass start and the athlete that crosses the finish line first wins. The skiathlon, relay and 50km mass start events all begin with a mass start, and the first athlete to cross the finish line wins. In the relay and team sprint events, only one athlete races at a time. During cross-country skiing competitions, participants must follow a marked course from start to finish using only their own momentum. They cannot leave the course, must use the approved technique dependent on the race type and may not obstruct other athletes. Skiers can clean their skis off during a classic technique competition but not during a freestyle event. Penalties will be applied for any rule violations.

For more Olympics information and news, check out the ESPN hub page.