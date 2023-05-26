MANCHESTER, England -- British Cycling has tightened its rules around the participation of transgender and nonbinary athletes, dividing cyclists into "female" and "open" categories.

The female category will remain in place for those whose sex was assigned female at birth and transgender men who have not begun hormone therapy.

The open category will be for male athletes, transgender women and men, nonbinary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth.

The new rules were announced after a nine-month policy review led by a working group in consultation with 14 focus groups plus a number of one-on-one interviews.

The review led to two new policies: Policy for Competitive Activity for all British Cycling-sanctioned competitive events and Policy for Non-Competitive Activity.

The new policies were endorsed by the board last month and are expected to be implemented in full by the end of 2023.