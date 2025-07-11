Open Extended Reactions

MUR-DE--BRETAGNE, France -- Mattia Cattaneo, a key teammate of Tour de France contender Remco Evenepoel, has withdrawn from the race.

The versatile Cattaneo, who rides for Evenepoel's Soudal Quick-Step, was seen struggling at the back of the peloton during Friday's Stage 7 of the three-week race between Saint-Malo and Mûr-de-Bretagne. The Italian rider retired after about 70 kilometers (43 miles), race organizers said.

Evenepoel, who finished third in last year's Tour, was third overall before Friday's 197-kilometer (122-mile) stage, lagging 43 seconds behind race leader Mathieu van der Poel. Three-time Tour champion Tadej Pogačar was in second place, one second behind van der Poel.

A five-man break including former Tour champion Geraint Thomas formed soon after the start, gaining an early lead of 1 minute and 40 seconds after 86 kilometers covered.