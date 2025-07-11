Open Extended Reactions

MUR-DE--BRETAGNE, France -- World champion Tadej Pogačar secured a second Tour de France stage win this year at the top of a challenging climb to reassert his dominance and reclaim the race leader's yellow jersey.

Friday's 197-kilometer (122-mile) Stage 7 between Saint-Malo and Mûr-de-Bretagne did not feature a major difficulty until the finishing loop, including the iconic Mur-de-Bretagne ascent. Called the "Alpe d'Huez of Brittany" by the cycling-crazed Bretons because of its steep gradient, the climb was tackled twice and the finish line was set up at the top.

Pogačar and his teammates from the UAE Team Emirates-XRG were in total control in the stage finale, which was contested by a small group of riders including two-time Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard - Pogačar's main rival - and Remco Evenepoel.

Pogačar launched the sprint some 200 meters from the finish, with Vingegaard jumping in his wheel but unable to overtake his rival, who had the time to raise in right arm in triumph as he crossed. Behind Vingegaard, Oscar Onley completed the stage podium.

"We did an amazing job, all the teammates were perfect," Pogačar said. "We had a plan, we stuck to it, and we won. Tim (Wellens) led me out to the bottom of the final climb. And then (Jhonatan) Narvaez did a superb job to keep things under control until the sprint."

Pogačar is the overwhelming favorite to win a fourth Tour title. He has been in supreme form since the start of the season and has been the best rider since the start of the Tour last weekend. His latest win marked his 19th Tour stage victory overall, while earlier this week, the defending champion had claimed the 100th professional victory of his stellar career in typically flamboyant style, beating Mathieu van der Poel in a dash to the line to win the hilly fourth stage. Pogačar was also impressive during the first time trial of the race.

Overall, Pogačar has a 54-second lead over Evenepoel, with Frenchman Kévin Vauquelin in third place, 1:11 off the pace. Jonas Vingegaard stands fourth, 1:17 behind, ahead of Van der Poel, the overnight leader who was dropped early in the final climb.

A five-man break including former Tour champion Geraint Thomas formed soon after the start, gaining an early lead of 1 minute and 40 seconds. Frenchman Ewen Costiou, a Tour debutant, attacked from that group and tried to go solo, leading the race over the first ascent of the Mûr-de-Bretagne. But with the chase raging behind him, the task was way too big and he was caught by the group including all the main contenders with 12 kilometers left.

As riders scrambled for position at the front, a dozen of them were caught in high-speed crash in a downhill some 6 kilometers from the finish line, with Pogačar's teammate Joao Almeida among those involved.

"I'm super happy with the win today. But not everything is perfect, Joao is going for X-rays after his crash," Pogačar said. "He's in great shape so I really hope it's nothing broken and he can continue."

Earlier in the stage, Mattia Cattaneo, a key teammate of Evenepoel, withdrew from the race. The versatile Cattaneo, was seen struggling at the back of the peloton and retired after about 70 kilometers.