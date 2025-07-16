Open Extended Reactions

TOULOUSE, France -- Norwegian rider Jonas Abrahamsen attacked from the start and won the 11th stage of the Tour de France while race favorite Tadej Pogačar crashed near the finish Wednesday.

Pogačar, the three-time champion, crashed with about 2.5 miles remaining. His rivals for the general classification slowed down so he could get back on his bike and rejoin them. He was able to reattach his chain, and his bike was otherwise undamaged.

Abrahamsen beat Swiss rider Mauro Schmid in a photo finish in a final sprint after Belgian-born Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel made a late push to catch them. It was the Norwegian rider's first stage win at the Tour and the first in this race for his team, Uno-X Mobility.

Van der Poel was 7 seconds behind in third, while the general classification group including Pogačar and yellow jersey-holder Ben Healy finished 3:28 back.

Healy, only the fourth Irish rider ever to hold the yellow jersey, leads by 29 seconds over Pogačar.

After the first rest day on Tuesday, Wednesday's stage was a 97.4-mile loop from Toulouse back to the southern "Pink City" with views of the Pyrenees. It was expected to suit the sprinters, though there was a sting near the end with a 20% incline on the Côte de Pech David before the finish.

Abrahamsen attacked nearly from the start and was joined by Schmid and Davide Ballerini, prompting persistent attacks from the likes of Van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Victor Campenaerts. Ultimately all their efforts were in vain.

"It's a crazy stage, guys," the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team riders were told over their radios, "A crazy stage. Stay focused."